The Paris Optimist Baseball season will begin on Monday, March 20, 2023, marking almost 60 years of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is currently open at www.parisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be 3-15 on April 30, 2023, paying with a credit or debit card. “We are really excited for another great season of Paris Optimist Baseball,” said executive director Sabra Vaughan. In addition, in-person registration is on Saturday, February 4, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm for those wanting help registering online or needing to pay with cash or check.

PARIS, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO