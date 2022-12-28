Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mocoshow.com
2022’s Top Stories: (Beyond MoCo) Latest Update on the 126,000 SF Indoor Water Park Coming to Maryland
As 2022 ends, we’re sharing a few of our most-read stories of the year, from August: Mid-Atlantic families will have something fun to howl about as Great Wolf Lodge, North America’s largest family of indoor water park resorts, has announced that its newest resort in Perryville, MD (located in Cecil County, northeast of Baltimore City) is scheduled to open in August 2023. Great Wolf Lodge Maryland will be the company’s 20th resort in North America, and their largest. It will offer 700 family-friendly suites, a 126,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 57,000 square-foot entertainment center, and 12,000 square-feet of conference space. The resort is currently offering 25% off reservations at www.greatwolf.com/maryland.
Nottingham MD
Maryland icebreaking fleet readies for winter
BALTIMORE, MD—The Maryland Department of Natural Resources stands ready to clear paths on Maryland’s waterways this winter with icebreaking boats stationed around the Chesapeake Bay. DNR’s Hydrographic Operations team, based on the Eastern Shore, has four large boats that perform various duties throughout the Chesapeake Bay, including driving...
whatsupmag.com
Temporary Closure to Shellfish Harvesting in Small Portion of the Chesapeake Bay
MARYLAND – As a precaution due to a sewage overflow, the Maryland Department of the Environment (MDE) issued an order temporarily closing a small portion of the Chesapeake Bay to shellfish harvesting. About 10,400 acres of the bay directly off of Baltimore City and Baltimore and Anne Arundel counties...
98online.com
Baltimore outdoor activities canceled, but fireworks will go on at Inner Harbor for new year
The New Year’s Eve fireworks celebration will go on as scheduled at midnight Saturday, but the outdoor activities are canceled, 11 News learned Thursday. The Baltimore Office of Promotion and The Arts told 11 News that the performance of the band Soul Centered and outdoor activities, including the countdown to midnight, at the Inner Harbor are canceled due to rain in the forecast, but the fireworks will go on.
WJLA
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
First Day Hikes in Maryland
Embrace the chill and take your family on one of these Maryland First Day Hikes to kick off the new year!. First Day Hikes are part of a nationwide initiative led by America’s State Parks to encourage people to get active and enjoy the outdoors. On New Year’s Day, hundreds of free, guided hikes will taking place in all 50 states, including Maryland. It is a great time to enjoy the beauty of our state parks.
Bay Net
NAS PAX Flight Test Causes Sonic Boom
LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – Around noon, we received multiple reports from St. Mary’s and Calvert County residents of a loud boom. The Sustainability Office at NAS Patuxent River did an investigation to find out where the noise came from. “An aircraft out of NAS Patuxent River was identified...
Local man fishes electric scooters out of the Inner Harbor
As people continue to dump electric scooters into the inner harbor, one man is trying his best to help clean up the mess.
3 Delicious Pizza Places in Columbia
If you're looking for delicious pizza in Columbia, Maryland, look no further! This small town is home to three of the best pizza places around—Pub Dog, Home Slyce, and Grotto Pizza.
Local chefs honor African American tradition with special dish
BALTIMORE — For many, food remains a core part of embracing culture and tradition - especially during the holidays. Two local chefs have a special cuisine that they prepare as a way of paying homage to those that have come before them.Chef David and Tonya Thomas of the Heirloom Food Group, who've already prepared over 100 holiday meals, have already sold out due to pre-orders. From the fish which signify moving forward, to the loaves of golden brown cornbread which represent wealth, each element of the dish has a symbolic significance. "When you think about greens, you think about money, you think...
Three boats damaged following Thursday fire in Annapolis
Three boats were damaged after catching fire at Hillsmere Marina in Annapolis on Friday. It took Anne Arundel County Fire crews about 30 minutes to get the flames under control.
Nottingham MD
McFaul’s Oyster and Reel opens on Sue Creek
ESSEX, MD—A new restaurant has opened its doors in Essex. The family behind McFaul’s IronHorse Tavern at Sanders’ Corner has opened McFaul’s Oyster and Reel. The restaurant held a soft opening on Thursday and will open for normal business hours on Friday. Many of the same...
Wbaltv.com
Annapolis postpones New Year's Eve fireworks event
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Rain in the forecast for New Year's Eve weekend prompted the city of Annapolis to postpone its fireworks celebration. Rain and gusty winds are forecast to move into the area early Saturday morning and last through Sunday. Due to safety concerns, Annapolis officials said the city's...
Das Bierhalle restaurant to open second location in Bel Air
A popular Parkville beer hall has announced it's opening a second location soon, in Bel Air. Das Bierhalle has made waves over the past four years for its German-themed restaurant
'It sounded like a freight train' | Former Maryland legislator rode out massive blizzard in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Recent storms have dumped snow and ice all over the country. A former Maryland state legislator rode out the blizzard at his home in Buffalo, where storms hit the hardest. "It sounded like a freight train coming through. And it continued for well over 24 hours....
Wbaltv.com
Baltimore County shopping center sells for $5.7M
ARBUTUS, Md. — A Baltimore County shopping center has traded hands for $5.7 million. Video above: New food options coming to west Baltimore at The Mill on North (Story) East Drive Shopping Center, a 65,155-square-foot office and retail property in Arbutus, sold last week to a private buyer, according to Gil Neuman and Neuman Commercial Group, which brokered the sale.
New fresh pretzel shop comes to White Marsh
Located at 8129 Honeygo Blvd, Mama Tiana’s offers three different flavored pretzels: Original, Cinnamon Sugar, and Garlic. They also offer beef pretzel dogs.
dcnewsnow.com
Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel
Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of our region, and cases of RSV, flu and COVID are expected to only increase after big gatherings and holiday travel. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/health/hospitals-near-capacity-in-dmv-after-holiday-travel/. Hospitals near capacity in DMV after holiday travel. Hospital beds are almost full in many parts of...
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
Washington Examiner
Maryland’s schools are drastically failing their students
As our country's politicians continue to send billions to a foreign country, maybe some of those funds could be spent on Maryland's education system. Our country's leaders should pay attention too because the state's schools are mired in a crisis of competence and failing their students, and no one is doing anything about it.
