ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decider.com

‘The Circle’ on Netflix: How to Follow the Season 5 Cast on Instagram and TikTok

By Brett White
Decider.com
Decider.com
 3 days ago

Netflix’s premier strategy game is back, and this time The Circle is single and ready to mingle! Season 5 of the social media game of alliances and influencers will feature a cast of players who are presumably all ready to flirt their way to the grand prize of $100,000. How will this impact gameplay and the friendships formed along the way? We’ll have to watch Season 5 unfold to find out.

If you want to see where the cast is at now, though, all you gotta do is follow them on social media. All of the cast members, at least the ones we meet in the first batch of episodes, are on Instagram and TikTok. That means you can add them to your own daily scroll through social and probably get all sorts of behind-the-scenes tea about what really went down in those apartments.

So what are you waiting for? Above you’ll find a slideshow of all of the players who we have met so far on The Circle Season 5. Give the slideshow a scroll through and start following these icons in the making ASAP.

New episodes of The Circle Season 5 premiere on Netflix on Wednesdays.

Comments / 0

Related
Decider.com

Is ‘A Man Called Otto’ Streaming on HBO Max or Netflix?

There’s nothing like ringing in the New Year with a new Tom Hanks movie. The actor is back on the big screen for his new role in A Man Called Otto, based on The New York Times bestseller, A Man Called Ove. And we’ve got you covered on all the ways you can watch it!
Decider.com

‘The Imposter’ on Netflix: Why Everyone’s Suddenly Going Wild For This “Bonkers” Documentary 10 Years After Its Release

More than a decade after The Imposter first came out, Netflix subscribers are going wild over the true crime documentary, which recently released on the streaming platform. Directed by Bart Layton, The Imposter (2012) tells the true story of French con artist Frédéric Bourdin, who tricked authorities as well as a grieving family into thinking he was their son, Nicholas Barclay, who had gone missing three years prior in 1994. He claimed that he was kidnapped and brought to Spain, where he was sex trafficked. While Bourdin had the same tattoos as the missing boy, he was significantly older, spoke with a French accent...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Rise of Empires: Ottoman’ Season 2 on Netflix, Where The Docu Series Pits An Ambitious Sultan Against The Inspiration For Dracula

The second installment of the Turkish docuseries Rise of Empires: Ottoman (Netflix) picks up a few years after Sultan Mehmed II conquered Constantinople, the jewel of the Byzantine Empire, and focuses on his blood feud with Vlad III, aka Vlad the Impaler, aka Vlad Dracula. And while the prince of what is now Romania wasn’t actually a vampire, he did have a predilection for power and violence. Rise of Empires combines dramatic reenactments with perspective from historians and other academics; it also features narration from Game of Thrones veteran Charles Dance.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Chelsea Handler: Revolution’ On Netflix, A Comedian Who’s The Captain Of Her Love Boat Now

After releasing an outdoor pandemic special for HBO Max in 2020, Chelsea Handler returns to Netflix, where she had previously put out a 2014 stand-up special, two documentary series and a talk show. In her newest stand-up special, Handler still wants to put out, or rather, get some, but not from just any someone. She’s got standards, and straight white men aren’t living up to them any longer. Is this her true Evolution to Revolution?
Popculture

'Today Show' Reveals Al Roker's Replacement

Somara Theodore, a meteorologist from WRC-TV in Washington, D.C., replaced Al Roker for the Today Show on Tuesday morning. Theodore is the normal meteorologist for NBC's Weekend Today and has also appeared on CNBC and MSNBC for weather forecasts. Theodore also worked in Georgia and won an Emmy during her time in Ohio.
WASHINGTON, DC
Decider.com

Joan Lunden, Former ‘GMA’ Host, Slams ABC For Replacing Her With A Younger Woman When She Turned 47

Former Good Morning America host Joan Lunden has opened up about being ousted from the talk show and replaced with a younger woman. Lunden, who  was the co-host of the ABC talk show from 1980 to 1997, later became a correspondent on NBC’s Today and the host of Second Opinion. The journalist recently spoke to Yahoo! about her sudden GMA exit, which she insinuates was due to sexism and ageism within the field. “I didn’t talk about it for a long, long time. I believe in going out with class … as opposed to getting angry, like, what’s the point?” she said. Lunden...
Decider.com

How Val Kilmer Returned as Madmartigan in ‘Willow’ Episode 6, With The Help of His Son Jack

Kit (Ruby Cruz) finally finds the thing she’s been searching for her whole life towards the end of Willow Episode 6 “Prisoners of Skellin.” No, not the Kymerian cuirass (though the team does find that, too). It’s her long-lost father, Madmartigan (Val Kilmer). He speaks to her in a mysterious vault and almost succeeds in beckoning her to a magical underworld. Only the combined efforts of Jade (Erin Kellyman) and Elora Danan (Ellie Bamber) pull her back. But at last, Kit makes contact with her father, Madmartigan. We’re told early on in Willow Season 1 that Queen Sorsha (Joanne Whalley) sent...
Decider.com

How to Watch 2023 New Year’s Eve Ball Drop Countdown Live Online

There’s no shortage of streaming options when it comes to New Year’s Eve. Later tonight, cord-cutters will be blessed with a number of options as Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton cohost a special on NBC, Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen return to ring in the New Year on CNN, and Ryan Seacrest will be back on ABC. Plus, CBS is hosting a musical party with New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. If you’re looking to sit back, relax, and say farewell to 2022, Decider’s got you covered. Here’s how to watch the New Year’s Eve countdown live online for free. How...
Decider.com

How To Watch NBC’s ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ With Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton: Time, Live Stream, & More

Live from Miami, ring in the New Year with Miley Cyrus and Dolly Parton by watching Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party on NBC and Peacock Premium! How can NBC improve upon last year’s star-studded New Year’s Eve party? By adding global icon Dolly Parton, of course! The second iteration of Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party (the special was previously hosted by Carson Daly) promises to provide an evening full of amazing surprises and incredible performances as we bid farewell to 2022 and say hello to 2023. “The inaugural ‘Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’ was an unqualified success and we know this year’s...
Decider.com

Marcus Coloma Skipped Filming Final ‘General Hospital’ Scenes: Here’s Why

Just over a week since ABC confirmed that Marcus Coloma would be exiting his role as Prince Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital, the actor’s spokesperson released a statement confirming that he will officially leave the soap opera at the end of January. They also cleared up details regarding his decision to opt out of filming his final scenes.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Glory’ On Netflix, Where A Woman Crafts An Elaborate Revenge Plan For Her High School Tormentors

Revenge has always been good fodder for TV and film plots because of the whole “best served cold” axiom; the story can span decades, and the person getting revenge can spring their plan when and where the targets least expect it. In a new Korean drama, a woman executes her complicated plan to get back at her high school tormentors, eighteen years after the fact.
Decider.com

Stephen Greif, Actor in ‘The Crown,’ Dead at 78

Stephen Greif, the British actor best known for his role in The Crown, has died. He was 78. A representative announced his passing in a Twitter post on Monday (Dec. 26). No cause of death has been announced. “With great sadness we announce the death of our wonderful client Stephen Greif,” the post read. “His extensive career included numerous roles on screen and stage, including at the National Theatre, RSC and in the West End. We will miss him dearly and our thoughts are with his family and friends x.” The actor, who was born in Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire in 1944, most notably played Speaker...
Decider.com

Team Alfie or Team Gabriel?: ‘Emily in Paris’ Stars Weigh in on the Season 3 Debate

It’s a tale as old as time: Where there’s a TV love triangle, there are teams. And in Season 3 of Emily in Paris, fans are split between Team Gabriel and Team Alfie. Since 10 new episodes of Emily in Paris dropped on Netflix December 21, viewers have been trying to decide who they ship Emily (Lily Collins) with in the end. There are pros and cons for both Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), and the fact that they’re both so dang dreamy makes the choice especially tough.
Decider.com

‘Love Island’ Will Ban Contestants From Social Media in Upcoming Season

Love Island is asking contestants to abandon their beloved social media accounts if they want to star on the hit show. After announcing a new host, the series is revealing some more big changes this season, mandating contestants pause all posts during their time on the show after previously allowing them to post through friends, family or reps, per Deadline.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘The Fabulous’ On Netflix, Where Four Friends Find Love And Success In Seoul’s Fashion Scene

If there is any industry that can be given the “light drama” treatment, it’s the fashion industry. Lots of interesting personalities, colorful and creative clothes, and delicious rivalries and grudges make for shows designed to not take their topic or themselves too seriously. A new series from South Korea does exactly that. THE FABULOUS: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: Shots of Seoul’s modern skyline. In an apartment, while a man is taking a shower, a woman wakes up, realizes where she is, and gets upset. The Gist: The day before, both the man, Ji Woo-in (Choi Min-ho) and woman, Pyo Ji-eun...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Time Hustler’ On Netflix, Where A Goofy Street Performer Gets Knocked Into 1927 And Is Mistaken For A Famous Bandit

One person being mistaken for another, more famous, person is always fun in a sketch, or maybe a feature film. But can it sustain an entire series? A new Brazilian comedy tries to find that out, adding an implausible time travel aspect into its main story. TIME HUSTLER: STREAM IT OR SKIP IT? Opening Shot: A delivery guy on a motorbike weaves his way through traffic in the streets of São Paulo. The Gist: Virguley (Edmilson Filho) moved from the Northeast to São Paulo with hopes of striking it rich, but his life is chaos. He’s a terrible delivery guy who’s about to be...
Decider.com

Decider.com

57K+
Followers
8K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Decider helps you find what to watch. Discover the best movies and shows to stream on Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, HBO Max, and more.

 https://decider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy