IMPD: 1 dead after Tibbs Avenue crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a traffic accident on Indianapolis' near west side early Saturday morning. The crash happened just after midnight on Tibbs Avenue at Steeples Boulevard, which is just northwest of the 3000 block of West Washington Street. Metro Police haven't shared many details but...
3 Indianapolis officers shoot man apparently sleeping in car

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Two Indianapolis police investigations are underway after three officers shot a man who appeared to have been sleeping in his car. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Critical Incident Response Team is conducting a criminal investigation of the shooting early Saturday on the city’s northeast side. Police Internal Affairs has begun an administrative investigation. The officers involved are on administrative leave. The man is hospitalized in stable condition. No one else was injured. Officers had been dispatched on a report of a suspicious vehicle in a driveway around 4 a.m. They found a man who appeared to be sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.
IMPD investigates overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS — The last Friday of 2022 began with a series of shootings across Indianapolis, including one on the near southwest side. Man shot on Near Southwest Side The first shooting IMPD responded to actually happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. Police said a man was found shot at West Morris St. and South Belmont Ave. […]
Two People Shot, Another Injured in the Span of an Hour in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS-Three people were injured in Indianapolis in the span of an hour from Thursday night into early Friday morning. In the first incident, police responded to a report of a shooting near West Morris Street and South Belmont Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. A person was found with a gunshot wound and rushed to a hospital. That person is in stable condition.
Police: Do Not Shoot Your Gun to Celebrate the New Year

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are a lot of ways to ring in the New Year, but Indianapolis police say shooting a gun into the air shouldn’t be one of them. Every year, dispatchers get calls about people firing weapons into the air on New Year’s Eve, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.
IMPD opens death investigation after body found at 21st and Arlington

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department opened a death investigation in connection to an incident on the east side. According to a police report, IMPD responded to what was listed as a fatal hit-and-run at 21st and Arlington around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 27. The victim was an...
IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a July homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD says they received reports of a person shot on July 12 at the 1900 block of Wallace Ave. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say Zech Thomsen was a person of interest throughout the investigation. Police say they’ve gathered information on the case over the last five months, and arrested Thomsen Thursday.
Anderson teenager shot, no arrests made

ANDERSON, Ind. — A 16-year-old teenager is in the hospital after police say he was shot on Friday afternoon. Anderson police responded to West 17th Street in Anderson, just off Madison Road around 4:30 p.m. Officers say they found the teenage male suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen...
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Jennings Co.

The incident took place Thursday morning. (Madison, Ind.) - Indiana State Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Jennings County. The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the parking lot of a business on County Road 400 North, just west of U.S. 421. When initial officers arrived, they...
Carmel police search for woman as part of theft investigation

CARMEL, Ind. — Carmel police shared surveillance images Friday of a person they want to identify as part of a residential theft that occurred in late November. The theft allegedly took place Nov. 28 on Cavendish Drive, which features a row of townhomes between Old Meridian Street and Carmel Middle School.
16-year-old injured in Anderson shooting

ANDERSON — A 16-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after he was shot Friday afternoon in Anderson. Police responded to the 700 block of W. 17th Street around 4:30 p.m. and found the victim, who is reported to be in stable condition. No arrests have been made, but...
1 shot, killed in overnight shooting on Indy’s north side

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in an early morning shooting on Indy’s north side. Police say it happened just before 3 a.m. in the 3400 block of Alsuda Court. This is near East Fall Creek Parkway and Binford Boulevard. When officers arrived, they located the man with an […]
Deadly northeast side shooting

A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. A man was killed in a shooting on the northeast side. Indy man previously charged with gruesome dog killing …. An Indianapolis man previously arrested for hanging and stabbing a dog he'd adopted from a local shelter now faces a murder charge stemming from a shooting that occurred less than a month before the gruesome dog killing.
