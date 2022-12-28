Read full article on original website
thelakewoodscoop.com
THIS SUNDAY: Tolls On The Garden State Parkway, New Jersey Turnpike And Hudson River Crossings Go Up
As reported earlier this year, tolls on the Garden State Parkway and New Jersey Turnpike and all Hudson River crossings will go up on January 1st. For the Parkway and Turnpike, it will be the third straight year of toll increases. Tolls on the Parkway are increasing from the current...
Flashing light will signal new development’s entrance in Marlboro
MARLBORO — A flashing traffic signal will be in place on Route 79 at the entrance and exit for a new residential development known as The Parc at Marlboro. In December, the members of the Township Council authorized the placement of the traffic signal at the intersection of Route 79 and a new street known as Arcadia Boulevard, which is the entrance and exit for The Parc at Marlboro.
Why do traffic lights in New Jersey have such horrendous timing? (Opinion)
I can't be the only one who gets frustrated by this. Traffic lights that change to red for no apparent reason whatsoever, or don't seem to work the way they should. Now yes, some areas need to have timed lights. This is especially true in cities where there are so many crossroads. It probably wouldn't make sense to have them on timers.
N.J. weather: Hardly any snow in December? It’s not the first time that’s happened.
For New Jersey snow lovers, the weather setup appeared to be almost perfect for a very snowy December this year. Frigid Arctic air poured down from Canada, and an atmospheric blocking pattern helped steer several winter storms in our direction. However, slight shifts in the storm tracks allowed warmer air...
Atlantic City Expressway EB closed in Winslow Township after crash
WINSLOW TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) – A serious crash shut down the eastbound lane of the Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Township on Thursday night in the middle of the evening commute. Chopper 3 was over the scene where the highway is shut down just east of Exit 38. State police say this is a two-car crash and one person was ejected.Eastbound traffic on the Expressway is being diverted at Exit 41. The westbound lane was closed, but has since been reopened. CBS3 will keep an eye on the situation and let you know about any new developments.
thelakewoodscoop.com
VIDEO: Lakewood Homeowner Catches Alleged Thief Redhanded
A Lakewood homeowner tells TLS he spotted this person looking into vehicles this morning, and then came outside to find the person going through his car, stealing his iPad. When confronted, the suspect returned the iPad and fled on foot. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lakewood Police...
Man, 23, dead after 3-vehicle crash in South Brunswick
A 3-vehicle car crash in Middlesex County killed a 23-year-old man just after midnight on Saturday, police said. The collision occurred on Route 1 South in South Brunswick at about 12:20 a.m. on Saturday, officials said. The 23-year-old was driving a Toyota Camry and lost control, hitting two vehicles and...
California woman, 75, killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.J. Turnpike
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the gender of the person killed in the crash. The victim was a woman, police said. We apologize for the error. A 75-year-old woman was killed in a multi-vehicle crash on the New Jersey Turnpike in Middlesex County Thursday morning.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Holiday Alert: Packages Stolen from Lakewood Doorsteps
If you’re expecting a package or know a package has been delivered, be sure to take it in right away. Multiple packages have been stolen from doorsteps in Lakewood over the last few days, TLS has learned. In at least one incident this week, the thief was dressed as...
South Brunswick, NJ cemetery catches fire
SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A tipped-over candle is to blame for a fire at a cemetery in Middlesex County. South Brunswick police took to Twitter to report that the Monmouth Junction Fire Department responded to a grass fire at Floral Park Cemetery on Dean’s Rhode Hall Road just before noon on Wednesday.
6 people injured in crash on Atlantic City Expressway in Winslow Twp.
A total of six people were injured in a crash on the Atlantic City Expressway.
Investigation underway of fire at detached pole barn in Hillsborough
Police and fire are investigating a fire at a detached pole barn at a property on Pirozzi Lane, according to the Hillsborough Police Department. Arriving units discovered that the detached pole barn on the property was fully engulfed in flames when they responded at approximately 12:29 p.m. on Dec. 30, according to police.
State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash
UPPER TOWNSHIP, NJ – The New Jersey State Police released a sketch of a man suspected in Friday night’s fatal hit-and-run crash. Now, detectives with the agency are seeking public assistance in identifying the man in the composite sketch as a person of interest who may have been at the scene of the fatal hit-and-run accident. As part of its ongoing investigation, the New Jersey State Police Troop “A” Criminal Investigation Office has requested assistance from the public in identifying the driver of a fatal hit-and-run that occurred at 6:28 PM on 12/29/2022 at the intersection of Stagecoach Road and The post State Police searching for driver of fatal hit-and-run crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end
UPDATE: Friday is the last day the Main Street Bar and Grill will be open, according to its Facebook page. After Dec. 30, it will close its doors forever. The owners encourage patrons to stop in, grab a bite to eat, and say goodbye. The restaurant is open from 11...
New Jersey witness describes three hovering orbs in stacked formation
Garden State Parkway, Bloomfield, NJ.Photo byGoogle. A New Jersey witness at Bloomfield reported watching three hovering, orange-colored orbs at about 6:18 p.m. on December 27, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
New Jersey Residents are Fleeing to these 25 Appealing Cities
You hear it all of the time. "I hate this state." "I can't wait to move out of Jersey." It's become white noise at this point. Some, however, actually walk the walk and walk right out of the Garden State for a better life. I'll be the first to say...
thelakewoodscoop.com
EXCLUSIVE: Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles To Once Again Serve As Mayor For 2023, Menashe Miller As Deputy Mayor
Ray Coles will once again be voted in as the mayor of Lakewood for the 2023 year, and Menashe Miller as Deputy Mayor, TLS has exclusively learned. The decision was made moments ago following a meeting between Township officials. This will be the seventh consecutive term for Ray Coles in...
After 30 Years, This Burlington County Hallmark is Shutting Its Doors in 2023
It's been a decades-long run for this beloved store in Marlton, New Jersey, but now it's coming to an end. Joy's Hallmark, located in the Crispin Square in Marlton NJ (230 N Maple Ave C1), has announced that after 30 years, they'll be shutting their doors for good come Jan 25, 2023, according to Facebook community page A View from Evesham.
bestofnj.com
The Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide: 2023 Edition
Each week, Best of NJ introduces readers to new eateries in their area. But as a special annual feature, we curate our best profiles as one easy-to-read feature. With this in mind, we are proud to present the Best of New Jersey Restaurant Guide for 2023. These are the restaurants we showcased throughout the previous year that deserve special recognition.
Shooting Victim Dies In Neptune Roadway, Suspect Surrenders: Prosecutor
A 41-year-old Neptune Township man surrendered to authorities in the killing of another man his age overnight, the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office said. Michael Westbrook has been charged with murder, weapons offenses and hindering in connection with the death of Amad Jones, of Oceanport, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago said.
