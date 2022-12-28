Read full article on original website
Hopkins County Commissioners To Meet In Special Session
PLACE: In The Commissioners’ Courtroom On The First Floor Of The Hopkins County Courthouse, Located At. 118 Church St., Sulphur Springs, TX. TEXAS FLAG: “Honor The Texas Flag; I Pledge Allegiance To Thee, Texas, One State Under God, One And Indivisible.”. The Commissioners’ Court Will consider the Following...
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A 46-year-old Collin County man was arrested in Hopkins County for bond revocation on narcotics charges. Forty-six-year-old Randall Morse Sharp of Wylie was scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on the charges when he was taken into custody in the District Courtroom and transported to the jail. His new bond was recommended to be $75,000 on each charge.
Missing Sulphur Springs Runaway Found
Sulphur Springs Police reported on their Facebook page that a 15-year-old girl who had been missing since reportedly running away from home had been found alive and well. They disclosed no other information about the incident.
Mt Pleasant Woman Faces Dallas Robbery Charge
Titus County arrested 29-year-old Jakysia Schianne Rodgers of Mt. Pleasant on a Smith County warrant for Aggravated Robbery. She’s in the Titus County jail instead of a $300,000 bond.
One Dead, Two Wounded in Idabel Restaurant Shooting
McCurtain County deputies and Idabel police responded to a report of a shooting early Saturday morning at the Catfish King Restaurant in Idabel. McCurtain Memorial Hospital officials say the victims were two 19- year-old males and one 14-year-old male. One died, another is in critical condition and has been taken to another hospital. The third was treated and released. the investigation is being handled by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, Idabel PD, Choctaw Nation Tribal Police, and the FBI.
Paris Police Report For Friday (Dec 30)
Police made a traffic stop in the 500 block of Bonham with three occupants after spotting a defective brake light around 10:43 Thursday morning. A rear Passenger, Shellie Nicole Jumper, 47, of Paris, had an outstanding Possession of CS PG1>=1G<4G warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. They booked Jumper into the Paris Jail.
Friday’s Sports
Mt Pleasant Tigers Win Allen In-n-Out Invitational. Saints (6-9) at Philadelphia Eagles (13-2) at Noon on FOX. Jaguars (7-8) at Houston Texans (2-12) at Noon on CBS. Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando’s Moritz Wagner were each given multigame suspensions for their roles in a scuffle. At the same time, the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Paris Police Report For Thursday (Dec 29)
State Board of Pardon and Parole notified Paris Police of a parolee in their office with an active warrant Wednesday afternoon at 1:07. Officers arrested Michael Anthony Feith, 61, of Arthur City, for a Parole Violation-Sex Offender Duty to Register Warrant. They transferred Feith to the Lamar County Jail. Devonica...
Thursday’s Sports
Texas A&M University-Commerce women and men’s basketball begins Southland Conference Saturday. Stars (21-9-6) at Saint Paul Wild (20-12-2) at 7:00 pm ESPN+. The NHL fined the Toronto Maple Leafs $100,000 for a travel violation during the league’s holiday break on Wednesday. The Maple Leafs’ flight to St. Louis on Monday violated the collective bargaining agreement between the NHL and the NHL Players’ Association. As a result, they limit team activities and travel during the break. However, games resumed across the league Tuesday night.
Paris-Lamar County Health District COVID Update
The Paris Lamar County Health District’s latest COVID report shows no fatalities but 142 active cases of the virus. There were 27 positive PCR tests and 30 positive Antigen tests. However, many active instances and tests could be higher because many people are self-testing and not reporting the results.
Registration Now Open For Paris Optimist Baseball’s Spring DYB Season
The Paris Optimist Baseball season will begin on Monday, March 20, 2023, marking almost 60 years of providing recreational baseball to the youth of Lamar County. Online registration is currently open at www.parisoptimistbaseball.com for players who will be 3-15 on April 30, 2023, paying with a credit or debit card. “We are really excited for another great season of Paris Optimist Baseball,” said executive director Sabra Vaughan. In addition, in-person registration is on Saturday, February 4, at the Lamar Avenue Church of Christ from 10:00 am until 2:00 pm for those wanting help registering online or needing to pay with cash or check.
Paris New Year’s Holiday Sanitation Schedule
Due to the New Year’s holiday, the Sanitation schedule is as follows:. We will start to pick up Monday January 2nd trash route on Tuesday, January 3rd and will continue our efforts through that week until we complete the route. Reminder: Due to the winter season, the Compost Site...
Wood County Man Killed While Fleeing From Deputies Identified
The Department of Public Safety released the name of Justin K. Fitzgerald, 30 years old, of Mineola. A vehicle killed Fitzgerald on Hwy 80 near Mineola. He was running from Wood County Deputies at the time. The incident began when deputies responded to shots fired and set up a perimeter around a wooded area. Someone had broken into several houses. Deputies found his shoes and a 9mm handgun on the road where the vehicle hit him.
