ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
chathamstartribune.com

Hunting with hounds a local, Virginia tradition

It starts with one howl in the middle of the woods on a chilly morning in December. The howl goes from a solo sound to a full-on chorus as Wesley Francis, a hunter in the Pittsylvania County Hunt Club tracks his dogs on a monitor he is holding in his left hand, his rifle in his right.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA
fox29.com

Video: Virginia family falls through ‘frozen’ pool on Christmas after dance party on ice

MARTINSVILLE, Va. - Baby, it’s cold outside — especially for one family, after they dared to dance on top of a frozen pool in Virginia on Christmas day. Video shared by Anabel Rojo shows her and her two family members, Javier Martinez and Miguel Sanchez, having fun dancing on top of the icy pool on Dec. 25 before Sanchez slips on the icy surface causing it to break.
VIRGINIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Local Republican pushed dropping the entire 2.5% state food tax while the Democrats were against it

Reduced Virginia sales tax will save moneyPhoto byViki MohamadonUnsplash. For all of my 63 years of life, I have listened to conflicting stereotypes related to Democrats and Republicans in the Roanoke Valley, the state of Virginia, and the nation. I heard that the Dems were on the side of the poor and black folk but my grandma said Lincoln was with the GOP and he freed the slaves. It has been said the Elephant team supported the wealthy while the Donkeys had mercy on the least of these. In truth, our representatives make individual decisions as was just revealed with the cancellation of a portion of the Virginia sales tax on groceries and certain personal care items. You can click on the link to find out what items qualify and which are excluded.
VIRGINIA STATE
alxnow.com

Alexandria hosting Virginia Black History Month Gala in February

Black resistance is the theme of the upcoming Virginia Black History Month Gala in Alexandria. Actor, singer and producer “Leon” Robinson will be the keynote speaker for the annual event, which will be held at the Hilton Mark Center (5000 Seminary Road) on Friday, February 24, and Saturday, February 25. Robinson performed roles in “The Temptations,” “The Five Heartbeats,” “Cool Runnings,” “Above the Rim,” and as Little Richard in the 2000 film “Little Richard.”
ALEXANDRIA, VA
Golf.com

The 10 best golf courses in Virginia (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Virginia. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Virginia. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
VIRGINIA STATE
tripsavvy.com

7 Best Beaches in Virginia

Admittedly, beaches aren’t the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Virginia, the land of Civil War battles, country villages, and the hazy Blue Ridge. But with more than 7,000 miles of coastline—including a scenic network of rivers and estuaries, the formidable Chesapeake Bay, and the meandering Atlantic coastline—Virginia offers an amazing number of sandy escapes to enjoy. From popular Virginia Beach to the remote Tangier Island, reachable only by ferry, here are seven of the best beaches in Virginia to pitch your umbrella.
VIRGINIA STATE
audubonva.org

A Brief Look at the Upcoming 2023 Virginia General Assembly

The Virginia General Assembly will convene in Richmond for its 2023 session on January 11 and adjourn around February 25. We urge you to become informed about the major conservation bills we anticipate and to talk or write to your state legislators before they go to Richmond. A good starting place is the Virginia Conservation Network website, which posts information on issues of concern to its members, including ASNV. A good reference on the issues is VCN’s Common Agenda, which encapsulates the common position of VCN’s membership on many issues ranging from land conservation to clean energy to waste management.
VIRGINIA STATE
cardinalnews.org

Meet some of the people moving into Southwest and Southside Virginia

The first thing Patrick Davis and Amy Rinker noticed after the long drive from Washington, D.C., to St. Paul, Va., on Interstate 81 was the crisp air. The second was how friendly the locals were — and how genuine the conversations they had in just their first walk around town were. The third was something more internal: we could make a life here.
VIRGINIA STATE
NBC 29 News

2023 could bring long-term mental health solutions to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Some lawmakers in the commonwealth are getting a head start on their goals and resolutions for the new year. 25th District Senator Creigh Deeds (D) says 2023 needs to be the year of long-term mental health solutions. “This issue is too critical for too many people....
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

You can create your own edible landscape

AFTON, Va. (WHSV) - Have you ever wanted to have your own edible landscape?. Well now you can create your own own yard-to-table edible landscapes by using these tips from Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener Alyssa Ford Morel. For smaller spaces like patios, she recommends edibles suitable for containers—arugula, cherry...
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy