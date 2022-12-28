HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 16 points as James Madison beat Marshall 72-66 on Saturday. Edwards added six rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt). Noah Freidel scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Mezie Offurum was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.

HARRISONBURG, VA ・ 6 HOURS AGO