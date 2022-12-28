Read full article on original website
Related
CNBC
5 things to know before the stock market opens Thursday
Stocks limp toward the end of the year. Elon Musk tries to rally Tesla employees. "Avatar: The Way of Water" passes $1 billion at the box office. Here are the most important news items that investors need to start their trading day:. 1. Two more days of this ... Welcome...
CNBC
Jim Cramer takes a hard look at markets as we exit 2022
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading on December 06, 2022 in New York City. The Dow Jones opened low this morning continuing its downward trend dipping more than 400 points as the stock market closed on Monday.
CNBC
European markets mixed as caution abounds to end the year
LONDON — European markets were muted on Thursday as caution returned to global stocks, with investors assessing a number of likely headwinds in 2023. The European blue chip index began Thursday's session down more than 12% for the year and is on course for its worst year since 2018.
CNBC
Money managers are hopeful about the stock market in 2023. How they plan to invest
A new CNBC poll finds investors are generally feeling upbeat about the market next year. They're also optimistic about inflation easing, but they are worried about the Fed. More than 6 out of 10 said they have lost confidence in Tesla CEO Elon Musk. Despite this year's market havoc, investors...
CNBC
Here's why egg prices surged in 2022. Those elevated costs could last into the first quarter of 2023, expert says
Egg prices jumped 49% in the past year, more than any other grocery category, according to the consumer price index. Bird flu is the primary culprit, economists said. Millions of egg-laying hens died in 2022 as a result of the deadliest outbreak of avian flu in U.S. history. Perhaps counterintuitively,...
CNBC
Solana's slide accelerates — $50 billion in value wiped from the cryptocurrency in 2022
Solana has lost over $50 billion in value since the beginning of 2022, a year marked by outages, overloads, and significant exposure to Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX exchange. Proponents argue that Solana is more critical than ever as a decentralized finance platform, but recent price action suggests that investors continue to be skeptical even after the broader crypto markets have stabilized.
CNBC
These stocks were our best and worst performers in the fourth quarter
Will wrap up the fourth quarter this week and is on track to gain about 5.5% over the three-month period from October through December, as of the close on Wednesday, Dec. 28. The positive performance represents the only quarter of gains in 2022, breaking what had been the longest losing streak since 2008.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Tesla, Cal-Maine, Southwest and others
(CALM) – Cal-Maine slid 4.9% in premarket trading after its quarterly earnings came in below Wall Street forecasts. Cal-Maine reported record sales for the quarter as an avian flu outbreak continued to limit the supply of eggs, driving prices sharply higher. The company also said there were no positive tests for avian flu at any of its production facilities, as of Wednesday.
CNBC
Mid-cap growth stocks will have a winning 2023, Wells Fargo predicts
Chris Harvey, Wells Fargo Securities head of equity strategy, on what to expect from the markets in the new year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC
Elon Musk to Tesla employees: Don't be bothered by 'stock market craziness'
Tesla CEO Elon Musk told Tesla employees in an email that they should not be "too bothered by stock market craziness" as shares of the company are on pace for their worst year ever. CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' team discuss.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: TG Therapeutics, Micron Technology, ChargePoint and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares jumped more than 9% after the biotech company announced this week that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved its treatment for relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults. — The maker of EV charging technology saw shares rise...
CNBC
Oil drops on China uncertainty; U.S. demand limits decline
Oil prices fell for a second straight session on Thursday on an uncertain demand outlook as more countries considered restrictions on Chinese travelers with Covid infections spreading in the top oil-importing nation. China's government is dismantling pandemic restrictions, yet a surge in infections there is prompting tougher travel rules on...
CNBC
Gold set for big quarterly rise after rate-driven setback
Gold prices edged up on Friday as the non-yielding metal is on track to close its best quarter since June 2020 on expectations of slower interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve after being beaten down from record highs earlier this year. Bullion is only down about 0.5% in...
CNBC
UK and France say no plans currently to follow Italy with Covid tests for China arrivals
Beijing on Monday dropped its quarantine on arrival policy, leading many to book their first overseas trips in years. Italy on Wednesday became the first European country to announce that mandatory antigen swabs would be required of all travelers coming from China. The U.S. said from Jan. 5. all arrivals...
CNBC
What to know about the corporate debt cloud coming in 2023
CNBC's Steve Liesman reports on the corporate debt cloud hanging over the markets next year. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Guy Adami, Jeff Mills, Dan Nathan and Courtney Garcia.
CNBC
Here's where Covid rules for visitors from China are changing
BEIJING — Some countries announced new Covid testing requirements for visitors from China after the mainland said it would finally relax border controls. Japan was the first country to subsequently release rule changes, followed by the U.S. and others. Covid-19 infections surged this month in mainland China, but there is limited data available publicly.
CNBC
Treasury yields rise slightly on final day of 2022, 10-year yield ends year below 4%
Treasury yields edged higher on Friday as traders wrapped up a brutal 2022 for bond investing and assessed the potential headwinds markets could face in the new year. Yields and prices have an inverted relationship. One basis point equals 0.01%. Treasurys. As the calendar year draws to a close, uncertainty...
The top 5 cities around the world where even the rich soon won't be able to afford renting an apartment
Rents in New York, Singapore, and London round up the top three cities where rents have risen the fastest.
CNBC
The Fed won't be what drives markets in 2023, wealth manager says
The Federal Reserve played a major role in moving markets in 2022, driving a campaign of monetary tightening as it tried to combat inflation at multi-decade highs. Fed officials and economists expect rates to stay high next year, with reductions unlikely until 2024. Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi...
CNBC
Oil up by $1 per barrel, set to end 2022 with second straight annual gain
Oil prices swung wildly in 2022, climbing on tight supplies amid the war in Ukraine, then sliding on weaker demand from top importer China and worries of an economic contraction, but closed the year on Friday with a second straight annual gain. Prices surged in March as Russia's invasion of...
Comments / 0