WTOP
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows to increase production of nuclear warheads “exponentially”
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vows to increase production of nuclear warheads “exponentially.”. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
WTOP
Army in strife-torn Myanmar lifts curfew for New Year’s Eve
BANGKOK (AP) — Authorities in military-ruled Myanmar announced a suspension of the normal four-hour curfew to allow New Year’s celebrations in three biggest cities, but opponents of army rule urge people to stay away and claimed security forces might stage an attack and blame it on them. A...
NKorea's Kim orders 'exponential' expansion of nuke arsenal
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “exponential” expansion of his country's nuclear arsenal, the development of a more powerful intercontinental ballistic missile and the launch of its first spy satellite, state media reported Sunday, after he entered 2023 with another weapons firing following a record number of testing activities last year.
WTOP
Lebanese and UN troops rescue migrants vessel, 2 killed
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s navy and U.N. peacekeepers on Saturday rescued more than 200 migrants from a boat sinking in the Mediterranean Sea hours after it left northern Lebanon’s coast, the military said in a statement. Two migrants were killed in the incident. The army statement said...
WTOP
North Korea has conducted a ballistic missile launch, US military says
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea has conducted a ballistic missile launch, US military says. Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
