Update: ‘I’m An Apple Expert & This Is The One App I Recommend All iPhone Users Delete Immediately’
This updated post was originally published on November 24, 2021. If you really want to know which iPhone apps are worth your time and which are actually stealing battery power and data from you, there’s no one better to ask then an Apple tech expert. While we probably all know (all too well) the fallbacks of using an app like Facebook or Snapchat and the battery-consuming risks of streaming apps, there are other apps that fly under the radar and are just as risky when it comes to privacy and security. We spoke with not just one, but two Apple experts, to get the low-down on apps they recommend that all iPhone users delete from their phones ASAP.
Four huge changes coming to WhatsApp in 2023 revealed – including new edit trick for iPhone
2023 is shaping up to be a bumper year for new WhatsApp features. The popular chat app is preparing loads of stuff for next year which takes things to a whole new level. Here are four features we hope to see in 2023 which have already been leaked. Picture-in-picture video...
How To Remotely Access Your PC From An Android Phone
There are a lot of reasons why you might want to remotely access a PC from your mobile device. It can be because you need to send a local file to your boss after clocking out, or maybe you forgot to switch off your PC. Remote access can also come in handy when you want to help a friend with desktop problems but can't physically be present to solve the issue.
How to log out of Facebook Messenger
Facebook sure doesn't make it easy, though. Facebook Messenger is a popular chat app for keeping in touch with friends and family online. However, many people have searched in vain for a way to log out of Facebook Messenger when they have finished their conversations. Is it actually possible to log out of Messenger? Or does Facebook want you to permanently stay logged in? Let’s see what’s possible in the Facebook app, Messenger app, and the Facebook website itself.
Deleting Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Helps Clean Up Your Phone
Your Android phone is online constantly, and your web browser in particular is picking up data from all the different websites you visit. Much of that data builds up in your web browser app -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- storing it as part of the cookies and cache within those apps. This data can be helpful for websites you regularly frequent, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
How to get Wi-Fi for free anywhere in the world
Human lives have become immensely dependent on the internet. Everything, from working to shopping, can be done with a strong internet connection. When at home, you can subscribe to a good internet service provider to ensure an uninterrupted connection, but what do you do when you’re out?
Is Google Tracking You? Here's How to Check and Stop It
If someone kept a log of where you go every day you'd probably be a little creeped out, and that's what some companies do. If you have one of Google's apps on your iPhone or Android device, for example, there's a chance the company knows your location. Even though your Google account's location history is disabled by default, some Google apps could be storing your location with a timestamp.
The top Facebook Marketplace scams and how to avoid them
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Millions of users buy and sell goods on Facebook's e-commerce platform every month. It's free, simple to use, and an attractive option to get rid of unnecessary Christmas gifts and other items. While the overall shopping experience on Facebook Marketplace is seamless, you should be aware of growing scams on the platform.
Blur Your Home on Google Maps Right Now to Protect Your Privacy
Google is a part of all our lives. All you need to do is take a look at Google Maps. It's how we get directions, explore city landmarks in 3D, read and leave restaurant reviews, find public transport arrival times and so much more. But there's one feature within Google...
How To Screen Record On Your iPhone
Screen recording allows you to capture whatever is happening on your phone's screen so you can play it back in the future or share it with others. You might want to know how to screen record on an iPhone for numerous reasons. For instance, you could record a webinar for later reference, create a video game tutorial or capture something funny to post on social media.
How to Stop Spotify From Starting Automatically on Windows
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. When you install the Spotify app on your Windows computer, it will automatically set itself as a startup app. It does this by default. However, if you don't want to see Spotify every time you turn on your computer, you can easily stop that from happening.
How to Get Into a Locked iPhone Without the Password
Entering the wrong screen’s passcode repeatedly will disable your iPhone in the lock screen and greet you with, “iPhone is disabled try again in _ minute.”. There’s no simple way to bypass this security screen unless you enter the correct passcode or you will have to reset your iPhone. Resetting your iPhone deletes your device’s data, including the locked screen security. But, you need to enter the Apple ID’s password before resetting it.
How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint
If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
Android 14 could prevent your phone from losing internet access as it ages
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Picture this: You unlock your (admittedly very old) phone one fine day to look something up on the internet, but you realize that most, if not all, websites just refuse to connect, throwing up security warnings instead. This very situation almost arose for phones running Android 7 or older in 2021, when a so-called root certificate expired. The problem could be averted thanks to a quirky way that Android handles such expired certificates, but Google is looking for a more permanent solution. It could be introduced in Android 14.
Delete this popular task manager app right away if you're an Android User
Experts are recommending to delete the Todo Day Manager app, where scammers can gain access to private messages, information through two-step verification codes.
How to video call between Android and iPhone
Overcome the walled garden with WhatsApp. You won’t find the FaceTime app on Android, but plenty of alternatives allow you to video call between an Android and an iPhone. For this guide, we’ll use WhatsApp as an example since you can initiate a video call by just using a phone number. But we’ll also list some other apps that can do the trick just as well. Here’s how to video call between Android and iPhone.
How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step
How to Change Gmail Address and Keep Your Account step by step. Are you tired of your current Gmail address and want to switch to a new one? You may want to use a more professional or personalized email address for your business or personal communication. Whatever the reason, changing your Gmail address is a simple process that can be done without losing access to your account or any of your important emails and data.
Waze will soon pick up one of Android Auto’s coolest new features
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Android Auto received a significant and long overdue redesign earlier this year at Google I/O. Amongst the new additions, it introduced a nifty split-screen interface that makes better use of your car's display. With the new version of Android Auto out now in beta, Google Maps has added support for this multi-app dashboard. However, Google's other mapping app Waze has so far stayed behind the curve, though that could change pretty soon.
How to switch from Android to iPhone quickly with Google services
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Switching to an iPhone after years of using an Android phone is no easy task. You're not just switching to a new phone but a new ecosystem. It's a big switch, and few people aren't going to quit Google cold turkey for iCloud. Given your familiarity with an Android device and, more importantly, with Google services, you might be wondering if there's a way to soak up all the goodness of an iPhone without letting go of the comforts of Android.
Google Chat expands search chips to the web for more precise results
Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. For as big and multi-faceted as Google is these days, the company never seems to forget its search roots. Google has been significantly improving the search experience across services like Google Chat, which recently added the ability to show suggestions as you enter keywords to help you refine your query. Search chips have helped change the way we scour through tons of information in emails and chats, cutting through the clutter. Gmail has had this feature since 2020, and the Chat mobile app picked it up last year — though the service’s web edition was left out in the cold. Thankfully, Google is now giving Chat on the web some love by rolling out the long-overdue search chips.
