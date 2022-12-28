Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Derek Carr goes to the Saints in a too-rich trade proposal from the Athletic
The New Orleans Saints are already being mentioned as a potential landing-spot for Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, who was benched this week to protect the team from jeopardizing lucrative guarantees for injury written into his contract. And it’s easy to see why: New Orleans doesn’t have a viable franchise quarterback after sending Jameis Winston to the shadow realm and riding out their season with Andy Dalton.
ABC30 Fresno
Steelers' Cam Heyward gifts puppy to Larry Ogunjobi for Christmas
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers know how to throw a white elephant party. The defensive line and outside linebackers recently participated in the Christmas gift exchange, and defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi came away with the best gift: a 3-month-old Bernese Mountain puppy. Defensive captain Cam Heyward brought a dog crate...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers activating Joey Bosa after over 3 months on IR
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- The Los Angeles Chargers plan to activate edge rusher Joey Bosa from injured reserve ahead of a Week 17 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, head coach Brandon Staley said Friday. "He's looked good," Staley said about the two practices Bosa has participated in since being...
ABC30 Fresno
Millions in NFL bonuses on the line in last two weeks
Seattle Seahawks quarterbackGeno Smith's resurgence should set him up for a nice payday when his contract expires after this season, but in the meantime, the veteran has a chance to add millions to his current deal. It's a long shot, but achieving the unexpected has defined this season for Smith,...
ABC30 Fresno
NFL Week 17 arrivals: The best player fits and fashions
The regular season is nearly over, but NFL players are still strutting their stuff in the pregame tunnel. On Thursday night, the Dallas Cowboys and Tennessee Titans showed out, with Ezekiel Elliott looking particularly spicy in a zebra-striped ensemble. Here are the best fits from the start of NFL Week...
ABC30 Fresno
Las Vegas Raiders 'rallying around' new starter Jarrett Stidham
HENDERSON, Nev. -- Newly installed Las Vegas Raiders starting quarterback Jarrett Stidhamwill be making his first career NFL start Sunday but said he has been preparing for this moment since entering the league in 2019. Stidham, a fourth-round pick of theNew England Patriots,has backed up Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Mac...
ABC30 Fresno
Source: Chargers' Derwin James Jr. avoids suspension for hit on Colts' Ashton Dulin
Los Angeles Chargers safetyDerwin James Jr.will not be suspended for his helmet-to-helmet hit on Colts receiver Ashton Dulinthat resulted in his ejection from Monday night's game in Indianapolis, a source told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler on Friday. As part of its internal review of plays, the NFL agreed with the personal...
ABC30 Fresno
Chargers' Joey Bosa practices for first time since groin surgery
COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Los Angeles Chargers edge rusher Joey Bosa returned to practice Thursday for the first time since undergoing groin surgery after Week 3 and said after the workout that he's feeling the best he has in "years." "I'm feeling really good. It's kind of revitalizing, honestly. This...
ABC30 Fresno
Legends Tiger Woods, LeBron James and more share birthdays
Break out the cake and balloons because Dec. 30 might be one of the best days for athlete birthdays. In 1975, Tiger Woods was born in Cypress, California. Nine years later, in Akron, Ohio, LeBron James came into this world. That's a whole lot of athletic dominance and mega-stardom for one day of the year.
Comments / 0