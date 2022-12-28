Read full article on original website
WTAP
Obituary: Prunty, Dion Hock
Dion Hock Prunty, 67, of Marietta, passed away at 12:18 am on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. She was born on February 18, 1955, in Marietta, a daughter of the late Gene and Marilyn Johnson Hock. Dion graduated from Marietta High School, Class of 1973, and graduated...
Obituary: Chancellor, Tommie B. “Snooks”
Tommie B. “Snooks” Chancellor, 90, of Williamstown, WV, passed away peacefully at home on December 28, 2022. He was born on June 13, 1932. Tommie enjoyed fishing and spent his life as a union laborer and as a farmer. Tommie is survived by his two daughters, Linda Chancellor and Chickeyda McKenzie; grandchildren, Christina (Mike) Melrose, Josh Payne, Brent Payne, and William Deford; great-grandchildren, Megan and Colton Melrose.
Obituary: Woods, Sarah
Sarah Woods, 92, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 22, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center following a brief illness. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on March 29, 1930, to the late Winfield Scott and Mabel Philips Iams. She was a 1948 graduate of PHS and worked as a secretary for the WV Baptist Convention, First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg, and Penn Metal. She was a founding member of the First Presbyterian Church of Parkersburg and the DAR.
Obituary: Huck, Mary Elizabeth Lang
Mary Elizabeth Lang Huck, 91, of Vincent, died at Marietta Memorial Hospital on the morning of December 30, 2022. She was born May 9, 1931, in Lowell, Ohio, to the late William and Eleanor Dyar Lang. She attended Fisher School and Lowell High School, where she graduated in 1949. She worked at B.T. Tharpe Store, the Clean Spot, and Marietta Truck Growers in Lowell before she was married.
Obituary: McCumbers, Thelma Grace
Thelma Grace McCumbers, 92, passed away at her home in Chloe, WV, on December 28, 2022. Thelma was born May 25, 1930, in Clay County, WV, to Marion King and Della Jarvis. She was the oldest of nine sisters. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by...
Obituary: Cantwell, Rodney J. (Jeff)
Rodney J. (Jeff) Cantwell, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away peacefully on December 28, 2022, at Ohio Valley Health Care, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late John Rodney Cantwell and the late Clara Mae Stephens Cantwell on August 4, 1950, in Parkersburg. He was a devoted...
Obituary: Dennis, Donna Sue
Donna Sue Dennis, 70, of Parkersburg, passed away on December 23, 2022, at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV. Donna was born on July 21, 1952, in Parkersburg, WV, and was the daughter of the late Margie Griffith Clark. A Memorial Service will be held at the convenience of the...
Obituary: Wallace, Donald Lee
Donald Lee Wallace, 73, of Parkersburg, WV, passed away on December 25, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Obituary: Smith, Peggy Lee
Peggy Lee Smith, 70, of Belleville, WV, passed away Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 11, 1952, in Belleville, WV, the daughter of the late William Virgil and Nina Ruth Amos Smith. Peggy was a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg South High School. She spent 42...
Obituary: Bennett, William James “Billy”
William James “Billy” Bennett, 60, of Parkersburg, went to be with his loving mother on December 22, 2022. He was born in Parkersburg on February 8, 1962, a son of the late Ward Glen Bennett and Bessie “Liz” Elizabeth (Graham) Bennett. Billy loved playing pool, fishing,...
Obituary: Cross, Lynette K.
Lynette K. Cross, 72, of Parkersburg, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born September 12, 1950, in Hammond, Indiana. Lynette had previously worked for the Air Force Association. She is survived by her husband of 22 years, Robert Cross. There will be no services at...
Obituary: Hill, Barbara D. Deem
Barbara D. Deem Hill, 85, of St. Cloud, FL, formerly of Parkersburg, passed away on December 27, 2002, in Florida. Arrangements have been entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.
Fort Belleville Cemetery receives funding for cemetery upkeep
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fort Belleville Cemetery will see regular upkeep now due to an endowment fund created at the Parkersburg Area Community Foundation. The endowment fund was part of local woman, Mary Flinn Seligman who cared for the civil war cemetery before her passing in November of 2021.
Family of Gretchen Fleming is offering a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information about her disappearance
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - In the hopes of finding their loved one, the family of Gretchen Fleming has announced a reward of up to $15,000 to anyone with information. According to the flyer sent to WTAP by the Fleming family, they are offering $7,500 to anyone for substantial information leading to the current physical location and return of Gretchen Fleming.
The City of Belpre: Year in Review
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - The city of Belpre has seen a lot of growth in 2022. “With the gas lines and the sewer lines coming from the western part of the county and so forth is done. We got rid of the 87,000 cones along Washington Blvd. Now that is all well and good. I think we’ve got a great product there. The gas lines on the west end of town in the area of the hospital are pretty much complete. The larger water line if you will is complete. Now we’re working towards the water tank on the hill above the hospital and try to keep progress moving so we can accommodate those who want to move here. It seems like in the past couple of years we’ve been a hotspot for some of the small businesses coming to the area with Las Trancas and Wings Etc. getting ready to open here before long, the new Roseland coffee shop, Jet Lag and the Mondo group is putting in a shopping center up here,” said Mayor Lorentz.
Pet of the Week: Piper from the Pleasants County Humane Society
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Meet Piper! WTAP’s Pet of the Week! She joins us from the Pleasants County Humane Society. Piper is 5 years old and currently weighs 45lbs. She is German Shorthaired Pointer mix. She is very timid at first and needs a little time to warm...
The Children’s Listening Place receives donation from Williamstown Bank
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to Sharon Anderson with Williamstown Bank, the bank partnered with Kasasa on a nationwide contest. The contest ‘These are my People’ was to highlight what institutions do for their community. Alexa Barker with The Children’s Listening Place found out about the contest and...
Scoreboard: December 29, 2022
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Inaugural Patriots Holiday Classic. Parkersburg South will face Gaston Day (NC) in the championship on Friday at 7 p.m. River City Basketball Classic Boys Basketball - Marietta College. Parkersburg - 64 Fort Frye - 48 Wahama - 71 St. Marys - 75 Marietta - 33 Scott...
UPDATE: Police have identified a person of interest in connection to missing woman, Gretchen Fleming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - New formation has been released on the case about the missing woman in Wood County, Gretchen Fleming. Authorities have developed a person of interest who they feel has information in regard to the investigation of Gretchen Fleming. This was done through the cooperation of owner and...
Students attend Teen 3D Printing Academy at WVUP
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students gathered at WVUP’s Workforce & Economic Development Building for the Teen 3D Printing Academy. The Academy offered students the chance to learn about various aspects of 3D printing. The teens built their own printers to take home and learned about the different uses of 3D printing.
