jojo
3d ago
Pretty soon it will be, whiskey lemon juice water and honey tea! like the old days plus take vicks rub it on the throat chest at night it all worked back than
Reply
2
milwaukeecourieronline.com
COVID, the Flu, RSV, Respiratory Illnesses Abound
HAPPY HOLIDAYS! Yes, we are all ready to meet family, travel to places and return to a degree of normalcy after two years of the Pandemic and a year of adjusting to this new normal. But, like 2020, when COVID-19 crept into our rear view of life as we’d known it, 2022 year’s end has given us a triple whammy. We CANNOT IGNORE IT. It’s time to MASK UP AGAIN.
wxpr.org
Health officials warn of mixing alcohol with medications ahead of New Year’s Eve parties
Many people will be ringing in the New Year at a party with friends and family. Those parties tend to come with copious amounts of alcohol. Health officials are reminding people to be cautious with which medications they’re mixing with that alcohol. Wisconsinites are some of the heaviest drinkers...
wpr.org
Wisconsinites feel the effects of national veterinarian shortage
When Green Bay resident Jake Erb got off work at his job as a UPS driver one day this past August, he noticed something wasn’t right with his Alaskan husky, Bea. He frantically began calling area veterinarians in Green Bay and Appleton, but was told that none would be able to see Bea that night. Erb was told the closest place that might be able to see his dog was in Mosinee, about an hour and a half away.
stevenspoint.news
Recovery Voucher Program launched
CENTRAL WISCONSIN – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) and the Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) recently launched the Recovery Voucher Program. The program was born out of “the recognition that individuals who have safe, stable, and supportive housing while in recovery often have better outcomes.”. Through...
94.3 Jack FM
Keep Yourself and Your Family Healthy Going into 2023
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As we end 2022, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cynthia Fisher at ThedaCare in Oshkosh shares some tips to keep you and your family safe. “Certainly the Christmas holiday was a time for gathering for many people and with gatherings...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
Doctors urge the public to prevent spreading the flu this New Year's
Doctors recommend masking if you'll be in large crowds and knowing the symptoms of flu if you're planning to go out for New Year's.
spectrumnews1.com
New state program aims to tackle opioid use disorder by providing safe housing
MADISON, Wis. — A new state housing program will help support individuals experiencing homeless and opioid use disorder. Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program on Wednesday. It’s yet another step by the state to combat the opioid epidemic. The program is funded by...
wearegreenbay.com
Beef hearts that may have been adulterated being recalled at a Wisconsin meat shop
FRANKSVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has received notification of a voluntary Class I recall. According to DATCP, Hansen Meat Service in Franksville is issuing the Class I recall for smoked beef heart pieces sold at its retail store. This includes products purchased on or before December 27, 2022.
Wisconsin Judge: People Can Sell Candy, Cakes, Cookies Without License
A Dane County judge has ruled that people can sell a wide range of homemade food without a commercial license or kitchen. Judge Rhonda Lanford issued the decision earlier this week, the Wisconsin State Journal reported Saturday. The ruling expands the types of food that can be made and sold from home to items like candy, cocoa bombs, fried doughnuts and roasted coffee beans.
wtmj.com
Gov. Evers defends health benefits of Wisconsin’s cranberries in FDA letter
MADISON, Wis. — In an attempt to protect the best interests of one of the top agricultural exports that Wisconsin has to offer, Governor Tony Evers issued a letter to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to contest an updated definition that would remove cranberries from the “healthy” category of fruits and vegetables.
wearegreenbay.com
Treating dry skin from the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery
(WFRV) – It’s winter season and that means winter skin. In Your Health with Bellin, Physician Assistants Colleen Van Egeren and Megan MacCarthy visited Local 5 Live with what to do when you need a higher level of dermatology care for dry skin and how the Wisconsin Institute of Plastic Surgery can help.
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
Wisconsin FoodShare Benefits Schedule for January 2023
FoodShare, Wisconsin's version of SNAP, is administered by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and helps boost the food budget of low-income households. Benefits are distributed to FoodShare...
fox47.com
'It's beyond what we expected:' Local food pantries seeing heightened demand
MADISON, Wis — Food pantries across the state are experiencing heightened demand, with some returning to levels similar to those at the height of the pandemic, Second Harvest Foodbank CEO Michelle Orge said. Second Harvest Foodbank distributes food to hundreds of pantries across 16 counties in southwestern Wisconsin. Orge...
wearegreenbay.com
Report: Where do Wisconsin roads rank among the nation’s worst?
(WFRV) – Wisconsin roads did not fare very well in a recent report from ConsumerAffairs on United States Road Conditions by State. A recent report from ConsumerAffairs has ranked the states with the worst roads based on pavement roughness, highway maintenance, and safety budgets. The study used data from...
shepherdexpress.com
State Launches Housing Program for Homeless and Opioid Use Disorders
On Wednesday, the office of Gov. Tony Evers announced the launch of the Recovery Voucher Program in conjunction with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services and the Wisconsin Department of Administration. Funding for the program will come from a portion of the state's settlement with McKinsey & Company over the opioid crisis, which provided Wisconsin with $31 million to address the impact of the opioid epidemic.
wpr.org
'It was complicated': Professors explain the history and enforcement of abortion in Wisconsin
Historical analyses of abortion vary widely. Depending on what you read, abortion in early America was commonplace, safe, legal and accepted — or it was dangerous and uncommon. The abortion history debate was elevated this summer when the United States Supreme Court's majority opinion in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin DNR confirms CWD in wild deer harvested in western Wisconsin
BUFFALO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has confirmed a wild deer tested positive for chronic wasting disease (CWD) in western Wisconsin. According to the DNR, the deer was a hunter-harvested 2-year-old doe in the town of Lincoln. It was the first confirmed wild...
cwbradio.com
Funding for Wisconsin Senior and Disabled Transportation Announced
(Ted Ehlen, WRN) Several Wisconsin agencies providing transportation for seniors and the disabled in rural areas will partake in over $5 million in state and federal funds next year. Governor Tony Evers joins with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation to announce an increase of funds for the 5310 Enhanced Mobility...
