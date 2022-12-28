ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

jaccjacc
3d ago

We don’t care about what other countries are doing for their citizens which ours should be doing for us

Richard Sporay
3d ago

ok, in Europe there getting a stimulus check too help pay energy bills. I'm guessing little Joe Biden is sending them money too fund this.

GODSENT
3d ago

🙏 WE NEED IN THE USA!! MORE THEN THAT OUR LIGHT BILLS ARE THAT IN ONE MONTH HERE!!! IN NC!!!! NEED LIGHTS, GAS ,WATER & MORTGAGE!!! ONLY HELP IF YOU ARE RENTING HERE!! & the nonprofits that are supposed to be helping people are only giving $100 per household per bill!only one bill getting the $100!!! but they say that they are back to business as normal no more covid so they're doing disconnections in North Carolina!!! PLEASE PRAY FOR US HERE!! ALSO JUST STARTED DOING BLACKOUTS IN THE CITY DUE TO too many people have moved here and overworked power grids our power grids can't hold all of the people that are here in North Carolina so they're turning off people's lights for up to 3 days with no notice they turned people's lights off at Christmas very sad but everybody wants to move to North Carolina find out where you're moving before you move!!!! do YOUR RESEARCH!!!!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

