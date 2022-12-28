ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tyson’s Career Night Lifts Clemson Past NC State 78-64 on Friday

Clemson — (WLOS) Hunter Tyson (Monroe, N.C./Piedmont) posted a historic night for Clemson University men’s basketball in a 78-64 win over NC State on Friday in Littlejohn Coliseum. Tyson led all scorers with a career-high 31 points and career-best 15 rebounds. He became the first player in Clemson...
CLEMSON, SC
Tennessee Legend, Heath Shuler reflects on son, Navy appearing in Orange Bowl

WLOS -- Tennessee football legend, Heath Shuler has a ton of memories from his time repping the No. 21 Vols jersey from 1991-1993. "The bowl games are always really special," said Heath. "You're interacting with the fans so often during the whole week of preparation and going into the game, the excitement, the bowl activities that you're participating in are always really cool. I went to practice yesterday and it brought back some really incredible memories, the games that we played that we were successful in."
KNOXVILLE, TN
UNCG Defeats Western Carolina in SoCon Opener

Cullowhee — (WLOS) Western Carolina had two players finish in double figures but cold shooting in the second half ultimately proved to be the Catamounts’ undoing in a 72-47 loss to UNCG Thursday afternoon in the Southern Conference opener for both squads on Ingles Court at the Ramsey Center.
CULLOWHEE, NC
The Ingles Open Road: Elf on the Shelf Adventure

Christmas might be over, but Santa's elves are still working hard after the holidays. If you have kids at home over the break and are looking for a fun, family-friendly activity, then Knoxville, Tenn., has some fun in store for you. This is the Elf on the Shelf Adventure! Downtown...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Canton, Evergreen Packaging take steps to restore water to about 100 homes

CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — Canton leaders called an emergency meeting Friday morning to discuss an ongoing water crisis. Canton leaders said about 100 homes remain without water, but they expect service to be restored for everyone by Saturday morning. “It's quite depressing. You don't realize how much of a...
CANTON, NC
Man arrested, charged in attempted robbery of Cashiers bank

SYLVA, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities made an arrest Friday in the attempted robbery of a Cashiers bank in mid-December. Esli Hernandez Nolosco was arrested Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, and charged with attempted armed robbery and hoax/false bomb in a public building. The attempted robbery happened Dec. 13, 2022, at...
SYLVA, NC
Investigation underway after man dies from 'accidental burns', police say

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Authorities say a Henderson County man died Wednesday, Dec. 28, while working on the outside of a home. On Wednesday, at approximately 8:30 p.m., the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office Arson Task Force was called to assist the Henderson County Fire Marshalls Office and the Fletcher Fire & Rescue Department with a fire investigation that resulted in a fatality at a home along Vernon Lewis Trail in Henderson County.
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

