The Green Bay Phoenix women got startled early, falling behind Oakland University 8-0 at the Kress Center Thursday night but once they got rolling, it was all GB from there as they posted their sixth consecutive victory, 64-42 over the Golden Grizzlies. Maddy Schreiber led the way with 14 points. Sydney Levy posted her first double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as Green Bay moves to 9-3 on the season, 2-1 in Horizon League play. The Lady Phoenix will host Detroit Mercy Saturday afternoon at the Kress at 1:00 PM.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO