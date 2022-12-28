Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Almost One Year Later And Alexis Ware Is Still Missing With No New Clues In Her DisappearanceThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedGreenville, SC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
This Amish Bakery has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of South CarolinaTravel MavenOconee County, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Related
WLOS.com
Tyson’s Career Night Lifts Clemson Past NC State 78-64 on Friday
Clemson — (WLOS) Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s basketball in a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tyson led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and career-best 15 rebounds. He became the first player in Clemson...
WLOS.com
Tennessee Legend, Heath Shuler reflects on son, Navy appearing in Orange Bowl
WLOS -- Tennessee football legend, Heath Shuler has a ton of memories from his time repping the No. 21 Vols jersey from 1991-1993. "The bowl games are always really special," said Heath. "You're interacting with the fans so often during the whole week of preparation and going into the game, the excitement, the bowl activities that you're participating in are always really cool. I went to practice yesterday and it brought back some really incredible memories, the games that we played that we were successful in."
WLOS.com
UNCG Defeats Western Carolina in SoCon Opener
Cullowhee — (WLOS) Western Carolina had two players finish in double figures but cold shooting in the second half ultimately proved to be the Catamounts’ undoing in a 72-47 loss to UNCG Thursday afternoon in the Southern Conference opener for both squads on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center.
WLOS.com
The Ingles Open Road: Elf on the Shelf Adventure
Christmas might be over, but Santa's elves are still working hard after the holidays. If you have kids at home over the break and are looking for a fun, family-friendly activity, then Knoxville, Tenn., has some fun in store for you. This is the Elf on the Shelf Adventure! Downtown...
WLOS.com
Owner of Cruso campground demolished by 2021 floods has high hopes for new year
CRUSO, N.C. (WLOS) — In August 2021, the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred devastated parts of Haywood County. A campground in Cruso was hit especially hard and with fatal consequences. Campground owner Sherrie McArthur is still recovering, but she has hopes for a better 2023. For McArthur, the impacts...
WLOS.com
Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
WLOS.com
Man arrested, charged in attempted robbery of Cashiers bank
SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities made an arrest Friday in the attempted robbery of a Cashiers bank in mid-December. Esli Hernandez Nolosco was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and charged with attempted armed robbery and hoax/false bomb in a public building. The attempted robbery happened Dec. 13, 2022, at...
WLOS.com
Investigation underway after man dies from 'accidental burns', police say
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a Henderson County man died Wednesday, Dec. 28, while working on the outside of a home. On Wednesday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force was called to assist the Henderson County Fire Marshalls Office and the Fletcher Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation that resulted in a fatality at a home along Vernon Lewis Trail in Henderson County.
Comments / 0