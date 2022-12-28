ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bar Harbor, ME

penbaypilot.com

Firefighters crawl across ladder to access barge fire

ROCKLAND — A lock on a gate was cut so emergency responders could access the property. A horizontal ladder was employed to bridge an estimated three-foot gap beyond the edge of a paved pier. And yet, somehow a fire had erupted in a shack on top of an unused barge on Dragon Products property.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Police beat

BELFAST — Belfast Police reported the following activity Dec. 16-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 16. Kyle D. Hoffman, 26, of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, was...
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Brewer man accused of assaulting clerk at Circle K

PORTLAND, Maine — A Brewer man has been arrested after he allegedly assaulted a clerk Tuesday at a Circle K on North Main Street. Police were called to the store shortly after 10 p.m. and were told a man entered the store and attempted to make a purchase, but when his card did not work, he reportedly went behind the counter and assaulted the clerk, according to a Facebook post from the Brewer Police Department.
BREWER, ME
foxbangor.com

Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles

CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
CARMEL, ME
foxbangor.com

Suspect in multiple police standoffs at center of incident Thursday

EDDINGTON — The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect that has created multiple police standoffs in the past was at the center of one again Thursday. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office, they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order in the Town of Eddington on 47-year-old Thadius Wind, who they say had previously created police standoffs in both the summer of 2021 and 2022.
PENOBSCOT COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 14-30. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 14. Stephen A. Smith, 35,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
BANGOR, ME
foxbangor.com

Island Nursing Home hopes to re-open with some changes

DEER ISLE– A residential home in Hancock County is making plans to reopen after closing over a year ago. The problem now, a nursing shortage. Back in October of 2021 Island Nursing home in Deer Isle closed its doors and relocated more than fifty residents because the home couldn’t find enough qualified nurses during the pandemic.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
foxbangor.com

Brewer police frustrated by repeat offenders

BREWER — A Brewer man, Joel Williams, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a store clerk at Circle K on North Main Street– the day after Christmas. According to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt, Williams had 24 active sets of bail conditions across the state at the time of his arrest. Moffitt says that, while Williams’ number of arrests are high, it is not unusual for an individual to have multiple active sets of bail in Maine due to the state’s bail code.
BREWER, ME
102.9 WBLM

Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?

Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Versant Power crews work to finish restoring power to areas

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - When we spoke to Versant Power on Monday, there were will around 10,000 customers without power. John Flynn, the president of Versant Power, says employees are working hard to get to that “home stretch.”. “Just an amazing amount of damage. So this morning’s meeting we...
BANGOR, ME
mdislander.com

Southwest Harbor Library extends exhibit run

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Library has extended its December exhibit through January. Stop by the library to see the Island Quilters exhibit and marvel at the sewing talent of Mount Desert Island friends and neighbors, as well as Paper Moon jewelry by Jayne Dwyer. Island Quilters pieces on...
SOUTHWEST HARBOR, ME
mdislander.com

Commissioners approve county animal control officer position

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners voted to approve a county animal control officer position at their last meeting of the year. After meeting with Unorganized Territory Supervisor Millard Billings to discuss the specifications of the position, the commissioners voted to approve the contract for the job and to begin soliciting applications from potential candidates.
HANCOCK COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland, Homeless Coalition benefit as Maine Water caps 2022

“Maine Water and its employees are pleased to again provide for the hungry and children in need in the communities the company serves across the state of Maine,” said Maine Water, in a news release. The support comes in the form of food pantry donations and warm winter coats...
MAINE STATE
Rachel Perkins

The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine

The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast

BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
BELFAST, ME

