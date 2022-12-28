ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Predictions: Week 17 Picks for Every Game

By Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
Our experts offer free NFL Week 17 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.

With two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season there are four divisions and three other playoff spots still up for grabs. Three of these division races are separated by just one game in the standings, and in the AFC alone, six teams are within a game of the final wild-card spot. So there’s plenty left to play for, starting in Week 17.

The important matchups start right away with Dallas taking on Tennessee for this season’s final edition of “ Thursday Night Football .” The Cowboys are in the playoffs but still hope to catch Philadelphia for the NFC East title while the Titans have lost five in a row to not only cede first place in the AFC South to the Jaguars but also are now a game behind the Dolphins for the final wild-card berth (and behind two other 7-8 teams in the pecking order).

On Sunday, the two biggest games in the 1 p.m. ET window are divisional matchups. Carolina and Tampa Bay will meet with first place in the NFC South on the line. The Buccaneers can clinch the division with a victory while a Panthers win will make Week 18 incredibly interesting. On the AFC side, Miami and New England will face off for the second time. A victory by the Dolphins or a Jets loss at Seattle later in the day will secure the final wild-card berth. Elsewhere, Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference with a home win over New Orleans. The Eagles also claim the division with a Cowboys loss on Thursday night. The Giants can secure a wild-card berth with a win at home over the Colts (or a combination of losses by other teams). Similarly, the Commanders can punch their postseason ticket with a win against the Browns and help from several other teams. Other early games that carry playoff significance are Jacksonville at Houston, Chicago at Detroit, and Denver at Kansas City.

Later on Sunday, Minnesota heads to Lambeau Field to take on Green Bay. The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North but are still playing for seeding while the Packers have re-entered the wild-card conversation after three straight wins. A Minnesota victory could put an end to Green Bay’s playoff hopes. The Jets and Seahawks will meet in Seattle in a must-win situation for both teams while the Raiders host the smoking-hot 49ers (winners of eight in a row), and the Rams and Chargers will battle for LA bragging rights.

The “ Sunday Night Football ” spotlight will shine once again on one of the NFL’s best rivalries, as the Steelers look to continue their late-season push in Baltimore against a Ravens team that’s battling Cincinnati for the division title. This game was flexed by the league to the prime-time slot. And the Bengals are hosting their own showdown vs. the Bills on “ Monday Night Football .” Buffalo can claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a loss by Kansas City whereas the defending conference champions would vault themselves into that spot if they extend their streak to eight in a row.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in the penultimate week of the regular season? Athlon's own Steven Lassan ( @AthlonSteven ), Mark Ross ( @AthlonMarkR ), and Ben Weinrib ( @benweinrib ), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer ( @BryanDFischer ), predict the winners for every Week 17 game:

NFL Week 17 Predictions

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties.

J DDD 7
3d ago

The Bills & KC would have to lose at least one game for the Bengals to get the #1 seed. , Bengals would have to win out and have the tie breakers over both.

Related
SB Nation

Our expert NFL picks for Week 17 of 2022

We have just two weeks left in the regular season and everything remains up in the air. Every single game more or less has playoff ramifications for somebody, especially in the NFC South where these final weeks could decide who wins the division, who picks in the Top 10, and potentially even two teams making the playoffs if something weird happens.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Vikings-Packers, Bills-Bengals and more

There's plenty on the line in the NFL this week. With four division crowns, three Wild Card spots and the top seed in each conference left to be decided, every team still in the playoff race could use a win. Can the Bills solidify their hold on the AFC's first-round...
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to horrible illegal hit

Over the past several years, the NCAA has tried to make college football safer with several rule changes to protect the players including the ever-controversial targeting penalty. While some might complain that the rules changes have made the game soft and made life more difficult on defenders, one hit during Saturday’s Music City Bowl between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Iowa Hawkeyes would have been illegal in any era of football.
IOWA CITY, IA
The Comeback

Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message

The Denver Broncos and quarterback Russell Wilson probably didn’t envision a last-place finish in the AFC West. But that’s their current trajectory after a Christmas Day humbling at the hands of Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams. The Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett and curiously replaced him with Jerry Rosburg, the man Hackett Read more... The post Kansas City Chiefs player sends Russell Wilson pregame message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DENVER, CO
Power 93.7 WBLK

Bills Fans Are Angry Over The NFL Game They Have to Watch Sunday

The 1 pm game on CBS in the Buffalo market has now switched to Miami at New England, instead of Indianapolis at the New York Giants. The Buffalo Bills are preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football this week. It's the first game the Bills have played against the Bengals since 2019 and their first game in Cincinnati since 2017.
BUFFALO, NY
ClutchPoints

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott’s apparent knee injury gets update from Jerry Jones

With the playoffs looming, health is of utmost importance for the Dallas Cowboys. In particular, the Cowboys cannot afford to lose quarterback Dak Prescott, who missed some time early this season with a thumb injury. However, amid the Cowboys’ 27-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Thursday night, Prescott appeared to injure his knee after a blow from Titans defensive end Demarcus Walker.
Popculture

Three-Time NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Leaves Team After Being Benched

One of the top quarterbacks in the NFL has stepped away from the team. According to ESPN, Carr has left the Las Vegas Raiders for the rest of the season after he was benched for Jarrett Stidham. Carr and the Raiders agreed on the decision to avoid any distractions. This comes after the Raiders lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 13-10 on Sunday, and in that game, Carr threw for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
NBC Sports

NFL Week 17 picks: Expert predictions for Patriots vs. Dolphins game

The Patriots won't be playing against a full-strength Miami Dolphins team on Sunday, and that's a huge advantage for a New England team that desperately needs a win to remain in the race for a playoff spot in the AFC. Dolphins starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who owns a 4-0 career...
Detroit Sports Nation

Jared Goff has message for Detroit Lions fans prior to final home game [Video]

Wow. Can you believe we are already in Week 17 of the 2022 NFL regular season? Well, we are, and on Sunday, Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions will play their final home game of the season when they host the Chicago Bears at Ford Field. On Wednesday, Goff spoke to reporters and he had a message for all of the Lions’ fans who have supported him and his team during the 2022 season.
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Stefon Diggs (illness) sitting out Bills practice Thursday

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (illness) is not practicing on Thursday, per head coach Sean McDermott. The Bills play on Monday night against the Cincinnati Bengals, so Diggs has an extra day and a half to get right. Diggs has been kept out of the end zone in three straight games and he's averaging just 3.3 receptions and 41.0 yards in that stretch.
Larry Brown Sports

Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season

The Las Vegas Raiders will be going in a different direction at quarterback for 2023, and a notable player is favored to be their QB. The Raiders on Wednesday effectively parted ways with Derek Carr, who will likely be traded over the offseason. Though they are giving Jarrett Stidham a look in Week 17, he... The post Notable QB favored to join Raiders for 2023 season appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OHIO STATE
