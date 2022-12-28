The Wisconsin Corn•Soy Expo is excited to announce its 2023 featured speakers for this year’s show, set for Feb.2 and 3 at the Kalahari Resort in Wisconsin Dells. Chip Flory will kick off Corn•Soy Expo on stage on Thursday, Feb. 2. After graduating from Iowa State University with a degree in Ag Journalism, Flory has been covering and analyzing ag markets and issues for 33 years. After a 17-year run as editor of Pro Farmer newsletter, he is now Editor Emeritus of Pro Farmer, the Farm Journal Economist and the host of two hours of the issue- and market-driven AgriTalk radio. His AgriTalk radio show will be live at the Expo.

WISCONSIN DELLS, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO