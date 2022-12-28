BREWER — A Brewer man, Joel Williams, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a store clerk at Circle K on North Main Street– the day after Christmas. According to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt, Williams had 24 active sets of bail conditions across the state at the time of his arrest. Moffitt says that, while Williams’ number of arrests are high, it is not unusual for an individual to have multiple active sets of bail in Maine due to the state’s bail code.

BREWER, ME ・ 3 DAYS AGO