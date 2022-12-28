Read full article on original website
Former teacher's assistant pleads guilty to child pornography charges in federal courtEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Arkansas shelters provide warmth and comfort to those in need this holiday seasonEdy ZooLittle Rock, AR
Positive News: Veteran Loses His U.S. Army Ring on Veteran's Day and Good Samaritan Finds the Rightful Owner on FacebookZack LoveConway, AR
Nostalgic photo from Little Rock released to the publicAdrian HolmanLittle Rock, AR
Life expectancy decreases in U.S., Arkansas doctors not surprised
According to final mortality data released last week, U.S. Life Expectancy decreased in 2021 for the second consecutive year. This is the lowest it has been since 1996.
KATV
'Be responsible:' Emergency responders prep to keep Arkansans safe ahead of NYE
Little Rock (KATV) — The year 2022 is coming to a close with the expectation that many Arkansans will be out and about attending New Year's festivities. For emergency responders, it's all hands on deck as they plan to keep everyone safe this holiday weekend. Chris Marshall is the...
KATV
Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments claim they have not had water for nearly two weeks
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Residents at the Terra Vista Apartments in Little Rock said they do not have water. Vanessa Springer-Mosley, a resident at the complex, told KATV five buildings do not have water and have not for some time now. "We've just kind of been without water for...
Burial clothing organization expands beyond Arkansas
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Regina Binz has been sewing for the last 15 years and her organization "Holy Sews" provides burial clothing for children lost at birth. She sees it as a small gesture toward helping parents get through a difficult time. Her passion for the subject stems from her own experience of losing a loved one.
KATV
Arkansas family forced to take 14-hour drive due to travel problems
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — After long lines in the airport, a Jonesboro family is finally back home, our content partner Region 8 News reported. “There was a lot of chaos. There was baggage lined up between the baggage claim belts. The crowd was really thick, and we could not even get through to see if our baggage was coming up,” said Brandon Brown.
Kait 8
Blue & You Foundation 2023 grants in Arkansas expected to top $3.3 million
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Blue & You Foundation for a Healthier Arkansas announced Wednesday, Dec. 21 that 47 grants are being awarded in 2023 to public schools, universities, and nonprofit groups in Arkansas totaling $3.38 million. The Blue & You Foundation is a charitable foundation established and funded...
‘We were left in chaos’ Arkansan travelers express frustration with Southwest amid cancellations
As Southwest Airlines cancels hundreds of flights some Arkansans who booked with them for the holidays said it was chaos trying to get back home.
Kait 8
Forrest Marks tapped to become new ASP Colonel
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Governor Asa Hutchinson has announced a new appointment for Arkansas State Police. Hutchinson’s office announced Wednesday that Lt. Col. Forrest Marks will take over as Colonel once Bill Bryant retires on December 31. Marks has served in the Arkansas State Police since 1994,...
Woman stranded in Little Rock since Christmas due to canceled Southwest flights
The U.S. Department of Transportation announced they are looking into flight cancelations by Southwest Airlines, which have left thousands of travelers stranded all over the country, and in Little Rock.
KTLO
Census rule changes designation on more than 50 Ark. towns
On Thursday, roughly 50 Arkansas cities and towns had their designations changed from “urban” to “rural” areas, the result of a criteria revision by the U.S. Census Bureau for the 2020 census. According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, those cities — including Dardanelle, Lonoke, Gravette and Elkins...
Entergy plans scheduled power outage for parts of Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Entergy announced that there will be a planned power outage in Little Rock on Thursday. The areas that are being affected will span from Baseline Rd to Chicot Rd and parts of Geyer Springs Rd. The outage is being done to fix issues after a car hit a power pole.
KATV
Governor-elect Sarah Sanders announces her intent to nominate Judge Joseph Wood
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Governor-elect Sarah Sanders announced on Friday her intent to nominate Washington County Judge Joseph Wood as the Secretary of the Department of Transformation and Shared Services. Sanders said that Wood shares her enthusiasm for shrinking the size of the government. "Judge Wood shares my enthusiasm...
Building a home to keep siblings together | Arkansas foster care group builds house for family
PARON, Ark. — It's a sad but true reality— currently, the number of kids who are in foster care in Arkansas exceeds the number of homes that are available. A private placement agency for foster children called the Second Chance Youth Ranch explained that they certainly know the challenges of being full.
KATV
Central Arkansas Development Council announces the beginning of LIHEAP program
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Central Arkansas Development Council revealed on Wednesday the 2023 Winter LIHEAP Utility Assistance Program will start on the week of Jan. 9, 2023. The assistance program will go on as long as there are funds available. The applications will be accepted in 19 counties...
aymag.com
YGFBF Kitchen to Close Little Rock Location
YGFBF Kitchen’s Little Rock location will be closing its doors permanently, as owner MaryAnn Leon announced in a Facebook Post on Dec. 28. The Little Rock location of the eatery was located at 27 Rahling Circle, which was the space that was previously occupied by Arthur’s Steakhouse. Leon...
Sherwood police searching for missing man
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Sherwood Police Department is seeking information on the whereabouts of a man. Brock Welch was last seen on Dec. 29 after leaving his home for McDonald's at approximately 8 p.m. According to the Sherwood Police Department, Welch drives a 2021 black Honda Civic (license plate# 182 ZZX).
adventuremomblog.com
The Best Places to Eat in Hot Springs Arkansas
If you’re looking for great food, several Hot Springs restaurants will definitely exceed your expectations in the best of ways. I’m sharing more about the best restaurants to visit during your visit to Hot Springs, Arkansas for the first time. Lunch at McClard’s BAR-B-Q 505 Albert Pike...
KATV
Man arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide investigation
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A suspect has been arrested in Little Rock's 75th homicide, according to police. Little Rock police arrested Justin Davis, 21, on Thursday in connection with the homicide and have charged him with first-degree murder. Police originally responded to The Waters at Chenal on Chenal Parkway...
swarkansasnews.com
Area Officers of the Year honored by AG’s office
BENTON – Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge recently hosted the 2022 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year awards and recognition luncheon in Benton. Rutledge announced this year’s overall Officer of the Year awards went to Forth Smith Police Officer Robin Gaines and Hot Springs Police Officers Stephen Parrott and James Moore.
KARK
Some severe storms possible Monday, January 2
FRIDAY UPDATE: We close out 2022 on a high note, with sunshine and temperatures well above average in the 60s. New Year’s Eve & New Year’s Day will stay dry, but the weather shifts for the first Monday of 2023. A strong storm system approaches Arkansas from the...
