Read full article on original website
Related
musictimes.com
GloRilla Getting Married? Shaquille O'Neal 'Proposes' To Rapper on Instagram Live
GloRilla just received a marriage proposal from Shaquille O'Neal. The rising Memphis rapper has been busy in the past months as her popularity in the music industry continues. Starting with her "F.N.F (Let's Go)" release in April, GloRilla went on to release more songs and EP while establishing collaborations with other artists.
Anita Pointer Dies: Founding Member Of The Pointer Sisters Was 74
Anita Pointer, one of the founding members of the R&B group The Pointer Sisters, passed away Dec. 31 in Los Angeles. She was 74. “Sad to report my client, Grammy Winner Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters, has passed away after a heroic battle with cancer,” Pointer’s publicist Roger Neal wrote on social media. “Her family was around her at the time of her death. She passed peacefully.” The Pointer Sisters — Ruth, Anita, Bonnie and June — grew up singing in a church in Oakland, California, where their father was a minister. Bonnie and June first began performing professionally as a duo...
L.A. Weekly
Musical Artist J.T. Hiskey Is Close To Becoming A Registered Nurse
J.T. Hiskey has officially announced, that he is only two semesters away from becoming an official registered nurse. The Salt Lake City, Utah rapper, who recently just released his newest single with 90’s artist Afroman titled Beverly Hillz, has taken most of his time during 2022 to focus on nursing school and pursue a new journey.
Ray-Bans, iPhones, Omega watches: how bookies’ gifts are fuelling a crisis
To clergy and parishioners, senior church official Martin Sargeant seemed to have a gift for financial enterprise, forging new links with business and helping to breathe new life into historic buildings. Sargeant, a former head of operations at the Diocese of London, part of the Church of England, helped spearhead...
Comments / 0