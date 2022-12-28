Read full article on original website
Rebecca Reyes
3d ago
He saw an arm really??? And didnt stop for fear of going to jail hello..... If its an accident and you stop there are chances u wont see jail time. leaving the crash site makes u look guilty .
Reply
3
Guest
3d ago
May God bless their souls in Heaven
Reply
12
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are the highest rated breakfast tacos in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Graze Craze, Charcuterie Board Concept Opens a New Location In San AntonioMadocSan Antonio, TX
The most-read San Antonio news stories of 2022Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
These are the highest-ranked Mexican restaurants in San Antonio. Do you agree?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Police: Suspect follows man in car, shoots him in head after argument at club
SAN ANTONIO – A man was shot in the head after he got into an argument with a suspect who chased him and shot at his car multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:25 a.m. in the 5100 block of UTSA Boulevard on the city’s North Side.
KSAT 12
Mother charged in DWI death of 8-year-old daughter, records show
SAN ANTONIO – The driver who was arrested for intoxication manslaughter in a Dec. 22 crash that killed an 8-year-old girl was the child’s mother, according to records obtained by KSAT. Nicole Rae Ovalle, 34, is charged with intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony. Nicole Marae Vidales was identified...
San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man believes his wife died after two potentially drunk drivers hit her within seconds of each other on Loop 1604 near Culebra Road. The crash happened before 2 a.m. on Dec. 16. Police are still looking for the person who drove a black...
KSAT 12
Second driver arrested in street racing crash that seriously injured 3 people
Deputies have arrested the second driver believed to be street racing before causing a major crash on Highway 90 on the Southwest Side Wednesday night, according to Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. Dawson Jerald McCulley, 19, was arrested Friday in Medina County. He faces eight felony counts: four are for...
KTSA
SAPD: Man arrested after fatal road rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is announcing the arrest of a man accused in a fatal road rage shooting on the south side. Investigators say Joe Longoria, 20, shot and killed Ines Quiroga, 49, during an argument over cars blocking the road on December 15. Longoria is accused of shooting Quiroga in front of his daughter before he took off as a passenger in another vehicle at the scene.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
KSAT 12
Teen shot while sleeping on East Side, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm while sleeping on the city’s East Side early Saturday morning, said San Antonio police. Police responded to the shooting at 5:18 a.m. in the 2300 block of Houston Street. Upon arrival, officers found the teen girl with...
KSAT 12
Man stabbed during fight on Southwest Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A man was hospitalized in critical condition after he was stabbed during a fight on the city’s Southwest Side, said San Antonio police. The stabbing happened at 9 p.m. in the 3600 block of Weir Avenue, said SAPD. Police said two men. 34 and 37...
KSAT 12
Argument leads to parking lot shooting at West Side restaurant, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – An argument led to a parking lot shooting at a restaurant on the city’s West Side, hospitalizing a bystander who was struck multiple times, said San Antonio police. The shooting happened at 2:13 a.m. at the 8200 block of Marbach Road, said SAPD. Police said...
'It was the hardest Christmas ever': Mother is accused of killing daughter in DWI crash
SAN ANTONIO — A family is grieving the loss of an 8-year-old girl who was killed in a DWI crash. It happened three days before Christmas. Thursday evening, loved ones held a roadside vigil. Candles lit tearful faces as purple balloons dotted the sky. Dozens of people gathered to honor Nicole ‘Marae’ Vidales.
KSAT 12
Man wounded, woman killed in shootout between drivers on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that left one woman dead and another man injured overnight on the West Side. According to SAPD, officers were called to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 151 and Westover Hill at about 1 a.m. Friday where two people arrived with gunshot wounds.
mycanyonlake.com
Canyon Lake Child Molester Pleads Guilty as Comal District Attorney Disposes 361 Cases in November, December
Prosecutors with the Comal County District Attorney’s Office disposed of 361 criminal cases in November and December, including a plea deal from Kaden Sheire, 19 of Canyon Lake. He pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault of a child and was sentenced to 20 years in prison by Judge Stephanie...
KSAT 12
Suspect in deadly hit-and-run crash arrested ahead of victim’s funeral
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police arrested a suspect in a deadly hit-and-run that claimed the lives of two teenagers. The arrest comes days before the funeral of one of the teens. “It’s going to be the hardest day of my entire life to go sit there and see...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for 33-year-old man last seen on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A search is underway for a 33-year-old man who was last seen on the city’s West Side, according to San Antonio police. Anthony Joseph Hodges was last seen at 5:35 p.m. Saturday in the 10100 block of Cedarmont Drive. He’s described as being 6 feet,...
KSAT 12
Woman shot in torso during argument on West Side; three people detained
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was shot during an argument between four people on the West Side on Friday morning. Police said the woman, who was shot in her torso, was driven to a fire station on 36th Street before 3 a.m. She was then taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
KSAT 12
San Antonio police investigating ‘suspicious death’ at North Side home
SAN ANTONIO – A man was found dead at his North Side home, and San Antonio police say it appears to be suspicious, igniting an investigation. Officers were called around 4 p.m. Friday to the man’s home in the 3200 block of Nantucket Drive. When they arrived, EMS...
KSAT 12
Man found injured on Southwest Bexar County road likely hit, dragged by vehicle, BCSO says
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital overnight after he was allegedly hit and dragged by a vehicle in Southwest Bexar County,. The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said a driver noticed the man in the street at 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 17800 block of Luckey Road, near Interstate 35.
KSAT 12
Man arrested in hit-and-run that killed 2 teens, police say
SAN ANTONIO – After two weeks, San Antonio police have arrested a suspect accused in a fatal crash where two teens lost their lives. Lee Roy Morales, 23, is charged with failure to stop and render aid resulting in death. The crash happened on Dec. 16 in the 2800...
KTSA
One dead, another injured in shooting on San Antonio’s West side
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a west side shooting overnight that left one woman dead and a man injured. Investigators say the two people were driving in the 500 block of N. San Gabriel when the man started arguing with people in another car. Police say someone in the other car started shooting at the vehicle the man and woman were in. The man returned fire, shooting through the windshield of the car he was driving before then going to the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital at Highway 51 and Westover Hill before 1 a.m.
KSAT 12
Woman with gunshot wound to head crashes SUV into security vehicle on East Side
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was driving an SUV while suffering from a gunshot wound to the head crashed into a Texas Lawman Security vehicle on Thursday morning. San Antonio police said the crash happened at 2:20 a.m. at East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side.
KENS 5 Eyewitness News
San Antonio, TX
28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
San Antonio local newshttps://www.kens5.com/
Comments / 15