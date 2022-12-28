ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

notebookcheck.net

Eight Tesla vehicles eligible for the new EV tax credit but not all Model Ys qualify as SUV

The list of vehicles eligible for the new US$7,500 federal EV subsidy brought about by the Inflation Reduction Act has finally been published by the IRS, and there are some surprises in there. The tax credit towards the purchase of a new Tesla kick in on January 1, and two Model 3 versions, as well as six Model Y variants will be eligible for the government subsidy.
torquenews.com

Tesla Announces Good Move Returning To Extra Models To China With a Set Date

Tesla just made a big announcement in China revealing that it is bringing two new models to the country. Pricing of these models will be announce on January 6th and they will come in the 1st half of 2023. So what are those models? Note that I didn't say they are new models.
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
GOBankingRates

The Best Month To Buy a Car in 2023

The year 2022 was interesting for the auto industry. New car sticker prices were sent soaring due to chip and supply shortages for critical materials needed to build vehicles. In fact, prices were up...
MotorTrend Magazine

Toyota’s First-Ever All-Electric Pickup Truck Is... Not Quite What You'd Expect

The first thing you should understand about Toyota's first all-electric pickup truck is: this ain't your neighbor's Tacoma. Toyota just unveiled the Hilux Revo EV concept in Thailand, and it's a very different sort of truck, built for the rest-of-world markets that differ greatly in how and why they use and buy these pickups. For most countries, pickups are purely commercial vehicles, aimed at farmers, tradespeople, and businesses—they're too large, inefficient, and poorly appointed to be the "do everything" vehicles American trucks are. Imagine a cab-over box truck like an Isuzu NPR—would you drive your family to the movies in one of those?
NASDAQ

Elon Musk Faces Margin Call on Loan Used to Purchase Twitter

Tesla (US:TSLA) Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk had to meet a margin call from creditors holding the stock as collateral for loans financing his Twitter acquisition, Barron's reported on Thursday. A margin call is triggered when the value of the collateral securing the loan falls below an agreed ratio, and...
Jalopnik

Used Tesla Prices Plummet, Ending The Days Of Sky-High Demand

The floor falls out from under used Tesla prices, while the company slashes Shanghai production — and automakers as a whole consider doing the same. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Tuesday, December 27, 2022. 1st Gear: Good Luck Offloading That Used Tesla. Tesla’s cars once...
teslarati.com

Tesla Fremont Factory fills up outbound lot with vehicles on Christmas Eve

It’s the final stretch of Q4 2022, and Tesla is once more engaged in an end-of-quarter delivery push. This is hinted at in the company’s recent strategies to push more vehicle sales — such as the rollout of discounts — as well as the strong stream of vehicles coming out of Tesla’s EV plant in California, the Fremont Factory.
insideevs.com

Still Pondering Tesla Stock? Cathie Wood Bought More, Musk Was Selling

This article comes to us courtesy of EVANNEX, which makes and sells aftermarket Tesla accessories. The opinions expressed therein are not necessarily our own at InsideEVs, nor have we been paid by EVANNEX to publish these articles. We find the company's perspective as an aftermarket supplier of Tesla accessories interesting and are happy to share its content free of charge. Enjoy!
TheStreet

Tesla Stock Gets Boost From Cathie Wood As Ark ETF Buys Record Dip

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report shares bumped modestly higher Wednesday after key investor Cathie Wood scooped up another $2.7 million shares amid the carmaker's worst monthly, quarterly and year-to-date decline on record. Wood's Ark Innovation Fund (ARKK) - Get Free Report purchased another 25,000 Tesla shares yesterday, according to...
Myhighplains.com

Which will be the best-selling vehicle of 2022?

(Our Auto Expert)- 2022 has been a unique year for the automotive industry. Coming out of the pandemic and straight into parts shortages. How did the hurdles of the year impact sales?. Usually, at the end of the year, there is a significant rise in sales, but this year has...
Autoblog

These car manufacturers issued the most recalls in 2022

Wondering what car manufacturers suffered from the most recalls over the course of 2022? Wonder no more, as a list from the U.S. Department of Transportation tells us exactly what transpired throughout the year. Coming in at number one on the list in both number of recalls and number of...
WBRE

Report shows what 2023 gas prices could look like

(WTAJ) — A 2023 fuel outlook released by Gasbuddy shows what gas prices could possibly look like in 2023 and a certain area of the country could potentially see prices his $7 a gallon. After a rocky year for gas prices, Gasbuddy experts say that we could be getting a break in 2023. The yearly […]
MotorBiscuit

How Far Will the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Take You?

The Tesla Model 3, with its Long Range trim, boasts impressive range on a single charger. Moreover, it has all-wheel drive (AWD) and faster charging than the entry-level trim. The post How Far Will the 2022 Tesla Model 3 Long Range Take You? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.

