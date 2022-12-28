BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Bluetooth speakers are great for parties, camping and for any livening up any situation. Even with Bluetooth speakers becoming better and more affordable over time, sometimes the volume just isn’t loud enough. Parties have a lot of background noise, and some rooms and areas are just not well optimized for speakers. For a lot of people, the challenge is getting a speaker that is loud enough without compromising the sound quality. The best way to get around this is to buy a higher-quality speaker that can handle increased volume.

