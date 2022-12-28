Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, passed away Dec. 31 in Los Angeles. She was 74. “Sad to report my client, Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal wrote on social media. “Her family was around her at the time of her death. She passed peacefully.” The Pointer Sisters — Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June — grew up singing in a church in Oakland, California, where their father was a minister. Bonnie and June first began performing professionally as a duo...

