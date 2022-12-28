Read full article on original website
94.3 Jack FM
NE Wisconsin Rings In 2023
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Titletown is getting ready for its New Year’s Eve event. And families will be able to take pictures with ice sculptures and even a live reindeer, all leading up to two different New Year’s celebrations. “There are two ‘midnight’ countdowns. There is a...
WBAY Green Bay
Multi-agency police chase in Fond du Lac possibly involved a firearm and stolen vehicle
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - Authorities are investigating an incident that led to a multi-agency vehicle pursuit leading to the arrest of three people, along with one suspect that could face charges. The Fond du Lac Police Department was originally investigating an assault complaint possibly involving a firearm and...
wearegreenbay.com
Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels
(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines
Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
seehafernews.com
Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold
Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
seehafernews.com
Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons
Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Washington County man killed Wednesday night in head-on crash in Sauk County
December 30, 2022 – Washington Co., WI – A 20-year-old Washington County man was killed Wednesday night, December 28, 2022, when the vehicle he was riding in was hit head-on by a pickup truck traveling the wrong way on I-90/94 near Lake Delton. According to Wisconsin State Patrol...
Get Your Snow Tubing Fix In At These 7 Awesome Hills in Wisconsin
If you're looking for great places to go snow tubing in Wisconsin, look no further than these 7 parks that are more than ready to deliver some winter fun for the entire family. The Best Snow Tubing Hills in Wisconsin. Now that there is finally some snow on the ground,...
wisfarmer.com
Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins
TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
spmetrowire.com
County’s top attorney to retire
Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
spectrumnews1.com
Here’s what Wisconsinites were searching for on Google this year
WISCONSIN — If you had to guess what people are wondering about in Milwaukee, what would it be? If you guessed tree nurseries, you’d be correct. What about in Madison? Green Bay? Wausau? Eau Claire?. Well, depending on the region, it might be pancakes, dogs or used convertibles.
94.3 Jack FM
Fire that Started in Shed Damages House in Oneida
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff’s officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out...
94.3 Jack FM
Little Chute Fire Chief Retires
LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
WBAY Green Bay
Appleton’s anaerobic digesters used in wastewater treatment offline due to chemical issue
APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - Appleton’s anaerobic digesters have been taken offline due to an issue with a processing chemical, according to the city. Anaerobic digesters are part of the wastewater treatment process. Wastewater services will not be interrupted. “On Monday, December 26, a high concentration of a liquid polymer...
Woman missing from Manitowoc found safe; Silver Alert canceled
MANITOWOC, Wis. — A statewide Silver Alert for a woman who hadn’t been seen since leaving her home Wednesday afternoon has been canceled after she was found safe. Officials with the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said 82-year-old Susan Dewane was seen leaving her home in the 4500 block of Harvest Circle around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. As of 5:30 p.m., she...
