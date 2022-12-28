Read full article on original website
Coll. of Charleston 76, Towson 74, OT
COLL. OF CHARLESTON (14-1) Brzovic 7-14 6-6 22, Bolon 3-8 0-0 7, Larson 4-8 0-0 12, Scott 1-1 0-1 2, Smith 3-11 1-3 10, Robinson 4-8 2-2 12, Horton 0-3 0-0 0, Burnham 3-5 2-2 9, Faye 0-1 0-0 0, Lampten 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 26-60 11-14 76.
South Gallia boys dismantle Huntington, 67-44
MERCERVILLE, Ohio (WV News) - The South Gallia boys basketball team hosted the Huntington Huntsmen on Friday night, and the host Rebels barely broke a sweat in a lopsided 67-44 win. Head coach Travis Elliott's Rebels set the tone early by getting out to a 9-2 lead in the first...
James Madison secures 72-66 win against Marshall
HUNTINGTON, W. Va. (AP) — Terrence Edwards scored 16 points as James Madison beat Marshall 72-66 on Saturday. Edwards added six rebounds for the Dukes (11-4, 2-0 Sun Belt). Noah Freidel scored 14 points while shooting 4 for 10 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free throw line, and added five rebounds. Mezie Offurum was 4 of 4 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with 11 points.
Brzovic's double-doubles leads Charleston past Towson in OT
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Ante Brzovic led Charleston with 22 points and 12 rebounds and Pat Robinson III scored the game-winning free throws with 13 seconds left in overtime as the Cougars beat Towson 76-74 on Saturday. Robinson finished 4 of 8 from the field to add 12 points...
George Washington 97, Loyola Chicago 87
GEORGE WASHINGTON (7-7) Dean 2-2 3-3 7, Lindo 4-7 3-4 13, Adams 7-9 3-3 19, Bishop 12-18 11-12 40, M.Edwards 3-8 0-0 7, Brown 3-3 3-3 9, Harris 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 32-50 23-25 97.
