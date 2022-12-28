Read full article on original website
Dallas Spec's Special Bourbon Event Drew a Massive CrowdLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Body Found: Missing Flower Mound Student Tanner Hoang Found Dead According to Reportsjustpene50Flower Mound, TX
5 Delicious Sushi Places in Austin, TexasBryan DijkhuizenAustin, TX
What is Austin, Texas Known For?East Coast TravelerAustin, TX
5 Great Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardD_FoodVendorTexas State
LIST: Iconic Austin businesses we said goodbye to in 2022
Supply chain issues, soaring rents and a changing culture are among the reasons owners cited as what drove them to close the doors of these iconic Austin businesses. Here are a few that Austinites will undoubtedly miss in the New Year.
2022 roundup: 8 nonprofit features from Cedar Park, Leander, Georgetown plus revisit the volunteer guide
The Big Pink Bus is supported by Lone Star Circle of Care CEO Jon Calvin and Program Director Rebecca Sorensen. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact Newspaper) Community Impact wrote features on eight nonprofit organizations in Cedar Park, Leander and Georgetown in 2022. Reread these articles, which ran in our print editions over the last year, and learn about ongoing volunteer opportunities in your area.
A positive in Austin’s housing market heading into 2023
ABoR said while every new home built helps build up affordable housing stock, Austin needs an "all of the above" strategy to build more market-rate housing, too.
QQ Barbershop in Pflugerville brings modern techniques to hairstyling
QQ Barbershop opened in Pflugerville in October. (Brian Rash/Community Impact) opened Oct. 3 at 1501 W. Pecan St., Ste. 105. Co-owner Luis Pena said the barbershop books clients by appointment and accommodates walk-in business. He said services including traditional and modern haircuts, hair coloring, facial scrubs and hot towel treatments.
Here are 13 places to grab a drink in the Lake Travis-Westlake area
These locations offer a variety of perks, from being kid-friendly to offering memberships. (Courtesy of Bell Springs Winery) Residents in the Lake Travis-Westlake area live near a variety of wineries, distilleries and beer gardens that craft their own spirits and import them from around the world. This list is noncomprehensive.
Gourdough’s Donuts airstream stolen
Gourdough's Donuts posted online that its airstream was stolen over the Christmas holiday from Bastrop County.
Best of 2022: Top 10 stories of the year from Round Rock
The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern Travis County through 6:45 p.m. March 21. (Joe Warner/Community Impact) Here are the top 10 stories read in Round Rock for 2022. The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for southeastern Williamson County and northeastern...
dailytrib.com
Burnet County Jail bookings for Dec. 16-29, 2022
The following people were arrested and booked into the Burnet County Jail during the period of Dec. 16-29, 2022, according to Burnet County Sheriff’s Office logs. City of residence and release information are listed when available. This list does not constitute an official court document, and all persons are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
10 latest commercial permits filed in Pflugerville, Hutto, including new urgent care facility
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or currently underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit round-up helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in Pflugerville and Hutto under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
Missing Texas A&M Student Tanner Hoang’s Body Found In Austin On Christmas Eve
“Tanner was loved by so many,” a spokesperson for 22-year-old Tanner Hoang’s family said after his body was found. A Texas A&M University student who disappeared from campus earlier this month was found dead in Austin on Christmas Eve. The body of Tanner Hoang, 22, was discovered near...
luxury-houses.net
A Stunning Custom Modern Farmhouse Home in Austin Filled With Warmth and Casual Sophistication Hits The Market For $3.799 Million
6502 Huckleberry Cv Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 6502 Huckleberry Cv, Austin, Texas is such a quiet cul de sac with full warth, sophistication and privacy that can surprise and delight people. With a prime location, it takes only a few minutes to the center of Austin. This Home in Austin offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 4,550 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 6502 Huckleberry Cv, please contact Lizz Grimes (Phone: 512 866 3795) at Douglas Elliman Real Estate for full support and perfect service.
everythinglubbock.com
Noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy? Texas experts explain why
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)– If you have noticed empty shelves at your local pharmacy lately, experts explain as to why. Medicine like children’s acetaminophen and ibuprofen can be hard to find these days as shortages continue. Those aren’t the only medicines that are hard to find. When Kevan Blanco’s...
Vooodoo Doughnut to Open Burnet Road Location
The chain offers a truly dizzying array of doughnuts, both classic and completely original, such as banana cream pie, voodoo bubble, Portland cream, and several others.
Emergency preparedness ‘pop-ups’ scheduled across Austin
The city's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) will host monthly Emergency Preparedness pop up events in each of Austin's City Council Districts throughout 2023.
ABC Supply Co. Inc. to offer roofing, decking products in Northwest Austin
The 26,000-square-foot facility carries siding, windows, doors, decking and rain gutters as well. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) ABC Supply Co. Inc., a roofing supply company also carrying siding, windows and doors, will open their fourth location at 2306 Howard Lane, Ste. A, Austin. The 26,000-square-foot facility carries decking and rain gutters...
How and where to dispose of your Christmas tree in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Resident throughout San Marcos, Buda and Kyle can recycle their Christmas trees through Texas Disposal Systems or their cities. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) With the holidays coming to a close, here is how and where residents throughout San Marcos, Buda and Kyle can dispose of their Christmas trees and other holiday items.
2022 roundup: 12 dining features from Cedar Park, Leander
The grilled chicken plate ($16), which includes grilled chicken with rice, hummus and salad, is among the most popular dishes at Rumaan Mediterranean Cuisine. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) Community Impact wrote features on 12 restaurants in the Cedar Park and Leander area in 2022. Revisit these articles, which ran in our...
This Is The Best Pancake House In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best pancake house in each state.
East William Cannon Drive improvements to kick off in 2023
Drivers on the east side of William Cannon, between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway, will soon experience a much smoother ride.
Texas Is Home To 5 Of The Best Neighborhoods To Live In America
Niche compiled a list of the best neighborhoods to live in America.
