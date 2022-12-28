ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
centraljersey.com

Flashing light will signal new development’s entrance in Marlboro

MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.
MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Expressway EB closed in Winslow Township after crash

WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A serious crash shut down the eastbound lane of the  Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on Thursday night in the middle of the evening commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the highway is shut down just east of Exit 38. State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41. The westbound lane was closed, but has since been reopened. CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments. 
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded

A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Holiday Alert: Packages Stolen from Lakewood Doorsteps

If you’re expecting a package or know a package has been delivered, be sure to take it in right away. Multiple packages have been stolen from doorsteps in Lakewood over the last few days, TLS has learned. In at least one incident this week, the thief was dressed as...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Rock 104.1

South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
SOUTH BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Shore News Network

State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash

UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
bestofnj.com

The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition

Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
NEW JERSEY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy