Read full article on original website
William Brinkman
3d ago
If you are buying, you would like to know what the neighborhood looks like. Since Family neighborhoods are almost obsolete.
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022Greyson FPhoenix, AZ
2022 Mesa Book Festival SuccessfulSuzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
This Town in Arizona Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensGilbert, AZ
Suns Need To Make Big Trade to Compete for TitleAnthony DiMoroPhoenix, AZ
Related
roselawgroupreporter.com
Milhaven raps Scottsdale city manager’s advice on Rio Verde plan
One of Rio Verde Foothills’ last hopes for a short-term solution to its water woes appears to have been yanked by Scottsdale City Manager Jim Thompson, who implied the city should not work with a utility to get water to the unincorporated community northeast of Scottsdale. The Dec. 19...
roselawgroupreporter.com
See Inside the Popular Scottsdale Estate Often Rented by Celebrities and Athletes
(SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.) —Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty’s tradition of selling Arizona’s finest properties continues this holiday season with the recent sale of 23035 N Church Road in Scottsdale, Arizona for $6.7 million. Listed by Luxury Real Estate Agents Frank Aazami and David Mayo of Russ Lyon...
luxury-houses.net
Asking For $3.495 Million, This Charming Mediterranean Home in Scottsdale Arizona Has Fabulous Views Of Mountains And The Cochise Golf Course
10554 E Palo Brea Dr Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, Scottsdale, Arizona which is an architectural masterpiece of Lash McDaniel, sits on over 2.6 Arces land plot with lush views of mountain landscape and privacy for the owner and guests. This Home in Scottsdale offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,380 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10554 E Palo Brea Dr, please contact Karen A Baldwin (Phone: 480 488 2998) and Kathleen Benoit (Phone: 480 544 5565) at Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
Dr. Kelly’s responds to N. Phoenix demand for affordable pet care
Due to overwhelming demand, Dr. Kelly’s Surgical Unit, a convenient veterinary clinic that offers specialized pet care at a fraction of the price of traditional vets, will open a new brick-and-mortar location in North Phoenix in January 2023 to expand their footprint to six locations offering affordable pet care. Currently, the business provides services all over the Phoenix and Tucson metropolitan areas, focusing on low-cost surgical operations including dental work, spays and neuters, mass and tumor removals, bladder stones, and other procedures.
'They're scared, and they're frustrated': Rio Verde residents prepare to lose water Sunday
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — There are gallon jugs lined up around Leigh Harris's home, like a bottled moat, hoping to ward off the water disaster that's about to hit. "This water will primarily be to flush the toilets," Harris said. Each gallon is one flush. And that's all she can spare.
Phoenix New Times
Businesses are Moving In and Out of The Churchill in Downtown Phoenix
The Churchill has become a staple near Roosevelt Row in downtown Phoenix. City dwellers waltz into the micro-marketplace of stores and restaurants housed in shipping containers throughout the day to grab an everything bagel slathered in schmear at Stoop Kid or sip on a cheeky cocktail at So Far So Good.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Developments to look for in 2023 in the Southwest Valley
With the new year right around the corner, here are some projects to look out for in 2023. From new housing to restaurants, here’s what’s coming to the Southwest Valley. In Buckeye, one of the fastest-growing cities in the country, there is no shortage of new restaurants, stores and housing developments.
AZFamily
Tempe coffee shop owners say paying workers more than minimum wage is not hurting business
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Arizona’s minimum wage is going up by more than a dollar, and that’s raising concerns about how it will impact small businesses. Owners of Brick Road Coffee in Tempe aren’t worried at all. Nadia Davis is a barista at Brick Road Coffee and says they treat her well and pay her more than minimum wage. “It is a big deal,” said Davis. “I was shocked when they told us they would give us a little increase in pay, because most coffee shops don’t do that, they expect you to live off the tips you make.”
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
roselawgroupreporter.com
Governor Ducey honors redeveloper and philanthropist Michael Pollack with commendation
(MESA, Ariz.) Michael Pollack’s 50 years as a re-developer, as well as his philanthropy have not gone unnoticed by Governor Ducey who took the time to issue a special commendation in recognition of Pollack’s “Many years of service involved in the development or redevelopment of more than 10 million square feet of real estate projects in the last 50 years.” Governor Ducey also recognized the Pollack Real Estate Investments founder “Leadership and representation given both personally and professionally to numerous charities and non-profit organizations throughout the State of Arizona.”
tourcounsel.com
Biltmore Fashion Park | Mall in Phoenix, Arizona
Beautifully designed surrounded by gardens and trees, Biltmore Fashion Park is a must-see on your Phoenix shopping list. One of its main attractions is that it has the Saks Fifth Avenue department store branch in Phoenix, as well as brands such as Ralph Lauren and Evereve. There are several famous chain restaurants including The Capital Grille and True Food Kitchen. In the streets surrounding this mall, there are other small shopping centers with stores such as Marshalls, Best Buy, Old Navy, Michaels, Forever 21, and Whole Foods and Trader Joe's supermarkets, as well as AMC movie theaters just opposite.
azbigmedia.com
Discount Tire buys 35 acres in Phoenix to develop new headquarters
Discount Tire, a leading independent tire retailer, announced its intent to develop a new corporate headquarters in Phoenix following the acquisition of 35 acres located near Loop 101 and State Route 51. Discount Tire purchased the site at a recent Arizona State Land Department public auction. Proceeds from the sale will be invested by the state in the Permanent Land Endowment Trust Fund to benefit K-12 education in Arizona.
14 Phoenix Restaurants That Closed in 2022
These are some of the restaurants Phoenix lost this year.Photo byMarco Bianchetti/UnsplashonUnsplash. Before we look forward to 2023, it’s a good idea to look back and remember some of the businesses that aren’t still here with us today. Restaurants closing is part of life, although in Phoenix there were a number of popular destinations that were forced to close up shop. Some were due to economic situations, while others were forced to close because of landlords increasing rents. Whatever the reasoning, these are several of the Phoenix restaurants (and the articles covering the closures) that didn’t make it to see 2023.
12news.com
Crash on Cactus Road in Phoenix leaves 5 in hospital
PHOENIX — Five people are in the hospital after a crash at the intersection of Cactus Road and 43rd Avenue, a spokesman with the Phoenix Fire Department said. Firefighters were called to the intersection early Saturday morning for reports of a crash between two vehicles. First responders took five...
Phoenix New Times
Metro Phoenix's Best New Restaurants of 2022
Over the past 12 months, lots of new restaurants have opened all over the Valley. Metro Phoenix is now the proud home of new fine dining spots, casual eateries, cocktail bars, takeout-only businesses, and inventive restaurants. Out of all the newcomers, some really hit the ground running. Here are the top 10 best new restaurants that opened in 2022.
Here's Phoenix's Top Google Search For 2022
Google determined the top searches in each city.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.995 Beautifully Updated Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Showcases The Cascading South And North Facing Mountain Views
36791 N 102nd Pl Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 36791 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona equips all high-end interiors and amenities which is needed for a luxury life as well as offers stunning unobstructed views of the famed Pinnacle Peak mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,469 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 36791 N 102nd Pl, please contact Lauren Hunt (Phone: 888 897 7821) and Lauren Bailey (Phone: 480 734 6423) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
azbigmedia.com
Hash Kitchen will open its next location in Peoria
The award-winning and nationally-recognized brunch concept, Hash Kitchen, is opening its second highly anticipated Peoria location and debuting its completely reimagined design in early January 2023. Located within the dining, shopping, and entertainment district P83, Hash Kitchen is serving up #brunchgoals with Arizona’s largest Bloody Mary bar, creative cocktails, and unparalleled guest experience in the West Valley.
Phoenix New Times
The Biggest Restaurant News of 2022: Events That Changed the Phoenix Food Scene
The Phoenix food scene is constantly evolving, with movers and shakers making waves, opening new restaurants, and winning awards. This year, two Arizona chefs received one of the highest honors in food, a few Phoenix institutions celebrated major milestones, and some longtime spots shocked customers with closing announcements. Here are the biggest stories in Phoenix food news of 2022.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Inside an Italian villa on a Phoenix mountaintop
The late Frank Mineo was a “flashy guy” who parlayed a basement fish-breeding operation into chains of pet stores, according to his son, Frank Mineo Jr., who said his father’s colorful personality is evident throughout his mountaintop compound in Phoenix. “He liked to spend his money,” Mr....
Comments / 3