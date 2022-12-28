ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea Handler Was 'Open To The Idea Of Marriage' Before 'Difficult' Split From Jo Koy: 'I Was In A Lot Of Pain'

By Rebecca Friedman
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zZ8KT_0jwYXDBQ00
mega

Chelsea Handler is finally ready to relive the pain of her heartbreaking split from Jo Koy .

The comedian joined Brooke Shields ' "Now What?" podcast on Tuesday, December 27, and revealed her true feelings about the demise of her relationship with the Easter Sunday star.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E659t_0jwYXDBQ00
MEGA

"I really believed that this was my guy. I thought, 'Oh my god, I won.' Like I got everything. I have my career, I have respect, I have my family, I have so many friends, I have all of these things. And then I thought this was gonna be the person I spend my life with ," the 47-year-old star dished about her initial feelings toward Koy.



"I'm not that hard up to get married, but I was open to the idea of it, and we definitely discussed it at length because it was important to him," Handler — who has yet to tie the knot with any of her previous boyfriends — explained. "And then, towards the end of the relationship, it just became clear that this was not my person."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215NRA_0jwYXDBQ00
@chelseahandler/Instagram

"There were just some behaviors that we couldn't agree on … It felt to me like I would have to abandon myself , which maybe I would have been OK to do if I were 20 or 25, but I wasn't willing to do that. No matter how much I loved this person — and I loved him so much — I was not going to abandon myself," the Chelsea Lately alum confessed.

Handler, who parted ways with the Koy in July, continued: "I am not going to change the way that I behave in order to make you feel more comfortable. I'm not doing that, and I had to walk away from something that I really believed was gonna be a forever relationship. So that was difficult."

"I was in a lot of pain, but it was unacceptable. I said this can't happen. Our relationship just devolved, and we both could not agree on a situation or several situations, and I thought therapy could help — it did not — and I exhausted any avenue I could think of, and then I just realized this is futile," the television personality expressed of her immense heartbreak .



Handler — who was introduced to Koy by a mutual friend nearly 20 years ago — admitted, "Walking away from him was one of the most difficult things that I have ever had to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uz9aM_0jwYXDBQ00
MEGA

As for what the comedic duo is up to now, Handler revealed she hasn't spoken to her ex-boyfriend in quite a while.

"There has to be some accountability ... from him about what happened because it was just ridiculous, and I don't think we can have a friendship until there's some accountability and some responsibility taken," she explained.

"We had a really great friendship, and I would love to have that again, you know, but without a couple steps in the right direction, I don't see that happening," Handler concluded.

Comments / 27

Lenn Liggins
3d ago

I recall watching her show with Jo Koy on a while back and she was calling him racial names. Next I hear she's dating him and talking about marriage. She is a terrible human being.

Reply(3)
15
Jacko Havanati
3d ago

She’s a has been that never was in the first place. She always reminded me of a very sad person on the inside with a wicked tongue.

Reply(1)
18
Hamster64
3d ago

Yeah, so is this before or after Chelsea went down to Epstein’s island. Little St. George.

Reply
11
