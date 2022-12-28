Read full article on original website
NPR
A sampling of the most memorable stories that aired on 'Morning Edition' in 2022
Dozens of journalists, engineers and technical directors work each day to bring you stories from throughout the U.S. and the world. We reflect on some of the most memorable stories featured this year. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. As the year comes to a close, we asked some of MORNING EDITION's...
NPR
Encore: NPR shares its favorite musical moments from 2022
This week, we're revisiting some of the fun, creative distractions from the news that we featured on the show over the last year. And today we're going to listen back to some of the more musical moments. First, our co-host, Juana Summers, and I learned about a kitchen playlist that kind of blew our minds.
Popculture
'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement
Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
NPR
All Things Considered reflects on its favorite stories and voices of 2022
As the year comes to a close, we want to take a moment to recognize the many people who get this show to you every day. That is right. So we asked some of the staff of ALL THINGS CONSIDERED to tell you about the stories that they will most remember from 2022.
Stanley Mills, Who Made ‘The Chicken Dance’ a Craze, Dies at 91
If you’ve ever done “The Chicken Dance” at a party, you have Stanley Mills to thank. The music publisher promoted the polka ditty until it became a ubiquitous number at weddings and other gatherings and was featured in movies and on television. Mills died this weekend at a New York hospital at the age of 91, according to Variety. His obituary noted that while Mills built an extensive catalog, “perhaps his most famous contribution to popular music in America and the world was his introduction years ago of what is arguably the most popular party song of all-time.”Read it at Variety
NPR
Encore: Animals had a lot to say in 2022. Here are some of NPR's favorite stories
This year we've shared the mic with many talkative animals and stories about the unique ways they communicate. And today we're rounding up some of our favorites, starting with this piece of friendship advice that NPR's Kelsey Snell and I learned from dolphins. KELSEY SNELL, BYLINE: You know those friends...
NPR
2 former bartenders are glad they were a part of the Starlite Lounge
Time now for StoryCorps. New Year's Eve is one of the busiest nights for bars across the country. Two former bartenders, Albert Johnson and Donna Cuthbert, came to StoryCorps to remember working the holiday at the Starlite Lounge, a historic gay bar in Brooklyn. ALBERT JOHNSON: New Year's Eve -...
NPR
Encore: New wave icons The B-52s are on the road for their last tour
THE B-52'S: (Singing) If you see a faded sign at the side of the road that says 15 miles to the love shack... SELYUKH: "Love Shack" by the B-52's - that's Fred Schneider, Kate Pierson, Cindy Wilson and Keith Strickland. The new wave band from Athens, Ga., has been rolling nonstop since 1977 through the good, the bad, the funky and the weird. But the B-52's are putting on the brakes. A couple of months ago, Fred, Kate and Cindy spoke with Scott Simon about being on the road for their farewell tour.
NPR
Artificial Intelligence made big leaps in 2022 — is that exciting or scary?
NPR's Ari Shapiro talks with Brian Christian, the author of "The Alignment Problem: Machine Learning and Human Values," about the impact AI is having on our lives. So was 2022 the year that advancements in artificial intelligence made the world a much scarier place, or does it just feel that way? Put another way, did I write this introduction, or did a chat bot?
NPR
Ukraine marks the end of a year almost entirely spent under attack
It is a somber and frightening New Year's Eve in Kyiv, where Ukraine marks the end of nearly an entire year of war. And 2023 will open with no end in sight to the fighting. This day was marked with loud explosions in central Kyiv, hitting a residential area and a hotel, among other targets. NPR's Tim Mak joins us now from Ukraine's capital city. Hello.
NPR
Works from 1927 are about to become part of the public domain
GEORGE OLSEN: (Singing) The moon belongs to everyone. The best things in life are free. MARTÍNEZ: NPR's Phil Harrell looked into what's coming our way on New Year's Day. PHIL HARRELL, BYLINE: We're talking about works from the year 1927. JENNIFER JENKINS: Anyone is free to share them, to...
NPR
Hundreds of bats are saved after falling to the ground during Houston's cold snap
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. Hundreds of bats are enjoying a second chance at life after being rescued from the cold in Houston. They nearly froze to death during last week's low temperatures, dropping from the downtown bridge where they live. Houston Humane Society rescuers took them in before releasing them last night to the cheers of a crowd that gathered to watch.
NPR
'Throughline': How one company contributed greatly to America's sweet tooth
If you make a resolution to eat more healthy foods in the New Year, you may have to think a lot about the food available on the grocery shelves. And we have some history this morning of how that food changed to include a lot more high-fructose corn syrup. It was originally invented in the 1950s as a sweetener alternative, never really got big until Dwayne Andreas came along. NPR's history podcast Throughline has been looking at the way one company took a little-used product and changed the American diet. Here are our hosts, Ramtin Arablouei and Rund Abdelfatah.
NPR
Morning news brief
This was a pivotal year in America's opioid crisis. Brazilian soccer legend Pele has died at the age of 82. Young Republicans demand change from their party to keep up with their generation. A MARTÍNEZ, HOST:. The Justice Department is suing AmerisourceBergen over opioids. In their civil lawsuit, federal...
NPR
Bleeding and in pain, she couldn't get 2 Louisiana ERs to answer: Is it a miscarriage?
Louisiana has one of the most restrictive abortion bans in the country, and it's also one of the most dangerous states to be pregnant and to give birth, especially if you're Black. As part of our Days and Weeks series, which looks at how laws restricting abortion are affecting people's lives, we have the story of one pregnant woman who struggled to get care and answers in post-Roe Louisiana. And just a note - this story includes medical descriptions, including pain and blood loss. Rosemary Westwood with member station WWNO takes it from here.
