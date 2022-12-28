ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Chute, WI

jojo
3d ago

Pretty soon it will be, whiskey lemon juice water and honey tea! like the old days plus take vicks rub it on the throat chest at night it all worked back than

milwaukeecourieronline.com

COVID, the Flu, RSV, Respiratory Illnesses Abound

HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Yes, we are all ready to meet family, travel to places and return to a degree of normalcy after two years of the Pandemic and a year of adjusting to this new normal. But, like 2020, when COVID-19 crept into our rear view of life as we’d known it, 2022 year’s end has given us a triple whammy. We CANNOT IGNORE IT. It’s time to MASK UP AGAIN.
wpr.org

Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage

When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
stevenspoint.news

Recovery Voucher Program launched

CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) recently launched the Recovery Voucher Program. The program was born out of “the recognition that individuals who have safe, stable, and supportive housing while in recovery often have better outcomes.”. Through...
94.3 Jack FM

Keep Yourself and Your Family Healthy Going into 2023

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As we end 2022, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cynthia Fisher at ThedaCare in Oshkosh shares some tips to keep you and your family safe. “Certainly the Christmas holiday was a time for gathering for many people and with gatherings...
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
wearegreenbay.com

Beef hearts that may have been adulterated being recalled at a Wisconsin meat shop

FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received notification of a voluntary Class I recall. According to DATCP, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville is issuing the Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before December 27, 2022.
NBC Chicago

Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License

A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
wearegreenbay.com

Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery

(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
wearegreenbay.com

Report: Where do Wisconsin roads rank among the nation’s worst?

(WFRV) – Wisconsin roads did not fare very well in a recent report from ConsumerAffairs on United States Road Conditions by State. A recent report from ConsumerAffairs has ranked the states with the worst roads based on pavement roughness, highway maintenance, and safety budgets. The study used data from...
shepherdexpress.com

State Launches Housing Program for Homeless and Opioid Use Disorders

On Wednesday, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Funding for the program will come from a portion of the state's settlement with McKinsey & Company over the opioid crisis, which provided Wisconsin with $31 million to address the impact of the opioid epidemic.
cwbradio.com

Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced

(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
