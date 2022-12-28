Read full article on original website
Eyewitness News
Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time
GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
News 12
Hartford HealthCare thanks those who put their patients first - this season and always
The content below has been provided by Hartford HealthCare and has no editorial input from News 12 Connecticut. This season and always, we give thanks to those who put our patients, their families and our communities first each and every day.
iheart.com
Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!
Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
Red Cross assists with 20 adults, 17 children displaced in Waterbury fire
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The American Red Cross is assisting with 20 adults and 17 children who were displaced in a fire on High Street in Waterbury on Saturday. According to the fire department, the call came in just after 2 a.m. for a fire at 92 High St. The fire was visible on the […]
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
News 12
'Eviction epidemic:' Bridgeport grandmother facing removal from only home she's ever known
A Bridgeport grandmother is facing eviction from what she says is the only home that she has ever known, and she's hoping her story will help others. "I'm here with my three children and my three grandchildren and I don't want to leave," Karyn Timmons says. Timmons claims that she...
NBC New York
NYC Mom Run Over in Front of Kids Had Turned Own Pain Into Life Mission to Help Self, Others
A Queens community is reeling over the SUV attack on -- and subsequent stabbing of -- a 41-year-old self-described "confidence cultivator" and domestic abuse survivor who turned her traumatic experience into a mission to help others, along with herself. Sophia Giraldo, of Flushing, was allegedly intentionally mowed down by her...
darientimes.com
Pilates studio looking to open in Old Greenwich
GREENWICH — A former fitness studio in Old Greenwich is set to reopen as a pilates studio. Belly and Body, which offered cardio, fitness and boxing instruction, recently closed its doors at 1381 East Putnam Ave. to be replaced by the new tenant, Club Pilates. Pilates, a fitness system...
CT woman honors late mother with years of work in drunk driving prevention
Michelle Lettieri says she still remembers Oct. 20, 1993 like it was yesterday. The crash happened in New Haven just blocks away from her home.
$150 million by Hochul: Two workforce development programs to help low-income households improve their lives
New York City is the main municipal employer all over the country. The primary focus of companies is on finding the right talent to get their projects completed. They want to maintain quality and ensure that customers keep coming back. This gives rise to a surge in job openings in different parts of the city and the state.
Pet of the Week: Clementine!
(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
WTNH.com
Pilgrim Furniture City’s Interior Home Design Service Helps Make Your Home More “You”
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Shopping for home furniture can be an enjoyable experience and the right guidance can help transform your home into the space of your dreams. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Pilgrim Furniture City Showroom Sales Manager and Design Consultant Jenny Souza, to discuss this complimentary service available to customers.
Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
darientimes.com
Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say
HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
darientimes.com
Bobcat slaughters 25 ducks on CT farm
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mitch and Hazel Lichatz knew something was wrong on the farm the day after Christmas when the animals were quiet — too quiet. “They'll see us come down the driveway, all the sheep, all the goats, all the...
MISSING: Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities last seen leaving Queens hospital nearly a week ago
A missing Brooklyn woman with developmental disabilities is still being sought nearly a week after her disappearance, police said Friday.
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
"I went to get help and you ended up killing her." Bronx woman recalls painful death of 2-year-old foster child
Jasmine Smallwood is trying to figure out how to move forward without 2-year-old foster daughter Alana Tate.
