WLKY.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd location in the Highlands

Ehrler’s Ice Cream is opening a second location in the Highlands, Louisville Business First reports. The Louisville ice cream shop posted the announcement on Facebook Wednesday. The new storefront will be at 2500 Bardstown Road, at the intersection of Taylorsville Road. It is in the same shopping center as...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LIST: Ring in the new year at one of these Louisville-area parties

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — It's just about time to ring in the new year!. WLKY has put together a list of adult-only and kid-friendly events below. Click on each one for more information. New Year's Eve. Family-friendly:. All About Kids slumber party- Open to anyone ages 5-12, this sleep over...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Ehrler's Ice Cream to open 2nd Louisville location

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bardstown Road is about to get a whole lot sweeter. Ehrler's Ice Cream announced that it is opening a second Louisville location. This one is in the Highlands at the corner of Bardstown Road and Trevilian Way, in the space that used to be a Subway.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

First brewery opens in Bullitt County

MOUNT WASHINGTON, Ky. — One of Louisville’s newest breweries has expanded, opening a second location in Mount Washington. Gallant Fox Brewing Company’s expansion is monumental and is the first brewery to open in Bullitt County. Co-owner Roger Huff says this expansion has been in the works for...
BULLITT COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Jeffersontown Streetscape project enters final phase

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — If you've driven through Gaslight Square in Jeffersontown recently, you may have noticed construction cones and caution tape. That's because the J-town Streetscape project has entered its final phase. "Ten years ago we started the streetscape project and we went down Taylorsville Road, and the next...
JEFFERSONTOWN, KY
WIFR

8 injured after SUV crashes into restaurant in Louisville, Ky.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - Eight people were taken to the hospital early Saturday morning after an SUV crashed into a restaurant in the Clifton neighborhood. Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to Frankfort Avenue on reports of a crash, according to Louisville Metro Police spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Early investigation...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

New Year's weekend weather planner: Mild, soggy end to 2022

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mild temperatures will remain over the next few days but you'll also want to keep that umbrella nearby as we dodge scattered showers on Friday and the first half of Saturday. Expect highs in the upper 50s with a few showers during the day on Friday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
iheart.com

This Kentucky City Is Among The Best Places For Ringing In The New Year

The new year is almost here and it's time to plan your New Year's Eve celebration. WalletHub determined which US cities are the best for ringing in the new year. The website states, "To help you decide where to count down to the new year, WalletHub compared the 100 biggest cities based on 29 key indicators of an epic New Year’s Eve celebration. Our data set ranges from legality of fireworks to average price of a New Year’s Eve party ticket to forecasted precipitation for Dec. 31."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

LG&E to gradually close Louisville walk-in sites, beginning in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- LG&E is closing its walk-in sites in phases, beginning in 2023. "It was a difficult decision, but we decided we are closing all 26 business offices across our service territories," explained Natasha Collins, the director of media relations for LG&E and Kentucky Utilities. "These are places that our customers come to and where we have interactions with our residential customers as well."
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Warmer Winters in the Ohio Valley

Warm winter days provide a nice break from the bitter cold, and research shows we are seeing more of them recently. Our part of the country is seeing warmer winters than out west, according to the map below from Climate Central. In Louisville the average winter temperature is 4.5 degrees...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

All lanes back open on I-264 East near Breckinridge Lane after crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — All lanes of Interstate 264 East are back open after a crash involving multiple vehicles Thursday night. TRIMARC said that the crash happened around 8:20 p.m. on I-264 East near Breckinridge Lane. Their website also says that five vehicles were involved. According to MetroSafe officials, a...
LOUISVILLE, KY

