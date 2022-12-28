Read full article on original website
TSmith
3d ago
Sad news for another business. Unfortunately, at a time when people have gotten used to all the Free government handouts. No one wants to work anymore.
Indulge in luxurious new wine bar in Rock Island
Everyone deserves a little luxury, relaxation and — most importantly — fine wine. That’s precisely what Skylar Willingham is providing with the new Skylight Luxury Lounge, which opens Saturday, Dec. 31 at 1325 30th St., Rock Island. The 32-year-olld East Moline native, who’s dreamed of opening her first business for five years, has created a tasteful oasis on the corner of 30th Street and 14th Avenue, formerly occupied by Cool Beanz Coffeehouse (which since 2021 has been next to Bent River at 512 24th Street in Rock Island).
Winter weather forces two QC businesses to close their doors
MOLINE, Ill. — Bier Stube in Moline and Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island are closing their doors for the time being after the recent winter storm over Christmas weekend water pipes, causing both businesses to flood. Each business was trying to stay afloat for at least a...
Fun Things To Do With The Littles On New Year’s Weekend In Iowa
For many local kids, it's the last weekend of winter break and there are plenty of happenings to keep them entertained. Sometimes it can be hard to come up with fun, kid-friendly New Year's Eve celebrations and you might have run out of ways to keep them occupied when winter break started weeks ago. Allow this to be a suggestion guide for you this weekend. Here are some festive, fun things you can do with the kids this weekend.
Nine Lives Not Enough for Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island, Illinois
Blue Cat Brewing Co. in Rock Island, Illinois has announced that it will be closing its doors effective 1/1/2023. The brewery was recently revitalized by head brewer Charlie Cole with legacy beer recipes from the original brewery and award-winning new brews, yet struggled to find success on the restaurant side of the business. They attempted to bring on a new partner with the necessary experience and passion but were unable to fill the role of restaurant manager.
Arena to say goodbye to TaxSlayer in mid-January
More than four months after Vibrant Credit Union announced it was acquiring naming rights to the Moline arena, the old TaxSlayer Center name should be gone from the side of the building in mid-January. The Moline-based financial institution – with $1 billion in assets and 55,000 members – has attached...
Blue Cat owners announce restaurant closing
Rock Island, Ill (KWQC) - The owners of the Blue Cat Brewing Company, posted on their Facebook page, that as of the New Years day they would be closing their doors. The staff of the long-time business in downtown Rock Island, does not know if this will be temporary or permanent.
Help Out The QC Community At Blessing Box Drive In January
An event coming up in Davenport in a few weeks is a great way for you to help out in our community. 2023 should definitely start off with some good deeds and warm fuzzy moments and you have the chance to be involved in one right here in the QC. KWQC is teaming up with local nonprofits to host a Blessing Box drive on Martin Luther King Day, which is January 16th. You can drop off donations anytime from 8:00 a.m.-5:00 p.m. at the KWQC station on Brady Street.
Sound Conservatory owner supports IL minimum wage hike
Andrzej Kozlowski, owner of Rock Island’s Sound Conservatory (1600 2nd Ave.), is one local business owner who supports the rise in Illinois’ minimum wage, effective Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023. He spoke recently with Local 4 News about why he pays employees more than the minimum wage, which will...
Shocking, tragic and contentious: WGIL’s Top 10 Stories of 2022 in the Galesburg area
As the calendar turns to 2023, it’s time to wrap up the year that was in the Galesburg area. Health care issues, the tragic death of a law enforcement officer in the line of duty, a change of leadership in Galesburg city government and the saga of where to build and how to fund a new community center dominated the headlines in 2022.
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Davenport residents now have to manually pick up recycling and bulky waste calendars
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport will not be mailing its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar starting with the 2023 solid waste season, according to a City news release published on Thursday, Dec. 29. City officials came to the decision to stop mailing the calendar after an evaluation of the...
X-Golf to bring immersive experience to the Sauk Valley
STERLING, Ill. (KWQC) - One of the fastest-growing golfing simulator franchises is about to pop up in Sterling. X-Golf, a high-tech immersive golf experience will have its grand opening on Friday. Co-owner Josh Wellman said he’s excited for the community to tee off. “There’s a great axe-throwing place in...
Davenport changes recycling, bulky waste calendars
The city of Davenport is making changes to its annual recycling and bulky waste calendar program. The shift comes after evaluating the cost, benefit, and use of the annually mailed calendar, according to a city release Thursday. Beginning with the 2023 solid waste season, the city will no longer mail...
QC resident continues to progress from 2019 accident
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Tyler Hedgepeth was riding his motorcycle along River Drive onto 4th Street. in Davenport in August 2019 when his life changed. “I crashed my motorcycle, hit my head on the curb, and I sustained a severe traumatic brain injury, and it’s been the worst thing in the world,” Hedgepeth said.
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Dive team searching Mississippi River for missing Louisa County man
GRANDVIEW, Iowa — The Louisa County Sherriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Dec. 18. 48-year-old Michael Steven Bishop, Jr., of Grandview, Iowa, was last heard from by his daughter around 6:58 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18. He was allegedly driving his silver 2021 Chevrolet Silverado Trail Boss Edition pickup at the time. He reported missing just before 11:00 a.m. the next day.
Stop stick ends 100 mph chase Thursday
A 24-year-old LeClaire man faces a felony charge after an Iowa State Trooper alleges he eluded police while he drove more than 100 mph early Thursday. Shawn Housby faces a felony charge of eluding and a serious misdemeanor charge of possession of a controlled substance – marijuana – second offense, court records say.
Two vehicle crash on Eastern Avenue blocks traffic
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A crash on Eastern Avenue has blocked traffic from 29th to 31st Streets in Davenport. At least two vehicles were involved in the crash. Davenport Police and EMS are on scene assisting. A TV6 crew is on scene and will bring you updates.
Morton Takes Fourth at Pekin Holiday Tournament
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Chicago Mount Carmel repeated as Pekin Insurance Holiday Tournament champions after a 74-61 win over top-seeded Moline. Arlington Heights Hersey beat Morton, 51-40, in the third place game. Lanphier beat Pekin in the fifth place game, 68-51. Washington beat Normal West for seventh place, 54-38. Richwoods took home the consolation title […]
Dive Team Searching for Man
(Grandview, Iowa) A dive team is searching the Mississippi River to find a man who’s been missing for nearly two weeks. Michael Bishop, Jr. of Grandview was last heard from by his daughter on December 18th. The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office doesn’t believe alcohol or drugs were involved, but the GPS on Bishop’s car led investigators to believe his car is somewhere in the Mississippi River. His family says he liked to hang out near the Toolesboro Boat Ramp on the river, so the divers are starting there.
