Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
iheart.com

Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!

Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
STRATFORD, CT
WTNH.com

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
NEW HAVEN, CT
darientimes.com

Pilates studio looking to open in Old Greenwich

GREENWICH — A former fitness studio in Old Greenwich is set to reopen as a pilates studio. Belly and Body, which offered cardio, fitness and boxing instruction, recently closed its doors at 1381 East Putnam Ave. to be replaced by the new tenant, Club Pilates. Pilates, a fitness system...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Pet of the Week: Clementine!

(WTNH) — This week’s pet of the week is a gorgeous cat named Clementine! Clementine is a beautiful, green-eyed cat who just had her first birthday. She’s a tortoiseshell kitty with a beautiful black and orange coat, probably what inspired her name! As an active cat, Clementine loves to explore, especially when treats are involved. […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH.com

Pilgrim Furniture City’s Interior Home Design Service Helps Make Your Home More “You”

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Shopping for home furniture can be an enjoyable experience and the right guidance can help transform your home into the space of your dreams. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Pilgrim Furniture City Showroom Sales Manager and Design Consultant Jenny Souza, to discuss this complimentary service available to customers.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
therealdeal.com

Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M

CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
NORWALK, CT
darientimes.com

Bobcat slaughters 25 ducks on CT farm

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mitch and Hazel Lichatz knew something was wrong on the farm the day after Christmas when the animals were quiet — too quiet. “They'll see us come down the driveway, all the sheep, all the goats, all the...
