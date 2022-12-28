Read full article on original website
Related
14news.com
Dispatch: Car accident on Boonville New Harmony Rd. in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A car accident with injuries occurred Saturday morning in Evansville. Dispatch confirms that a call came in around 10:40 a.m. that a silver Chevy Cruz was involved in an accident with injuries in the 2200 block of Boonville New Harmony Road. Officials say the injuries are...
14news.com
Crews called to crash on Weinbach under Lloyd Expressway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Emergency crews were called to an accident with injuries in Evansville. Dispatchers say it happened shortly before 1 p.m. Friday on Weinbach under the Lloyd. Police say two people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries. Two cars were towed from the scene.
14news.com
Part of Highway 60 E back open after crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say two cars crashed Thursday afternoon in Henderson. It happened after 3 p.m. on Highway 60 East at Hillcrest Terrace. Dispatchers say injuries were reported. They say Highway 60 E was closed in the area, but the scene was cleared around 3:30 p.m.
wevv.com
Multiple fire crews fighting structure fire on North Garvin Street
The Evansville Fire Department has multiple crews on the scene of a large structure fire at a commercial building north of downtown. Dispatch has sent out a 2-alarm call for the fire after 10:30am Saturday for the building on North Garvin Street near East Tennessee Street. Radio traffic between firefighters...
14news.com
Police: Driver leaves scene of crash in Madisonville
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Madisonville Police were called to a crash Thursday evening at Nebo Road and Main Street. They say a victim’s car had been hit, but the other driver took off. The victim was able to get a photo of the license plate. Police say they tracked...
westkentuckystar.com
Section of KY 139 closed by utility pole fire
A portion of Kentucky 139 in Caldwell County had to be closed for several hours Thursday night when a utility pole caught fire. Around 5:15 Thursday evening, emergency personnel said a caller reported a utility pole was on fire near Blue Springs Road just north of the I-24 ramps. KY...
14news.com
2 people hospitalized after crash in Knox Co., officers say
KNOX CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A man and woman were flown to an Evansville hospital with serious injuries from a crash in Knox County. Deputies say the two from Sullivan County were on Mays Road near Decker School Road just before 7 p.m. Wednesday. According to officials, the man was...
14news.com
Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office looking for suspects with warrants
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Authorities with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office are asking for the public’s help to find some people who have active warrants. They say 32-year-old Donny Jones, of Owensboro has five active warrants. Plus, deputies say, 33-year-old De’zsauna Board, of Owensboro has four active...
14news.com
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst
Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape. Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st degree rape. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage. Updated: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:00 PM CST. Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water...
14news.com
Evansville man arrested for home burglary
Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Lincoln Trail Elementary beginning new semester in different building due to pipe burst. Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st-degree rape. Updated: 4 hours ago. Henderson man arrested on multiple charges, including 1st degree rape. Union...
14news.com
Henderson mayor rides on fire truck for last day in office
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A couple of outgoing Henderson officials received a warm send-off on Friday morning. Mayor Steve Austin and retiring Public Information Officer Donna B. Stinnett were chauffeured on a Henderson fire truck for their last day of work. In a Facebook post, the city thanked both for...
14news.com
Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you need a safe ride home on New Year’s Eve, there’s a code you use with Lyft. Logan’s Promise and Working Distributors have teamed up for the Safe Ride Program, in an effort to keep drunk drivers off the roads. All you...
14news.com
HPD: Several people injured after four-vehicle crash on S. Green St.
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson Police Department confirms that four cars were involved in a crash on Wednesday night. According to a press release, one of those cars was flipped over in a ditch. The crash happened on the 1600 block of South Green Street. Dispatch says the call...
14news.com
EPD storage facility in the works
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A new storage facility is now in the works for the Evansville Police Department. This storage facility will be located on Illinois Street near Deaconess Midtown Hospital. The facility will house storage for police department vehicles and equipment.
14news.com
Affidavit: Man arrested overnight in connection to crash on Ray Becker Parkway
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was booked overnight on drunk driving charges connected to a crash that happened in last week’s snowy weather. According to an affidavit, 38-year-old Jeffery Courter was arrested on several charges. One of those charges being operating while intoxicated resulting in serious bodily injury.
Abandoned to adopted: HPD dispatcher gains new furry friend
The Henderson Police Department says it made a four-legged rescue on Thursday night.
14news.com
McLean County officials warning public of registration scam
MCLEAN CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials in McLean County are warning people of a possible scam. The clerk’s office says the scam targets Kentucky Motor Vehicle Registration customers. Although they don’t have much information, officials say the scam offers to pay registration for the customer or give a discount....
14news.com
Dog rescued after pipes burst in Evansville home
Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road. Lyft code available to help keep drunk drivers off the road. A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State. Updated: 4 hours ago. A look back at 2022 economic development in the Tri-State. Work almost complete on...
14news.com
Friday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Days of flight cancellations may be coming to an end today. Southwest Airlines is preparing to return to ‘normal operations’. A crash temporarily closed part of US 60 East in Henderson County. Officials say two cars were involved and injuries were reported. Say goodbye to 2022,...
14news.com
Union Co. Middle School delays return to class due to water damage
MORGANFIELD, Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Middle School students won’t be heading back to their classrooms until Jan. 9 due to significant water damage from frozen water lines, according to Superintendent Patricia Sheffer. The Union County Board of Education held a special meeting and decided for students not to...
Comments / 0