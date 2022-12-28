Read full article on original website
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd location in the Highlands
Ehrler’s Ice Cream is opening a second location in the Highlands, Louisville Business First reports. The Louisville ice cream shop posted the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. The new storefront will be at 2500 Bardstown Road, at the intersection of Taylorsville Road. It is in the same shopping center as...
This Louisville ice cream shop is opening their second location in spring 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Here's some sweet news for ice cream lovers -- Ehrler's Ice Cream is opening their second location in the new year!. The ice cream shop made the announcement in a video on their Facebook and captioning it with, "BIG NEWS for 2023! Our second storefront is coming soon. See you there!"
LIST: Ring in the new year at one of these Louisville-area parties
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's just about time to ring in the new year!. WLKY has put together a list of adult-only and kid-friendly events below. Click on each one for more information. New Year's Eve. Family-friendly:. All About Kids slumber party- Open to anyone ages 5-12, this sleep over...
This Mexican restaurant in Louisville is closing after 15 years
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — On Wednesday, a beloved Louisville restaurant announced its last day. Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue has provided the community with fresh, home-cooked Mexican food for the last 15 years. "It's with a heavy heart, we have decided to close Ramiro's Cantina on Frankfort Avenue as of...
Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular celebrates its 50th anniversary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - From Friday through Monday, The Kentucky Flea Market New Year’s Spectacular is celebrating its 50th anniversary, according to a release. Stewart Promotions said there will be over 800 booths, including 200 antique and collectible booths, at the event. The event will be located at the...
Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
The best restaurant in Kentucky, according to Guy Fieri via Mashed
One of the best known food personalities is spilling his secrets.
First brewery opens in Bullitt County
MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
Jeffersontown Streetscape project enters final phase
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — If you've driven through Gaslight Square in Jeffersontown recently, you may have noticed construction cones and caution tape. That's because the J-town Streetscape project has entered its final phase. "Ten years ago we started the streetscape project and we went down Taylorsville Road, and the next...
8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
'No one has more bedside experience than our nurses': UofL Health nurses help design new patient rooms
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Health nurses have a seat at the design table for the new patient rooms in the hospital’s $144 million tower expansion. According to a press release, nurse groups are rotating through a mock patient room and giving feedback to JRA Architects. The fake rooms...
New Albany's Riverview Tower now a pile of rubble as crews wrap up demolition
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A leveled construction site is all that's left of the former Riverview Tower in downtown New Albany. Crews started demolishing the 50-year-old structure on Scribner Drive, right off the Interstate 64 West exit into the city, in October. The building was torn down floor by...
New Year's weekend weather planner: Mild, soggy end to 2022
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mild temperatures will remain over the next few days but you'll also want to keep that umbrella nearby as we dodge scattered showers on Friday and the first half of Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 50s with a few showers during the day on Friday.
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-Worthy
Kentucky is filled with some pretty great burger joints. However, if you're looking for something a bit out of the ordinary, we suggest Chubby Ray's. Located in Jeffersontown, this unassuming restaurant doesn't really look like much from the outside, but we promise that the food here is anything but ordinary.
New Albany nonprofit sustained thousands worth of damage after busted pipe caused flooding
NEW ALBANY, Ind. — While the brutal winter weather system that hit over the weekend is gone, many are still dealing with the impact. Christmas for Angela Graf didn't end the way she thought it would. The executive director of Hope Southern Indiana admits, she thought the alarm that went off was nothing at first.
This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year
The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration. WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."
LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley
Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
All lanes back open on I-264 East near Breckinridge Lane after crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of Interstate 264 East are back open after a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday night. TRIMARC said that the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on I-264 East near Breckinridge Lane. Their website also says that five vehicles were involved. According to MetroSafe officials, a...
