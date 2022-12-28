Read full article on original website
NE Wisconsin Rings In 2023
ASHWAUBENON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Titletown is getting ready for its New Year’s Eve event. And families will be able to take pictures with ice sculptures and even a live reindeer, all leading up to two different New Year’s celebrations. “There are two ‘midnight’ countdowns. There is a...
Improperly Discarded Smoking Materials Spark Fond du Lac Kitchen Fire
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A working smoke alarm helped residents of a Fond du Lac home get out safely during a kitchen fire. Just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday, crews were dispatched to 646 Ledgeview Blvd. for a reported fire in a garbage can in the kitchen of the home.
Person Dies in Sheboygan Porch Fire that Spread to Home
SHEBOYGAN, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A person died after a porch fire spread into a Sheboygan home. Crews were called to the 1300 block of S. 17th Street around 7:30 a.m. Thursday. When firefighters arrived, the porch was fully engulfed and spreading to the home. Crews were also told residents may still be inside the home.
Fire that Started in Shed Damages House in Oneida
ONEIDA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A house was damaged when a shed fire spread Thursday morning in the town of Oneida. Outagamie County sheriff’s officials said the damage was to the side of the house in the N6500 block of Highway E. The fire was reported to be out...
Appleton Wastewater Treatment Pauses after Material Ends Up in Wrong Feed
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Officials at the Appleton Wastewater Treatment Plant said they are still producing clean water, just in a slightly different way. “We had to stop treatment for specifically one process, and that’s our anaerobic digesters,” Plant Director of Utilities Chris Shaw said. “Our haltway station is here. There’s some preliminary processes that it goes through. We grind it, homogenize it, that sort of thing.”
Mihm’s in Menasha Returns Under New Ownership
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — A restaurant that had been a Fox Valley staple for over 60 years is back after closing its doors this summer. Mihm’s Charcoal Grill in Menasha is officially under new ownership — something the previous owners had been hoping would happen when they announced the restaurant’s closure in May. At that time, though, the owners couldn’t find a buyer, and it looked like the Menasha gem would fade into Fox Valley history.
Trial Ordered for Brothers in Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two brothers — ages 16 and 18 — have been ordered to stand trial in connection with a non-fatal shooting on the city’s east side. Anthony Simbler Jr., 18, waived a preliminary hearing Wednesday on four counts, including attempted-first degree intentional homicide. He enters a plea Jan. 23, court records show.
Flames, Smoke Rise from Burning Barn in Southern Brown County
TOWN OF GLENMORE, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire in southern Brown County. The original call came in just before 11:20 a.m., firefighters say. A few minutes later, smoke and flames could be seen from the intersection of Shirley and Morrison roads. Little...
NEW Water 2023 Budget Reflective of Inflation
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ) — The NEW Water Commission has passed a $48.7 million budget for 2023; which represents a 7.3% increase in total expenses over the 2022 budget, and an increase in Municipal User Fees of 4.9%. Tom Sigmund, Executive Director of NEW Water, says the increase in the budget reflects their commitment to protecting public health and safety and water resources.
Families Can Ring in the New Year Early at Building For Kids
APPLETON, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Families can ring in the new year together before the clock strikes midnight on New Year’s Eve. Building For Kids Children Museum in Appleton is hosting a Kids New Year’s Eve party. Families can work on activities like exploring the museum and making...
Keep Yourself and Your Family Healthy Going into 2023
OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — As we end 2022, flu activity continues to increase nationwide. Family Medicine Physician Dr. Cynthia Fisher at ThedaCare in Oshkosh shares some tips to keep you and your family safe. “Certainly the Christmas holiday was a time for gathering for many people and with gatherings...
Community Pays Tribute to Bay Port Student who Died From Flu Complications
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — The GoFundMe for a Bay Port High School student who died from flu complications has reached more than $100,000. Memorial services for 14-year-old Ava Rae Schmidt were held Wednesday at St. John the Baptist Catholic Parish in Howard as support continues to pour in for the family.
GB gals roll, guys fall in Detroit
The Green Bay Phoenix women got startled early, falling behind Oakland University 8-0 at the Kress Center Thursday night but once they got rolling, it was all GB from there as they posted their sixth consecutive victory, 64-42 over the Golden Grizzlies. Maddy Schreiber led the way with 14 points. Sydney Levy posted her first double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds as Green Bay moves to 9-3 on the season, 2-1 in Horizon League play. The Lady Phoenix will host Detroit Mercy Saturday afternoon at the Kress at 1:00 PM.
Tough night for Knights
St. Norbert stumbled in the semifinals of their own Nicolet National Bank Holiday Tournament in DePere Thursday night, falling to Northwestern (Minnesota) 68-63. The Green Knights rallied from a nine point halftime deficit but came up short. Carter Gebler led the way with 13 points. SNC (6-5) will now face UW-Stout in the consolation game at 5:00 PM Friday. St. Olaf defeated Stout 78-45 to advance to the 7:00 PM championship game against Northwestern.
