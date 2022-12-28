Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
'My feet never hurt!': Podiatrists and 18,000 shoppers love these sneakers — and they're on sale
According to the Mayo Clinic, the average American takes 3,000 to 4,000 steps a day. Think you might be below that number? Maybe all you need to get yourself moving in the right direction is the right pair of sneakers. If you're not up for a big apparel investment at the moment, no problem: We found a pair beloved by podiatrists that feel so amazing on your feet, you’ll be the one saying “Should we do one more lap?” And the price: They're on sale starting at $44, down from $70 for the holidays. Now, step right up to the most comfy shoes of your life!
BHG
These Are the 32 Best After-Christmas Deals to Shop at Amazon, Starting at Just $7
The holidays have ended, but that definitely doesn’t mean the deals are over too. Instead, this week’s after-Christmas sales are just getting started. Of course, Amazon’s after-Christmas sale is one of the best with just-launched deals on plenty of shopper-favorite items from top brands like Bissell, Black+Decker, Lodge, and Pyrex.
Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Eater
The Twin Cities’ Most Heartbreaking Restaurant Closures of 2022
It’s an Eater tradition to round out the year with a survey of local food experts — editors, writers, reporters, and a select few others — on the highs, lows, and surprises of the past 365 days in dining. Today, our panel looks at the most heartbreaking closures of 2022. Have thoughts to share? Feel free to add them in the comments.
Allrecipes.com
My Grandma's Go-To Holiday Cake is Embarrassingly Easy — But So Good
One of my very favorite cakes in existence isn't my favorite because of the nostalgic taste, the family history, or the uniquely irresistible flavor. Nope — it's how easy it is to make. That was my grandma's secret. And perhaps it's why she made the cake so many, many...
HGTV
The Best After-Christmas Sales From the Biggest Retailers in 2022
If you thought all the good deals already happened this year, think again. Tons of retailers are slashing prices this week through the beginning of January with deals just as good as Black Friday and Cyber Monday. These end-of-year winter clearance events are your last chance to score markdowns on kitchen appliances, mattresses, furniture and more. It also means you'll get more bang for your buck on those gift cards you got for Christmas! We spotted everything from gourmet bakeware 50 percent off to UGG throws under $20. Take a look at our list of the best after-Christmas sales below and treat yourself to big savings.
Gear Patrol
The Best Grooming Products and Tools of 2022
This story is part of our end-of-year series This Year in Gear rounding up the most notable releases of 2022. For more stories like this, click here. It's important to put your best face forward. And more brands than ever are eager to help you do so — ones backed by celebrities, others founded on patented scientific formulas. Below, find impressive products from mainstays, new ones from up-and-comers and plenty of choices in the in-between, from fragrances to exfoliating towels.
thespruce.com
A Professional Organizer Shares Her Secret to a Neat Kitchen
We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. If a clean kitchen is your ultimate goal, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. You can’t just shove everything into your cabinets—the kitchen gets daily use, and you need it to function at its best.
Your guide to the best after-Christmas clearance sales
KSNF/KODE — It’s beginning to look a lot like clearance! After-Christmas clearance sales offer mega discounts on holiday décor, gifts, toys, and so much more. If you thought the holiday shopping season ended on Christmas Eve, think again. You won’t find deals like these any other time of year, and the discounts get better and […]
Woman shows how to make Pandora bracelet look good as new in minutes
A TikTok user has taught us a genius hack that will have your tarnished Pandora charm bracelet looking as good as new. The creator, who goes by @michellemorera_ on TikTok, revealed that the simple solution to cleaning your silver accessories can be created with basic ingredients from your kitchen. Watch...
Simple comfort foods: Baked potato soup
In my opinion, baked potato soup is one of the ultimate comfort foods. We don't get many cold nights here in the South but when we do it can be downright bone chilling especially because we are not used to them. A good bowl of baked potato soup is not only delicious and hearty, but it will warm you right up. I really like this recipe from The Blond Cook because it is so easy and takes less than an hour to prepare. So, let's get cooking...
This Plush Comforter That Feels Like 'Sleeping in a Cloud' Is Double Discounted at Amazon Right Now
“The first night I slept with it I didn’t even want to get out of bed in the morning” Winter is a good time to refresh your bedding so it's warm and cozy, and Amazon has plenty of home finds, from faux throws, flannel sheets, and plush pillows for staying comfy at night. While good bedding is easy to find, it's even better when you can score it for a great price. If you're looking to upgrade your comforter then consider the Royoliving Greyduck Feathers Down Comforter, which...
AOL Corp
Amazon has giant bean bag chairs for adults — get ready to lounge in comfort!
Bean bags are having a moment right now, and they aren't the tiny sacks you may remember from your childhood bedroom or college dorm room. The comfortable loungers are bigger and better than ever thanks to innovative designs that make them the perfect cozy seating option in any adult home. Some are now big enough to fit multiple people at once, while others come with handy footstools for the ultimate lounging experience. We even found one that converts into a bed, so you have an extra spot for guests to sleep over.
I Instantly Became More Organized Thanks to Our Place’s 8-in-1 Pan, and It’s on Sale for the New Year
It’s popular for a reason.
aarp.org
Best Bargains for January
Ready to get out and spend all the holiday gift cards you received last month? Stretch those gifted dollars even further by shopping for items that stores are offering on deep discount this time of year. Here’s a look at some categories where you can find great deals now, according...
cruisefever.net
Princess Cruises Brings Back Best Sale Ever
Princess Cruises has brought back their ‘Best Sale Ever’ that has up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $950 in value when cruising on one of their cruise ships. Princess Cruises is offering up to 35% off cruise fares and up to $150 in spending money once you board the ship. Also, you can reserve your cruise for just $100 per person since the cruise line has also reduced cruise deposits.
denver7.com
You can get this top-rated electric heated blanket for $20 right now (normally $66)
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Cold weather is here, and it looks like it plans to...
foodgressing.com
“The Target Clearance Run” Sale Now On
Target has launched “The Target Clearance Run” featuring special offers on thousands of popular items — including up to 50% off clothing, shoes, toys, beauty, home décor and more. Guests can shop the sale at Target’s nearly 2,000 stores nationwide, on Target.com and via the Target...
denver7.com
You can get a large-room humidifier for just $25 this week
The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. A humidifier can work wonders on illness- and allergy-related symptoms like...
Comments / 0