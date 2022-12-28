Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
Even Without A Mining Subsidy, These Two Factors Will Protect Bitcoin Into The Future
This is an opinion editorial by Dillon Healy, a member of the institutional partnerships team at Bitcoin Magazine and The Bitcoin Conference. A topic that has received increased attention lately is the concern around Bitcoin’s future “security budget.”. This mainly stems from the worry that miner revenue will...
bitcoinmagazine.com
Valkyrie Wants To Take Up The Reins Of Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust
Valkyrie Investments has laid out a proposal to take up the reins of troubled bitcoin trust GBTC. "We understand that Grayscale has played an important role in the development and growth of the bitcoin ecosystem with the launch of GBTC, and we respect the team and the work that they have done," Valkyrie’s co-founder and CIO, Steven McClurg, said in a statement posted to the company's website. "However, in light of recent events involving Grayscale and its family of affiliated companies, it is time for a change. Valkyrie is the best company to manage GBTC to ensure its investors are treated fairly."
