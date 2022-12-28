Read full article on original website
WKRN
TN man scammed out of $20,000
Preparations are underway for Nashville's New Year's Eve bash this weekend!. Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. Gov. Lee looks back on 2022 accomplishments. Gov. Bill Lee is highlighting some accomplishments Tennessee notched this...
WATE
Reward offered for information leading to arrest in animal abuse case
A reward is being offered by an animal rescue for the arrest of the person who threw a suitcase full of puppies off a bridge in Morgan County.
WATE
Idaho Murders: Man arrested in Pennsylvania
A suspect was arrested Friday morning in connection with the brutal November stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students. Full story: https://www.wate.com/news/national-world/suspect-arrested-in-stabbing-deaths-of-idaho-students/.
Tennessee Tribune
Name, Image, Likeness (NIL) Coming to High Schools in TN: What Student Athletes and Their Parents Should Know
NASHVILLE, TN — The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association’s (TSSAA) Legislative Council recently passed a measure which amended its bylaws and specifically its definition of “amateur” athlete. This amendment allows high school student-athletes across the state of Tennessee to receive compensation for activities not related to their athletic performance as long as there is no TSSAA or school involvement. High school student athletes are not allowed to use anything that shows association with their school or the TSSAA in their new marketing opportunities.
WATE
Standoff ends in arrest
A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff's Department.
WKRN
Water issues reported across Tennessee
Outside of Metro Nashville, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) is working with counties and cities that are still experiencing water issues. 1 killed, 1 injured in crash...
New bills filed in the TN General Assembly in final week of 2022
The final week of 2022 saw lawmakers file bills concerning the Tennessee Department of Correction and Tennessee Department of Children's Services, among others.
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Hot Dog Joints in Tennessee
I Dream of Weenie has served hot dogs and other tasty treats in the East Nashville area for many years. Their signature charcoal-grilled weenies are a mainstay on the menu, and they also serve several inventive toppings for the classic all-beef dog. This popular local eatery was recently featured on the cover of Scene magazine. You can find I Dream of Weenie at 113 South 11th Street, adjacent to Fanny's House of Music. They also offer takeout, as well as a vast menu. You can't go wrong with their famous charcoal-grilled weenies for a quick lunch or picnic.
Tennessee state law restricted 10-month-old from returning home from the hospital
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — 10-month-old Quinlee Mae got to spend her first Christmas home in Hawkins County after being in and out of the hospital for three months. Much of that time has been spent hours away in Nashville. Quinlee was diagnosed with a rare genetic disease back in November called Spinal muscular atrophy […]
Bill would give Tennessee teachers $500 annually for classroom supplies
(The Center Square) – A Tennessee bill would allow every public school teacher in the state to have $500 to spend on classroom supplies. The bill would be an adjustment on the $200 initially stipulated for each teacher’s use in the new Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement funding formula, set to begin in the 2023-24 school year. Companion Senate Bill 24 from Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, and House Bill 7...
Quiet year for tornadoes in 2022 across Middle TN, National Weather Service says
While Middle Tennessee saw a record-high number of confirmed tornadoes in 2021, the following year proved to be the opposite with just one tornado.
House fires claim lives of at least 9 people in TN this month
At least nine people across the Volunteer State -- including several in Middle Tennessee -- have died in house fires over the course of December, leaving their loved ones in despair.
WBBJ
List of new laws to take effect in Tennessee January 1
JACKSON, Tenn. — The new year is bringing new opportunities to many Tennesseans. New laws are going into effect on January 1, 2023. One includes business savings for farmers. “It’s more, much more comprehensive, and anything that is used in the production of agricultural products in this state would...
mix929.com
New Laws Coming to Tennessee in 2023
As we prepare for a brand new year in a few days, we are also getting ready for some new laws here in Tennessee. The new laws cover things like medical records, subscription service cancellations, early retirement for emergency communications personnel and mail-order pharmaceuticals, as well as “DJ’s Law”, which puts in place new training for security guards including de-escalation techniques, safe restraint techniques, and emergency first aid/CPR training.
Tennessee Residents Have a Reprieve - Don't Have to Get a REAL ID Until May 7, 2025, to Board a Plane Without a Passport
The Tennessee REAL ID website now says that its residents have until May 7, 2025, to get a REAL ID driver's license in order to board a plane. Without it, at the deadline, you will have to carry a passport.
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
When Virginia Food Stamps Are Scheduled for January 2023
SNAP helps low-income households purchase the food they need to make nutritious meals at home. In Virginia, SNAP is administered by the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS), with automatic...
Advocacy groups react to third-party execution report showing TDOC failed to follow protocol
The report shows TDOC followed protocol once in 2018 but didn't follow up with the same protocol once the lethal injection compound expired.
Pride Publishing
Tennessee State Museum explores histories, legacies of Rosenwald Schools in two exhibitions in 2023
In the early 20th century, a historic collaboration led to the building of nearly 5,000 public schools in the Southeastern United States to improve education opportunities for African American students. In 2023, the Tennessee State Museum will focus on sharing the histories and legacies of what were known as Rosenwald schools, with two temporary exhibitions.
