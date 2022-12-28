ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Severna Park, MD

mocoshow.com

2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland

As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
PERRYVILLE, MD
Nottingham MD

Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter

BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
BALTIMORE, MD
98online.com

Baltimore outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year

The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled at midnight Saturday, but the outdoor activities are canceled, 11 News learned Thursday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts told 11 News that the performance of the band Soul Centered and outdoor activities, including the countdown to midnight, at the Inner Harbor are canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the fireworks will go on.
BALTIMORE, MD
Chesapeake Family Life

First Day Hikes in Maryland

Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
MARYLAND STATE
Bay Net

NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish

BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays.  Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek

ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
ESSEX, MD
Wbaltv.com

Annapolis postpones New Year's Eve fireworks event

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve weekend prompted the city of Annapolis to postpone its fireworks celebration. Rain and gusty winds are forecast to move into the area early Saturday morning and last through Sunday. Due to safety concerns, Annapolis officials said the city's...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M

ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel

Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
VIRGINIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students

As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
MARYLAND STATE

