Read full article on original website
Related
Remembering notable people in Hampton Roads who passed away in 2022
NORFOLK, Va. — Hampton Roads lost public servants, civic leaders and military heroes in 2022. Virginia Fourth District Congressman Don McEachin, who died in November at age 61, said his proudest achievement was serving people. Fellow lawmakers said McEachin will be truly missed. "Donald was just such a decent...
Panel to announce sculptor for new Barbara Johns statue representing Virginia at US Capitol
The Virginia Department of Historic Resources will soon reveal the chosen sculptor for a new statue in the United States Capitol building in Washington D.C.
chathamstartribune.com
Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition
It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
Jamestown willow oaks likely descendants of ancient 17th-century trees living during colonization, Virginia study finds
The study done on historic tree material found it is likely the willow oaks located on the island of Jamestown today are descendants of the same ancient trees that stood when the English colonists settled on the marshy land in 1607.
WUSA
Hundreds protest over White's Ferry closure
Without White's Ferry - you have to go all the way around the Potomac. That adds an extra 43 minutes of driving between Maryland and Virginia.
fox29.com
Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice
MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
Local Republican pushed dropping the entire 2.5% state food tax while the Democrats were against it
Reduced Virginia sales tax will save moneyPhoto byViki MohamadonUnsplash. For all of my 63 years of life, I have listened to conflicting stereotypes related to Democrats and Republicans in the Roanoke Valley, the state of Virginia, and the nation. I heard that the Dems were on the side of the poor and black folk but my grandma said Lincoln was with the GOP and he freed the slaves. It has been said the Elephant team supported the wealthy while the Donkeys had mercy on the least of these. In truth, our representatives make individual decisions as was just revealed with the cancellation of a portion of the Virginia sales tax on groceries and certain personal care items. You can click on the link to find out what items qualify and which are excluded.
Washington Examiner
Virginia Lt. Gov. Sears calls for investigation into national merit award scandal
Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears asked Gov. Glenn Youngkin and Attorney General Jason Miyares to investigate one of the state's top high schools for not informing students that they had qualified for a national award until after important deadlines, a failure critics are attributing to the school leaders' ideology. "This...
cardinalnews.org
Virginia needs more workers. Incorporating immigrants into workforce programs and recognizing foreign credentials could help.
Third of a three-part series. Gov. Glenn Youngkin seems to have a laser-like focus on getting more people into the state’s workforce and getting them trained for the jobs that are now begging for workers. Many of his education policies are designed with this in mind. Lab schools? The...
This Huge Flea Market in Virginia is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Going to your local flea market can offer plenty of awesome deals. You never know what sort of cool items you'll discover.
alxnow.com
Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February
Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
Golf.com
The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
tripsavvy.com
7 Best Beaches in Virginia
Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
audubonva.org
A Brief Look at the Upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly
The Virginia General Assembly will convene in Richmond for its 2023 session on January 11 and adjourn around February 25. We urge you to become informed about the major conservation bills we anticipate and to talk or write to your state legislators before they go to Richmond. A good starting place is the Virginia Conservation Network website, which posts information on issues of concern to its members, including ASNV. A good reference on the issues is VCN’s Common Agenda, which encapsulates the common position of VCN’s membership on many issues ranging from land conservation to clean energy to waste management.
virginiapublicradio.org
New year brings elimination of state sales tax on groceries
The first day of the new year will see some changes to Virginia law, including one very important change at the grocery store.
ICE announces arrest of 'one of El Salvador's top 100 most wanted' in Virginia
MANASSAS, Va. — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Thursday the arrest of a man they say is one of El Salvador's most wanted criminals. The arrest, which was carried out by ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO), was made in Virginia during a targeted operation. Herberth Bonilla-Garcia,...
cardinalnews.org
Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia
The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
NBC 29 News
2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
WHSV
You can create your own edible landscape
AFTON, Va. (WHSV) - Have you ever wanted to have your own edible landscape?. Well now you can create your own own yard-to-table edible landscapes by using these tips from Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Alyssa Ford Morel. For smaller spaces like patios, she recommends edibles suitable for containers—arugula, cherry...
WUSA
New laws starting January 1, 2023 in DC, Maryland and Virginia
With a new year, comes new laws. Here are some of the new laws that go into effect on January 1, 2023, in DC, Maryland and Virginia.
Comments / 0