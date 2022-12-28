ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THV11

Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KATV

Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KTLO

Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns

On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
ARKANSAS STATE
aymag.com

YGFBF Kitchen to Close Little Rock Location

YGFBF Kitchen’s Little Rock location will be closing its doors permanently, as owner MaryAnn Leon announced in a Facebook Post on Dec. 28. The Little Rock location of the eatery was located at 27 Rahling Circle, which was the space that was previously occupied by Arthur’s Steakhouse. Leon...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Sherwood police searching for missing man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
LITTLE ROCK, AR
adventuremomblog.com

The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas

If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
HOT SPRINGS, AR
KATV

Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
swarkansasnews.com

Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office

BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
BENTON, AR
KARK

Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2

FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
ARKANSAS STATE

