The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?

16 DAYS AGO