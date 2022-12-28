ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield Township, MI

NBC26

Police arrest University of Idaho killings suspect in Pennsylvania

Police officials in Idaho spoke to the media and updated the public Friday after law enforcement in Pennsylvania made an arrest of a "person of interest" in the investigation of the killing of four University of Idaho students. Police spoke to the press in Moscow, Idaho, about the status of...
MOSCOW, ID
Christmas trees find new life on Lake Winnebago

NEENAH — As the Christmas season winds down and trees get taken down, many trees in Winnebago County get a new lease on life as a sort-of wintery traffic cone. Jim Nobbe is chairman of the Plow and Bridge Committee for Payne's Point Hook and Spear Fishing Club. He says his club uses old Christmas trees collected by the City of Neenah to mark a safe path for cars to cross Lake Winnebago when the lake is frozen.
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Drivers can expect toll savings in 2023 with new Florida law

Starting in the new year, drivers can expect to get a break on Florida's many tolls roads. Senate Bill 6-A, introduced by state Sen. Nick DiCeglie, R-Indian Rocks Beach, will provide account credits to drivers who frequently use toll roads across the sunshine state. It's one of several new laws...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC 26 Weather Forecast 12/30/22 PM

Temperatures will fall into the upper teens and lower 20s tonight with light winds under partly cloudy to cloudy conditions. New Year's Eve Saturday is a quiet and cool day with highs in the lower 30s by the afternoon and light south winds. A warm front will move in later at night which will shift winds to the southeast and also keep is mild overnight with low in the upper 20s and lower 30s as we strike the new year. Some light snow showers or flurries may accompany this warm front.
WISCONSIN STATE

