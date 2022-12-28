ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holton Ahlers guides ECU past Coastal Carolina in Birmingham Bowl

By Field Level Media
The Daily Post-Athenian
Holton Ahlers threw five touchdown passes and ran for a score as the East Carolina quarterback closed his college career in a 53-29 victory against Coastal Carolina in the Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday in Birmingham, Ala.

