‘The Circle’ on Netflix: How to Follow the Season 5 Cast on Instagram and TikTok

Netflix’s premier strategy game is back, and this time The Circle is single and ready to mingle! Season 5 of the social media game of alliances and influencers will feature a cast of players who are presumably all ready to flirt their way to the grand prize of $100,000. How will this impact gameplay and the friendships formed along the way? We’ll have to watch Season 5 unfold to find out.

If you want to see where the cast is at now, though, all you gotta do is follow them on social media. All of the cast members, at least the ones we meet in the first batch of episodes, are on Instagram and TikTok. That means you can add them to your own daily scroll through social and probably get all sorts of behind-the-scenes tea about what really went down in those apartments.

So what are you waiting for? Above you’ll find a slideshow of all of the players who we have met so far on The Circle Season 5. Give the slideshow a scroll through and start following these icons in the making ASAP.

New episodes of The Circle Season 5 premiere on Netflix on Wednesdays.