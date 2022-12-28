Lawmakers consider changes to third-grade retention law, minimum age for kindergarten

Read full article on original website
Related
wpln.org
Curious Nashville follow-up: No progress on adding more languages for Tennessee’s drivers tests, but pressure is growing
Behind English and Spanish, Arabic is the third most spoken language in Tennessee. But you won’t find it as an option on the driver’s license exam. That’s even though some less-spoken languages, like German and Japanese are available. Earlier this year, WPLN’s Curious Nashville looked into why...
rewind943.com
423-acre ‘Killebrew’ development in Montgomery County begins construction, renamed ‘Marcelina’
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A large-scale community development featuring schools, housing, retail and dining has begun construction in Montgomery County. The development, called “Killebrew” during the initial zoning process, has been renamed “Marcelina.” With multiple phases planned, Phase 1 is now underway and is slated to be completed in the spring of 2024.
wkms.org
Lawmakers want answers after TVA imposes rolling blackouts on customers during winter storm
As if dealing with freezing temperatures and frozen pipes weren’t enough, Middle Tennessee also had to endure intermittent power outages over the weekend, leaving customers and lawmakers frustrated. The Tennessee Valley Authority put in place rolling blackouts beginning Christmas Eve, leaving residents without power for about 15 minutes at...
mainstreetmaury.com
Maury Regional Medical Group welcomes physician assistant
Brian Lovely, PA-C, is now a part of the staff at Maury Regional Medical Group (MRMG) Primary Care in Columbia. Lovely joins the team with 13 years of experience as a physician assistant. He received his bachelor’s degree in athletic training from Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia and soon after completed his master’s degree in medicine from Trevecca Nazarene University in Nashville.
dicksonpost.com
Desire for jobs, education sent Robertson family north
Bailey Robertson had lived in Dickson County all of his life, but the Great Depression of the 1930s forced him and many others to leave their southern homes to move somewhere north looking for work. President Roosevelt had signed an executive order banning discrimination in defense plants and Bailey found a job at a defense plant in Indianapolis, where his aunt lived.
WKRN
TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues
The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility for the power-related chaos leading into the Christmas weekend, as well as promising to conduct a thorough review of what happened and why. TVA accepts responsibility after holiday energy issues. The Tennessee Valley Authority released a statement accepting full responsibility...
Places with the most expensive homes in Williamson County, TN
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Williamson County, TN metro using data from Zillow.
Middle TN’s third deadly fire within 24 hours reported in Williamson County
First responders said they found one person dead while battling a blaze at a Williamson County home Thursday, less than 24 hours after two other fatal fires in Middle Tennessee.
FOX 28 Spokane
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
mainstreetmaury.com
Santa Fe fire claims one life
A Santa Fe structure fire claimed a life last week. According to a press release from the Maury County Fire Department, at 8:19 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, Maury County Fire responded to a fire alarm activation in the area of Fly Road. Moments later, the call was upgraded to a structure fire with a victim trapped inside.
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
WSMV
Maury Co. police discover 40 pounds of marijuana unattended
MAURY COUNTY, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officers with the Maury County Drug Unit discovered nearly 40 pounds of marijuana and thousands of dollars unattended on Christmas Eve. According to the Maury County Sheriff’s Department, the drugs and money were found in an abandoned rental car that had been left running for several hours.
Cheatham County man loses $20K after falling victim to a scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 after he fell victim to a relentless scammer.
WKRN
TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure on I-65 in Nashville
Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24 merger. TRAFFIC: Death investigation causes road closure …. Alternate routes will be needed as Metro Police investigate a death on Interstate 65 South between Briley Parkway & the I-65/I-24...
wgnsradio.com
Traffic Flowing Better At Almaville Convenience Center
(ALMAVILLE) Listeners notified WGNS of a situation at the Almaville Convenience Center at 7693 Almaville Road, off I-840. Bumper-to-bumper traffic and several deputies turned out to be a line of cars waiting to enter thel convenience center to throw away large amounts of Christmas wrapping paper, along with discarded bows and ribbons.
smokeybarn.com
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night
RAW VIDEO: Train (Engine) Ignites In Springfield Friday Night. SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A CSX train engine ignited as it made its way into Springfield Friday night causing a large fireball visible from more than a mile away. Initially, the call was reported to 911 as a...
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
WBKO
Southwest disaster: Local couple misses Christmas, rationing medicine
Tenn./Ky. (WBKO) - A travel nightmare is what many travelers are calling their recent experience with Southwest Airlines. Locals from the area are sharing their experiences that left some missing Christmas and out thousands of dollars. “It’s literally like a Hallmark show all wrapped up in this crazy adventure. And...
‘It was absolutely shocking’: BNA passenger records airport police officer threatening to arrest customers
A video has gone viral on social media after a family documented their encounter with a Nashville International Airport police officer Sunday night, threatening to arrest a group of passengers waiting to find final details about their Southwest Airlines flight.
WKRN
Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam
A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Cheatham County grandfather loses $20K in phone scam. A Cheatham County man is out $20,000 dollars after he fell victim to a relentless scammer. Nashville prepares for New Year’s Eve. Nashville prepares for...
Comments / 0