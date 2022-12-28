ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oshkosh, WI

94.3 Jack FM

NE Wisconsin Rings In 2023

ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Titletown is getting ready for its New Year’s Eve event. And families will be able to take pictures with ice sculptures and even a live reindeer, all leading up to two different New Year’s celebrations. “There are two ‘midnight’ countdowns. There is a...
MENASHA, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Eight counties in northeast Wisconsin experiencing medium COVID-19 community levels

(WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has reported 1,722,593 positive coronavirus test results in the state and 13,911 COVID-19 deaths. Unable to view the tables below? Click here. Today’s TotalDec. 23 Total. Total Positive Cases1,722,593N/A. Fully Vaccinated3,606,830 (61.8%)N/A. Updated Booster1,046,979 (18.0%)N/A. COVID-19 Deaths13,911N/A. Ever Hospitalized69,493N/A.
WISCONSIN STATE
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit

BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
BEAVER DAM, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family grounded by Southwest Airlines

Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. Firefighter in Green Bay retires after 41 years of service. FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tracking the next weather system. The next weathermaker will be a bigger system that’ll form Monday off the lee of the Rockies in Colorado. FIRST ALERT...
APPLETON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Appleton family misses cruise ship after Southwest flight canceled

APPLETON, Wis. (WBAY) - A family of seven from Appleton hoping to go on a Christmas week Royal Caribbean cruise leaving Florida, never made it onboard, after Southwest Airlines canceled their flight out of Milwaukee. Today, they’re wondering whether the airline will compensate them for thousands of dollars in travel...
APPLETON, WI
WFRV Local 5

Hergert’s Sport Center owners retiring

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – The owners of an iconic sporting goods shop in Oshkosh are retiring after over 60 years in business. The Hergert family told Local Five News that they have sold the Hergert Sport Center to a Minnesota-based company and the last day under their ownership will be March 1. “Part of it […]
OSHKOSH, WI
seehafernews.com

Wisconsin Gas Prices Going Up, Experts Blame It On The Cold

Gas prices are going up and fuel experts are blaming it on the cold. GasBuddy Analyst Patrick DeHaan says the recent extreme cold has caused some fuel refineries to shut down, which is tightening gas supplies, especially in the Midwest. The statewide average for regular unleaded in Wisconsin is two...
WISCONSIN STATE
seehafernews.com

Sheboygan Man Among Recent Batch of Governor Evers Pardons

Governor Tony Evers has pardoned another batch of 171 Wisconsinites previously convicted of a crime, and one of them is a Sheboygan man. Bryon Backman had sold marijuana to an undercover police officer 20 years ago and has served his sentence. Backman has no other cases on CCAP and is...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: All southbound lanes reopened on I-41 after crash cleared

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash in Outagamie County has cleared. All lanes are back open on I-41 southbound. All southbound lanes are closed on I-41 in Appleton due to crash. THURSDAY, 12/29/2022, 7:55 p.m. APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay bus driver retires after 50 years

GREEN BAY, WI
wisfarmer.com

Heifer barn destroyed in blaze at Rosy-Lane Holsteins

TOWN OF WATERTOWN ‒ Officials are still investigating the cause of a Christmas Day fire that destroyed a heifer barn at Rosy-Lane Holsteins in the town of Watertown. According to the farm's Facebook page, an associate on the farm called 911 around 11 p.m. to report a fire in a large metal barn that housed heifers at W8335 Ebenezer Road, Watertown. When firefighters arrived, the building was fully engulfed in flames.
WATERTOWN, WI
spmetrowire.com

County’s top attorney to retire

Portage Co. Corporation Counsel David Ray has announced his retirement. Ray took his place as the county’s top legal counselor in May 2017. He steps down in January. Ray is a graduate of Wausau West High School and worked at First Law Group in Stevens Point for about two decades.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Fire that Started in Shed Damages House in Oneida

ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff’s officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out...
ONEIDA, WI
94.3 Jack FM

Little Chute Fire Chief Retires

LITTLE CHUTE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The new year will start with a new fire chief in Little Chute. Chief Mark Jansen is retiring. He has been a firefighter since 1984. Assistant Chief Duane Nechodom will take over on Tuesday. He was sworn in as the next chief during a village board meeting earlier this month.
