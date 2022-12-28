WLOS -- Tennessee football legend, Heath Shuler has a ton of memories from his time repping the No. 21 Vols jersey from 1991-1993. "The bowl games are always really special," said Heath. "You're interacting with the fans so often during the whole week of preparation and going into the game, the excitement, the bowl activities that you're participating in are always really cool. I went to practice yesterday and it brought back some really incredible memories, the games that we played that we were successful in."

