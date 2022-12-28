Read full article on original website
Related
NBC4 Columbus
Stay warm on your winter commute with these heated travel blankets
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. With all the cheer of the holidays and the refreshing feeling of a brand new year around the corner, it’s easy to forget about the uncomfortable necessities of the holidays. Among the worst necessities is the dreaded holiday travel. From impatient drivers to dangerous winter conditions, accidents can happen at any time. Or everything can go perfectly, except for the cold. Whether you want to be prepared for the worst or just want to stay warm on the road, consider a heated travel blanket.
NBC4 Columbus
Best cool mist humidifier
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If there isn’t enough moisture in the air of your home or office, you could face the consequences of nosebleeds, static shocks and dry skin. They can also be incredibly helpful to alleviate the symptoms of colds and dry sinuses. Thanks to the range of different types and models within those types, it can be very difficult to select the right humidifier for you, but you simply can’t go wrong if you opt for any Cool Mist option.
NBC4 Columbus
Best pop tube
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Fun to stretch, bend, connect and make noise with, pop tubes might not be much to look at, but they’re hugely popular with kids. Although most look similar, there are differences and not all are equally flexible or durable.
NBC4 Columbus
Best blackout blinds
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. For many, it is difficult to get a peaceful night’s rest with the constant light filtering through windows thanks to streetlights and the occasional passing car. This is why investing in blackout blinds is an excellent option. Blackout blinds work by absorbing light so that light will not pass through them, making it far easier to get both privacy and all-encompassing sleep each night.
Comments / 0