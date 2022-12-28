NFL Predictions: Week 17 Picks for Every Game

Our experts offer free NFL Week 17 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.

With two weeks left in the 2022 NFL regular season there are four divisions and three other playoff spots still up for grabs. Three of these division races are separated by just one game in the standings, and in the AFC alone, six teams are within a game of the final wild-card spot. So there’s plenty left to play for, starting in Week 17.

The important matchups start right away with Dallas taking on Tennessee for this season’s final edition of “ Thursday Night Football .” The Cowboys are in the playoffs but still hope to catch Philadelphia for the NFC East title while the Titans have lost five in a row to not only cede first place in the AFC South to the Jaguars but also are now a game behind the Dolphins for the final wild-card berth (and behind two other 7-8 teams in the pecking order).

On Sunday, the two biggest games in the 1 p.m. ET window are divisional matchups. Carolina and Tampa Bay will meet with first place in the NFC South on the line. The Buccaneers can clinch the division with a victory while a Panthers win will make Week 18 incredibly interesting. On the AFC side, Miami and New England will face off for the second time. A victory by the Dolphins or a Jets loss at Seattle later in the day will secure the final wild-card berth. Elsewhere, Philadelphia can clinch the NFC East and the No. 1 overall seed in the conference with a home win over New Orleans. The Eagles also claim the division with a Cowboys loss on Thursday night. The Giants can secure a wild-card berth with a win at home over the Colts (or a combination of losses by other teams). Similarly, the Commanders can punch their postseason ticket with a win against the Browns and help from several other teams. Other early games that carry playoff significance are Jacksonville at Houston, Chicago at Detroit, and Denver at Kansas City.

Later on Sunday, Minnesota heads to Lambeau Field to take on Green Bay. The Vikings have already clinched the NFC North but are still playing for seeding while the Packers have re-entered the wild-card conversation after three straight wins. A Minnesota victory could put an end to Green Bay’s playoff hopes. The Jets and Seahawks will meet in Seattle in a must-win situation for both teams while the Raiders host the smoking-hot 49ers (winners of eight in a row), and the Rams and Chargers will battle for LA bragging rights.

The “ Sunday Night Football ” spotlight will shine once again on one of the NFL’s best rivalries, as the Steelers look to continue their late-season push in Baltimore against a Ravens team that’s battling Cincinnati for the division title. This game was flexed by the league to the prime-time slot. And the Bengals are hosting their own showdown vs. the Bills on “ Monday Night Football .” Buffalo can claim the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a win and a loss by Kansas City whereas the defending conference champions would vault themselves into that spot if they extend their streak to eight in a row.

So which teams will come out on top in every NFL game in the penultimate week of the regular season? Athlon's own Steven Lassan ( @AthlonSteven ), Mark Ross ( @AthlonMarkR ), and Ben Weinrib ( @benweinrib ), along with AthlonSports.com contributor Bryan Fischer ( @BryanDFischer ), predict the winners for every Week 17 game:

NFL Week 17 Predictions

*Indianapolis-Houston in Week 1 and Washington-New York Giants in Week 13 ended in ties.