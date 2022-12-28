Read full article on original website
Related
Cher Tells Kelly Clarkson There Were ‘Drugs Everywhere’ on Willie Nelson’s Tour Bus
Cher appeared on Kelly Clarkson's talk show on Dec. 26, and she and the pop singer and talk show host shared a frank and hilarious conversation about Willie Nelson's tour bus, which Cher described as having "drugs everywhere" when she visited him. The topic came up when Cher was chatting...
Popculture
Kirstie Alley's Death Certificate Reveals New Details About Her Passing
Nearly a month after her death, Kirstie Alley's death certificate is revealing new details about her passing. In the document obtained by Us Weekly, it was confirmed that Alley has been cremated following her Dec. 5 death and that she died at her home in Clearwater, Florida. Prior to her...
Betty White’s Charming $10.7 Million Los Angeles Home Torn Down a Year After Her Death [Pictures]
Betty White's longtime home in Los Angeles has been torn down, just under a year after the iconic entertainer's death. As the Los Angeles Times reports, White's former assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, turned to Instagram in mid-December to share the news that her longtime residence in the Brentwood Park area of Los Angeles had been demolished.
Garth Brooks Returns the Favor, Honors Gladys Knight at Kennedy Center Honors [Watch]
Gladys Knight stepped up for Garth Brooks, so the country singer stepped up for her. Brooks paid tribute to the Empress of Soul as she was presented her Kennedy Center Honor earlier in 2022. Watch a clip of Brooks putting his all into Knight's most famous song, "Midnight Train to...
Jimmie Allen Shares Heartfelt Version of ‘Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas’
Jimmie Allen is ushering in the holidays with a heartwarming, soulful cover of classic Christmas carol, "Have Yourself a Little Christmas." The singer posted a video of the full version of the song on Friday (Dec. 23). In the clip, Allen sits at his keyboard while singing to a pre-recorded...
Where to Find Country Stars on TV on New Year’s Eve
New Year's Eve is a night to welcome the coming year, and country fans can celebrate with plenty of their favorite country stars this year. Country singers will be performing on many of the major network New Year's Eve specials, with the most appearing on Nashville's New Year's Eve celebration on CBS. A few artists will be appearing on other well-known programs, as well; here's a full breakdown of where you can find country stars on New Year's Eve.
Little Big Town Tap Charles Esten for Heartwarming ‘Rich Man’ Video [Watch]
Little Big Town called on on Nashville and Outer Banks star Charles Esten to play the protagonist in their new "Rich Man" music video. “Rich Man” is about counting one’s blessings, lifting up good ethics, not fixating on financial wealth and cherishing the memories made with family and loved ones.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Caroline Keeps ‘Pranksmas’ Going With a Bloody ‘Initiation’ Gag [Watch]
It's Pranksmas season in Luke Bryan's household, and the gags and goofs are just heating up. Caroline -- the singer's wife, and a notorious prankster -- posted footage to celebrate Day 2 and Day 3 of the annual 12-day tradition over the weekend. Bryan's mom LeClaire was the target of...
Zach Bryan Really, Really Hates Ticketmaster + He’s Doing Something About It
Zach Bryan is doing all he can to fight back against extremely high ticket prices. The singer dropped his All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster album last week, but that's just the next step of an assault. All My Homies Hate Ticketmaster is a 24-song live album that features songs from...
Bailey Zimmerman Cried When He Heard He’d Be Touring With Morgan Wallen: ‘It’s So Insane’
Bailey Zimmerman is one of the fastest rising country artists on the planet. After a successful year in 2022, 2023 is already shaping up to be even bigger, as he will be opening for Morgan Wallen on his One Night at a Time Tour. It's an opportunity that made the budding singer a little emotional.
10 Best Country Albums of 2022
The best country albums of 2022 have something in common: they were made with little regard for commercial success or record sales. In some cases that's because the artist didn't have the infrastructure to run a song up to No. 1 on radio airplay charts. Three independent artists make this Top 10 list and a fourth album is the kind of album you'd expect from an indy. Only one artist found below notched a solo No. 1 country airplay hit this year.
Jason Aldean + His Wife, Brittany, Spread Holiday Cheer — But There Was One Hilarious Catch [Watch]
The holiday season is the season of giving, and Jason Aldean and his wife, Brittany, took that to heart in 2022. The couple hit up a Tennessee gas station to pay for people's gas. There was just one catch: Customers had to dance to get their gas. Donning their Mr....
Shania Twain Is Embracing Menopause and Feeling Body Positive: ‘The Best Fashion Is Confidence’
Country superstar Shania Twain is experiencing a career renaissance as she preps to release her new studio album Queen of Me and take off on a headlining tour next year, and at the age of 57, she's feeling better than ever. The singer opened up about going through menopause and...
Jon Pardi’s Wife Summer Shares Pics of Their Adorable, Teddy Bear-Themed Baby Shower [Photos]
Jon Pardi and his wife Summer are busy getting ready for the arrival of their first child -- a baby girl -- but the couple recently took some time to celebrate with friends and family at an adorable surprise baby shower, according to a carousel of images that Summer posted on Instagram on Sunday (Dec. 18).
Luke Combs Really Loves Miranda Lambert’s Divorce Record
Luke Combs says a Miranda Lambert album inspired by her divorce helped shape him. The Weight of These Wings dropped in 2016, about a month after Combs' debut single "Hurricane" shipped to country radio. Knowing this, Combs' fans can better appreciate what it meant for him to record "Outrunnin' Your...
Blake Shelton Credits Kelly Clarkson for Inspiring a Segment of ‘Barmageddon’
Blake Shelton's new fun-filled game show, Barmageddon, is currently airing on USA Network, and the country singer says Kelly Clarkson's talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, inspired one of the aspects of his own show. When talking with Access Hollywood, Shelton said he "stole" the idea to perform on each episode of Barmageddon from his friend and The Voice co-star.
Canadian Country Legend Ian Tyson Dies at 89
Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame inductee Ian Tyson has died. The decorated singer and songwriter was one half of Ian & Sylvia, whose song "Four Strong Winds" was once declared the greatest Canadian song of all time. Ex-wife Sylvia Tyson confirmed the news of Ian Tyson's death during an...
Dolly Parton Is Releasing an Anti-Bullying Children’s Book Starring Her God-Dog Billy the Kid
Dolly Parton is readying her next children's book with a very special main character. Dolly Parton's Billy the Kid Makes It Big will feature her God-dog, Billy the Kid. It is set to hit store shelves net spring. "Guess what! My new book Billy the Kid Makes It Big featuring...
Bailey Zimmerman Gets Recognized in Airports Now: ‘It’s Really Cool to Feel All the Love’
Newcomer Bailey Zimmerman's star was already on the rise before he released his debut EP, Leave the Light On, in October — but even he couldn't have predicted what a massive success the project would be. Leave the Light On steamrolled Zimmerman toward record-breaking success in the chart and...
Kane Brown Brings a Couple Onstage For a Romantic Dance to ‘Heaven’ [Watch]
Back when Kane Brown decided to cut his 2017 single "Heaven," he loved the song because it reminded him of his love story with his now-wife Katelyn. But since then, the romantic ballad has become an anthem for couples in love everywhere -- and at a Vancouver tour stop on Thursday (Dec. 15), the song was all about one older couple who took the stage for a dance as Brown performed it.
Montana Talks
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
456K+
Views
ABOUT
The best live and local talk show for Montana, with Aaron Flint. Montana Talks takes you statewide from 9-10 AM, giving you the chance to call and join listeners across the Big Sky state. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://montanatalks.com
Comments / 0