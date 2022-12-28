ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marcus Coloma Skipped Filming Final ‘General Hospital’ Scenes: Here’s Why

By Samantha Nungesser
 3 days ago
Just over a week since ABC confirmed that Marcus Coloma would be exiting his role as Prince Nikolas Cassadine on General Hospital, the actor’s spokesperson released a statement confirming that he will officially leave the soap opera at the end of January. They also cleared up details regarding his decision to opt out of filming his final scenes.

Coloma, who has starred in nearly 300 episodes since joining the show in 2019, will not have his three-year contract renewed. While the reasons behind his exit have not been revealed, his spokesperson said that there was no bad blood between Coloma and the network. Instead, the reason behind skipping his final scenes all came down to some health issues, they claimed.

“Unfortunately, due to health issues with his recent COVID exposure, the network graciously agreed that he should not film the remaining few days of the year,” they said, per Deadline.

Moreover, Coloma had nothing but praise for his “talented” General Hospital family, whom he said he “thoroughly enjoyed” working with in a letter addressed to friends and fans.

“I was immediately taken with the family feel of the ensemble cast,” Coloma said. “And I fell in love with the extremely passionate fanbase. Their outpouring of love and excitement, week after week has been unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before. I will always be grateful for their kindness and support.”

As the grandson of Helena Cassadine, who was played by Elizabeth Taylor in the 1980s, Coloma’s character has been portrayed by several actors, including Tyler Christopher (1996-1999, 2003-2016), Coltin Scott (1999-2003), Chris Beetem (2005) and Nick Stabile (2016).

It is still unclear whether Nikolas will be completely axed from the soap opera or if he will be replaced with a different actor following Coloma’s official exit. We’ll just have to wait until the end of January to find out.

General Hospital airs on weekdays at 3 p.m. ET on ABC.

