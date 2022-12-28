Reduced Virginia sales tax will save moneyPhoto byViki MohamadonUnsplash. For all of my 63 years of life, I have listened to conflicting stereotypes related to Democrats and Republicans in the Roanoke Valley, the state of Virginia, and the nation. I heard that the Dems were on the side of the poor and black folk but my grandma said Lincoln was with the GOP and he freed the slaves. It has been said the Elephant team supported the wealthy while the Donkeys had mercy on the least of these. In truth, our representatives make individual decisions as was just revealed with the cancellation of a portion of the Virginia sales tax on groceries and certain personal care items. You can click on the link to find out what items qualify and which are excluded.

