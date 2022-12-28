ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Emma Roberts celebrates ‘angel’ son Rhodes’ 2nd birthday with rare photo

By Riley Cardoza
 3 days ago

Emma Roberts’ son, Rhodes, is 2!

The actress celebrated her little one’s birthday Tuesday with an Instagram photo showing him standing on a couch in Christmas pajamas to look out a window.

Roberts, who sat beside her son in fuzzy green PJs, wrote, “Happy Birthday to my angel boy Rhodes!!!

“I love you beyond! 2️⃣✳️❗️.”

The “Scream Queens” alum, 31, went on to post an Instagram Story picture of Rhodes’ cake, which resembled a blue car.

Roberts welcomed her baby boy in December 2020 with her then-boyfriend, Garrett Hedlund.

The “Triple Frontier” star, 38, also marked Rhodes’ birthday Tuesday with a social media tribute to his “beautiful lil boy.”

He wrote, “You are truly, ‘Where The Roses Grow!’ I Love You More than Anything else my eyes will ever see!!! ❤️❤️❤️.”

The former couple were first linked in March 2019 following Roberts’ split from on-again, off-again fiancé Evan Peters .

In November 2020, Hedlund made headlines for a DUI arrest nine months prior. His rep told Page Six that Hedlund was “solid and in a great place” after seeking treatment.

Hedlund and the “Scream Queens” alum broke up in January.
Per court records, Hedlund had been sentenced in February 2020 to 36 months of probation and three days of community service. He was required to enroll in and complete a nine-month first-offender alcohol and drug education and counseling program.

Roberts and Hedlund revealed their pregnancy news in August of that same year.

When Rhodes arrived, the “Unfabulous” alum called the infant the “one thing right” about 2020.

The duo sweetly celebrated Rhodes’ 1st birthday in December 2021 with a cowboy-themed bash.

The following month, Hedlund was sued for negligence after allegedly nodding off at the wheel and causing a head-on collision.

He and Roberts subsequently split , after which Hedlund was arrested again for public intoxication .

The exes rarely post photos of their child and refrain from showing his face on social media, but Hedlund did call Rhodes his “best friend for life” in a November interview with Page Six.

“He never ceases to amaze me,” the “Friday Night Lights” star gushed at the time. “We just have the greatest time.”

Page Six

