(Bloomington, MN) — Health officials announced today the state-run vaccination site at the Mall of America will close after December 30th. COVID-19 vaccine continues to be widely available through health systems, pharmacies, local public health and community organizations across the state as the COVID-19 emergency response work transitions back to regular health care and public health operations. The Mall of America vaccination site opened in February 2021 and administered over 236-thousand vaccinations.

BLOOMINGTON, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO