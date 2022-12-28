ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Water line break detours major road

By ENTERPRISE STAFF
High Point Enterprise
HIGH POINT — Part of S. Main Street is blocked Wednesday morning in both directions near the intersection with University Parkway because of a water line break.

The 12-inch diameter line ruptured about 3 a.m. because of the ground shifting with temperature changes after frigid weather over Christmas weekend, said Robby Stone, director of the city of High Point Public Services Department. There’s no estimate on when both lanes will reopen to traffic, Stone told The High Point Enterprise.

