Best graphic card for 4K gaming
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Those who want to truly get the most out of their PC gaming experience, playing games in 4K resolution is an absolute must in terms of performance and appearance. However, in order to achieve your gaming nirvana complete with ray tracing at 1080p or even 3,840 by 2,160 pixels, you need to make sure that your graphics processing unit, GPU or graphics card can carry you to victory without error. With the incredibly powerful and speedy ASUS ROG STRIX NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 OC Edition Gaming Graphics Card as part of your gaming rig, you can enjoy your digital delights as they were truly meant to be seen.
Best single-player PC games
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Online multiplayer games get a lot of press, but Windows PCs offer some of the most satisfying and immersive single-player gaming you can imagine. While there are plenty of recent single-player games worth buying, there are quite a few games from a few or several years ago that still look great and deliver fun and engaging gameplay today. These slightly older releases can be excellent choices because they run smoothly and offer great graphics, even on mid-range and entry-level systems.
Best heat press
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Heat press machines are essentially bigger and better versions of pressing an image onto a T-shirt with an iron. If you like creating custom clothing, whether for yourself or a business, grabbing one is essential. You don’t need to drop serious cash for a heat press either, as some starter presses barely cost into the triple digits.
Best blackout blinds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many, it is difficult to get a peaceful night’s rest with the constant light filtering through windows thanks to streetlights and the occasional passing car. This is why investing in blackout blinds is an excellent option. Blackout blinds work by absorbing light so that light will not pass through them, making it far easier to get both privacy and all-encompassing sleep each night.
Best cool mist humidifier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
Loudest Bluetooth speaker
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bluetooth speakers are great for parties, camping and for any livening up any situation. Even with Bluetooth speakers becoming better and more affordable over time, sometimes the volume just isn’t loud enough. Parties have a lot of background noise, and some rooms and areas are just not well optimized for speakers. For a lot of people, the challenge is getting a speaker that is loud enough without compromising the sound quality. The best way to get around this is to buy a higher-quality speaker that can handle increased volume.
Best stainless-steel trash can
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. One of the biggest byproducts of living in a consumer-based society is the rapid accumulation of waste that we have no need for. The best way to make sure our waste doesn’t get out of hand is to dispose of it in a trash can. Stainless-steel options are more hygienic and longer-lasting than plastic versions.
Cashing in holiday gift cards? These 21 deals are worth using them on at big retailers
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. 21 deals worth buying with your holiday gift cards. Gift cards are a popular holiday gift option since they let you choose what you want for the holidays. Still, most people don’t know what they want to buy with their gift cards after receiving them. Shopping holiday deals is an excellent way to make the most of your free money, and numerous deals are worth checking out this year.
We asked our cleaning expert how to restart, refresh in the new year
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. As the holidays near an end, the post-holiday cleaning will begin. From the fridge to the fireplace and everything in between, holiday celebrations result in needed tidying throughout the house. Additionally, it’s crucial to properly store decorations like Christmas ornaments to protect them and keep them ready to go when the holidays roll around again.
