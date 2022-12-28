The Lakers want everyone at this point. If you are a Lakers fan, you know that this team needs some help right now. Sure, they have Russell Westbrook, LeBron James, and Anthony Davis. However, AD is always injured and it seems like LeBron has to carry every night. This is not sustainable, and if they want to make the playoffs, a trade has to be made.

