Timothy J. Hall Named Relation President

Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”) announced today the promotion of Timothy J. Hall to the position of President.

“Tim has been an integral part of our growth and success,” said Joe Tatum, Relation’s Chief Executive Officer. “As we sharpen our focus on increasing revenue and delivering more value to our customers in 2023, we will lean on his innovation and leadership skills more than ever.”

Formerly Executive Vice President, Head of Mergers and Acquisitions, Hall will assume expanded responsibilities in his new role, including continued oversight of Relation’s M&A activities. Other areas under his leadership will include information technology, human resources, broking, and legal.

As President, Hall will also take a principal role in performance management, a priority for the company in 2023 as it seeks to optimize use of resources and best leverage the depth of talent already at the company.

“Prior to joining Relation, Tim was an accomplished investment banker in the insurance sector,” Tatum revealed. “Given his extensive experience in financials and analyzing business economics, he will be able to assist many areas across the company, identifying ways to improve performance.”

Prior to joining Relation in 2019, Hall served as Partner and Managing Director at Waller Helms Advisors, where he advised insurance carrier, insurance distribution, and insurance services clients on mergers, acquisitions, and capital raises. Previously, he was a Vice President in Macquarie Capital’s Financial Institutions Group, focusing on executing M&A and financing transactions for clients across the insurance sector.

“We’re fortunate to have a talent like Tim,” Tatum said. “We’re excited about the future of Relation and know he will continue to be a driving force in our success.”

About Relation Insurance Services, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services is an insurance brokerage that offers superior risk management and benefits consulting services across the United States. It is ranked by Insurance Journal within the top 25 largest agencies in the country by revenue and has approximately 1,350 employees across more than 137 locations nationwide. Relation is a privately held corporation backed by Aquiline Capital Partners, a private equity firm based in New York and London investing in businesses globally across financial services and technology. Visit: www.relationinsurance.com for more information.

