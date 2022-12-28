This week's Friday night block of wrestling featured the final WWE and All Elite Wrestling shows of 2022, so both companies wanted to go out with a bang. In AEW, Jade Cargill put the TBS Championship on the line against Kiera Hogan, and Orange Cassidy defended the All-Atlantic Championship against Trent Beretta. Swerve Strickland battled Wheeler Yuta in the main event of Rampage.

18 HOURS AGO