Southwest Harbor Library extends exhibit run
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Southwest Harbor Library has extended its December exhibit through January. Stop by the library to see the Island Quilters exhibit and marvel at the sewing talent of Mount Desert Island friends and neighbors, as well as Paper Moon jewelry by Jayne Dwyer. Island Quilters pieces on...
Person hospitalized after falling off cliffs into Penobscot River in Brewer
BREWER, Maine (WABI) - A person was hospitalized after falling off cliffs and into the Penobscot River in Brewer Friday. Brewer Fire says they responded to Indian Trail Park just before 3:00 for a report of a person who had fallen into the water with a possible head injury. The...
New Years by the Bay cancelled and unlikely to continue in the future
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Belfast’s annual New Year’s by the Bay has been cancelled and is likely to become a thing of the past. It was a tradition dating back to 1996 and featured hours of live music, food, dancing and a chem-free environment. Longtime executive director Mary...
Maine Man Missing For 6 Months May Have Been Spotted In Augusta
For months, there has been an ongoing search for a missing man from Norrdigewock. Graham Lacher was last spotted leaving the Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on State Street in Bangor on June 6th, 2022. Now, according to a Facebook post from his family, a man fitting his description was spotted...
“Chaotic and frightful, gorgeous and beautiful” - photographer details Acadia storm coverage
BAR HARBOR, Maine (WABI) - Last week at this time, Maine was getting pounded by rain and winds of around 70 miles per hour on the coast. Conditions like this came with destruction and power outages --- but it also made for a photographer’s dream. We saw incredible images...
Commissioners approve county animal control officer position
ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Commissioners voted to approve a county animal control officer position at their last meeting of the year. After meeting with Unorganized Territory Supervisor Millard Billings to discuss the specifications of the position, the commissioners voted to approve the contract for the job and to begin soliciting applications from potential candidates.
Is This the Front Yard or the Dooryard?
Well, the answer depends on if you know what a door yard is. First and foremost, front yard and dooryard are NOT interchangeable. The best explanation came almost 4 years ago from the Bangor Police Department by TC:. The best indicator of the area of which the person speaks would...
Made in Maine: Coffin and Daughter Lettercutting in Belfast
BELFAST, Maine — A father and daughter from Maine are two of around 40 individuals across the United States who continue to practice hand-carving stone. “This is the English style of carving a letting, it's called chasing a letter, and basically, the chisel is always in contact with the stone," Douglas Coffin said, as he showed off the style he mastered around 35 years ago.
The Top 5 Spooky Locations in Bangor, Maine
The Penobscot Theater on a cloudy day.Photo byBradleyL981/Tripadvisor.com. The city of Bangor, Maine is known for its rich history and its reputation as a haunted city. From ghostly apparitions in historic buildings to strange occurrences in the city's cemetery, there is no shortage of paranormal activity in Bangor. If you're a fan of the supernatural, here are the five most haunted places in Bangor that you won't want to miss.
Cohosted program geared towards home-schooling families
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Island Readers & Writers (IRW) and Jesup Memorial Library will co-host a five-part program for homeschooling families through a combination of virtual and in-person meetings. The program starts Jan. 17. Titled “The Story of this Place,” this interdisciplinary program draws inspiration from “The Traveling Camera: Lewis...
Bangor man indicted after incident at homeless encampment
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man was indicted on several charges after an incident at one of the Bangor homeless encampments back in October. Trevor Lyons, 37, was indicted on charges including assault, unlawful possession of drugs, refusing to submit to arrest, driving to endanger and failure to stop for an officer.
Carmel fire destroys garage and vehicles
CARMEL — A homeowner in Carmel lost their garage and two vehicles in a fire on Friday. Carmel Fire Chief Ralph Shaw says the call came in around 5:30 p.m. Friday night for a garage fire at 42 Kings Lane in Carmel that also involved a vehicle. Fire officials...
TV5 anchor shares experience as platelet donation recipient
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - No one expects emergencies to happen to them. House fires, car accidents, an unexpected diagnosis, those aren’t things you schedule on your calendar. That’s where the American Red Cross comes in. Whether it’s disaster relief or blood donations, the non-profit stays prepared so when...
Brewer police frustrated by repeat offenders
BREWER — A Brewer man, Joel Williams, is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a store clerk at Circle K on North Main Street– the day after Christmas. According to Brewer Public Safety Director Jason Moffitt, Williams had 24 active sets of bail conditions across the state at the time of his arrest. Moffitt says that, while Williams’ number of arrests are high, it is not unusual for an individual to have multiple active sets of bail in Maine due to the state’s bail code.
Exploring the Haunted Past of the Lucerne Inn
The Lucerne Inn, located in the small town of Lucerne, Maine, is thought to be haunted by many who have visited the historic inn. From ghostly apparitions to strange occurrences, the Lucerne Inn has a reputation for being a spooky place to stay. But why is the inn thought to be haunted, and what is the legend behind its ghostly inhabitants?
Man arrested after hours-long standoff in Eddington
EDDINGTON, Maine (WABI) - A man was arrested after a four-hour long standoff Thursday in Eddington. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says they attempted to serve a domestic violence protection order to 47-year-old Thadius Wind. At the time of the incident, Wind was on probation in relation to past...
Maine Field Hockey Mourns the Passing of Amy Zdrojesky '08
Orono, Maine -- The University of Maine athletics department was saddened to learn of the passing of former Black Bear field hockey student athlete, Amy Zdrojesky '08. Zdrojesky, who played for the Black Bears from 2004-07, was selected to the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Regional All-American Second Team and earned America East All-Conference First Team accolades in 2006 and 2007.
Steve A. Pomeroy, obituary
SEARSPORT — Steve A. Pomeroy, 66, of Searsport, passed away on December 24, 2022 at home with family by his side. He was born August 20, 1956, the son of Hugh and Virginia Pomeroy. Steve enjoyed playing baseball with the guys, tipping with his son Chris. He also loved...
