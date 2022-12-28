Read full article on original website
Related
notebookcheck.net
Eight Tesla vehicles eligible for the new EV tax credit but not all Model Ys qualify as SUV
The list of vehicles eligible for the new US$7,500 federal EV subsidy brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act has finally been published by the IRS, and there are some surprises in there. The tax credit towards the purchase of a new Tesla kick in on January 1, and two Model 3 versions, as well as six Model Y variants will be eligible for the government subsidy.
torquenews.com
Tesla Announces Good Move Returning To Extra Models To China With a Set Date
Tesla just made a big announcement in China revealing that it is bringing two new models to the country. Pricing of these models will be announce on January 6th and they will come in the 1st half of 2023. So what are those models? Note that I didn't say they are new models.
NASDAQ
Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?
Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023
The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
As Carvana crashes hard, used car dealers — not buyers — stand to win big
Used-car retailer Carvana could be staring down bankruptcy — but experts say its customers shouldn't worry about warranties if it happens.
MotorTrend Magazine
Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect
The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
New car prices hit an all-time high as dealers hold onto their upper hand
Car lots are slowly filling back up as supply-chain crunches ease, but dealers still have the upper hand on pricing.
teslarati.com
Elon Musk instills confidence in TSLA stock: ‘Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth’
Elon Musk remains confident that “Tesla will be the most valuable company on Earth.” He assured employees about Tesla’s bright future in a company email. Elon Musk sent out his usual end-of-year email to employees recently. Musk directly addressed Tesla’s current stock market “craziness” in his email to staff, reported Reuters.
NASDAQ
Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter
Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Jalopnik
Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand
The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
teslarati.com
Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve
It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
electrek.co
Watch Tesla Semi do something Bill Gates said wasn’t possible
Tesla has released a timelapse video of its Tesla Semi electric truck completing a 500-mile trip with a full load on a single charge – something Bill Gates and Daimler said wasn’t possible just a few years ago. When Tesla unveiled the original Tesla Semi prototype back in...
Buying an Electric Car in 2023 Just Got a Whole Lot More Confusing
You should probably pull the trigger on that new EV in 2023 before March.
insideevs.com
Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling
This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
Carscoops
Honda Dealer’s $8k In Markups And Add-Ons Takes All The Appeal Out Of Civic Si For One Customer
The Honda Civic Si is a very popular economy-focused hatchback. It has long been an affordable, practical, and sporty option for mainstream car buyers. One Honda dealer just demonstrated exactly how not to sell one though and it starts with some $8,000 worth of extra add-ons and markups. Posted about...
Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip
Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Myhighplains.com
Which will be the best-selling vehicle of 2022?
(Our Auto Expert)- 2022 has been a unique year for the automotive industry. Coming out of the pandemic and straight into parts shortages. How did the hurdles of the year impact sales?. Usually, at the end of the year, there is a significant rise in sales, but this year has...
Autoblog
These car manufacturers issued the most recalls in 2022
Wondering what car manufacturers suffered from the most recalls over the course of 2022? Wonder no more, as a list from the U.S. Department of Transportation tells us exactly what transpired throughout the year. Coming in at number one on the list in both number of recalls and number of...
WBRE
Report shows what 2023 gas prices could look like
(WTAJ) — A 2023 fuel outlook released by Gasbuddy shows what gas prices could possibly look like in 2023 and a certain area of the country could potentially see prices his $7 a gallon. After a rocky year for gas prices, Gasbuddy experts say that we could be getting a break in 2023. The yearly […]
How Far Will the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Take You?
The Tesla Model 3, with its Long Range trim, boasts impressive range on a single charger. Moreover, it has all-wheel drive (AWD) and faster charging than the entry-level trim. The post How Far Will the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Take You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Comments / 0